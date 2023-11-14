Magazin bestellen
THE CREATOR

Inventor and robotics devotee SIMONE GIERTZ has spent years solving everyday problems in ridiculous ways. Now she’s ready to get serious...
Written by Emine Saner
The challenge to create something brilliant, perfect even, is too great and overwhelming. “But make something terrible?” says Simone Giertz. “I’m like, ‘OK, this I can do.’” Giertz’s inventions, which she presents to more than 2.6m subscribers on her YouTube channel, are the things you didn’t know you needed – and still probably don’t want. She has made an alarm clock that slaps the sleeper in the face, and robots to feed her soup and apply her lipstick (badly).
Born in Sweden, but now living in LA, Giertz is almost entirely self-taught in electronics and engineering, but that hasn’t stopped her cutting up her Tesla to create the world’s first Tesla truck, the Truckla, or making an exoskeleton for her three-legged dog Scraps. Prepared to see humour in anything, in 2018 she even posted videos about the diagnosis of her non-malignant brain tumour – she named it Brian – and her post-surgery recovery.
What began as a creative outlet has become a product design business and online store – Yetch, a play on the correct pronunciation of her name – as the self-proclaimed “queen of shitty robots” moves away from her more outlandish inventions to create beautiful and genuinely useful pieces. Here, Giertz, 33, pinpoints the pivot and discusses whether there is still room in the world for a pasta-making mannequin…

THE RED BULLETIN: Were you always inventing things as a kid in Sweden?

SIMONE GIERTZ: I always had projects, but it was mostly things like whittling wood or making weird sculptures out of trash. I wasn’t an electronics kid or into engineering. I thought maybe I’d like to be an astronaut or mathematician.

Why did you quit your physics degree?

I started tinkering with electronics. Realising I could write code and make actual things move felt like an immense amount of power I wanted to possess. The first thing I built was ridiculous – retractable guitar strings I could pull out [from my phone] and secure to my belt loop. Then I programmed an iPhone app that made the screen look like a guitar neck – you held the chord on the screen and the phone played the sound when you touched a string. It worked poorly, but when you turn something from an idea into a real thing you’re on top of the world.

Where did you go from there?

Next, I made a toothbrush helmet [a skateboard helmet mounted with a robotic arm holding a toothbrush]. The video on YouTube got 50,000 views. It just kept growing from there.

Why was that playfulness and intentional failure important?

Looking back, building things with a sense of humour definitely helped quell my perfectionism. Also, I just thought it was really funny; I was just trying to make myself laugh. But then, part of it was a defence mechanism. I wasn’t an expert, but now I’ve spent eight years building things, I feel more confident in my skill and I’m trying to shed some of that self-deprecation. I think in some way I was trying to be unthreatening as a woman with skills. Now I want to be threatening.

What’s your starting point?

With most of my inventions, I’m taking an everyday problem and solving it in the most ridiculous way possible. Then I had a brain tumour, which definitely helps sober things up a bit. When I was recovering, I had such limited energy it made me question how I spent my time. Was I doing the things I wanted to? My stuff still tackles everyday problems, but now in more thoughtful ways.

Like your electronic, light-up, habit-tracking calendar…

I built that because I wanted to meditate daily but it’s hard to maintain a habit. I wanted something that hung on my wall that, if I skip a day, it’s going to be an eyesore – when you tap a day, it lights up. When I was recovering from my tumour, it really helped me through that difficult time. I missed one day of meditation, and that was two days after surgery because I was in hospital and constantly throwing up. But I thought, “This works… maybe it would for other people, too.”

Will all your future inventions be conventionally useful?

I’ve just spent three years designing a foldable hanger for shallow wardrobes and I’m so proud of it. But I’m still building a lot of weird stuff, like a pasta maker made from a make-up mannequin – instead of hair coming out, you extrude pasta. Then it changed to a moustache for technical reasons, but then I had to change it to a goatee, which is just awful.

Inventing must teach you how to cope with frustration and disappointment…

Yes, and solving problems. It’s like doing a puzzle where nothing works the way it should. I remember that feeling I had as a kid when I finished a woodworking project and got to bring it home to show my parents. That’s my fuel now – being super-excited about something I made and wanting to show it to other people.

