THE CREATOR

The challenge to create something brilliant, perfect even, is too great and overwhelming. “But make something terrible?” says Simone Giertz. “I’m like, ‘OK, this I can do.’” Giertz’s inventions, which she presents to more than 2.6m subscribers on her YouTube channel, are the things you didn’t know you needed – and still probably don’t want. She has made an alarm clock that slaps the sleeper in the face, and robots to feed her soup and apply her lipstick (badly).