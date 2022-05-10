Turning the tables with Palestinian DJ Sama’ Abdulhadi

For some people it’s one of the holy sites. The government should have known it was a non-permit location, but they’ve been trying to make it more of a tourist attraction, so they’d been giving out permits. A lot of different [events] had happened at that location already, but with mine people noticed and the public went crazy about it. That’s when the government said that they had nothing to do with it – but they were the ones who’d given me the permit. It was the first fully legal party I’ve done, ever! Normally they would come and shut down a party, but they’d never imprison us. However, [this time] it became a public-opinion case. I still have a little bit of PTSD from it. The court case hasn’t happened yet, so it isn’t over. The people in the country didn’t get their closure, but I didn’t get mine either. I’m still not doing parties right now, out of respect.