Set the pace: Running gear 2023

ABOVE: 66°NORTH Dyngja beanie, 66north.com; ON Climate shirt, Performance tights 7/8 and Cloudsurfer shoes, on-running.com; STANCE Run Crew socks, stance.eu.com

ABOVE: 66°NORTH Dyngja beanie, 66north.com; ON Climate shirt, Performance tights 7/8 and Cloudsurfer shoes, on-running.com; STANCE Run Crew socks, stance.eu.com