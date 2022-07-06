Sally McGee: Many women had wanted to surf, but never felt like they could. It takes more to be the first person like yourself to do something. I wasn’t gonna let that stop me, maybe because I had two brothers, or supportive people to go out with. But I don’t think [activities like surfing] are necessarily something that society encourages women to do. You really have to shove aside those expectations. It takes confidence. I used to work for other surf schools, and often [the pressure] was to get them in the water as fast as possible, stood up on a board. With me, the first lesson would be, “We’re gonna get to know each other, go on a journey. I’m gonna talk to you about the sea.” I want people to have a lasting relationship with surfing, to build confidence and an understanding of everything surfing entails, to have a love for it. [Yonder] is about creating a space for that.