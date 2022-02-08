Ski tour in style with this cool kit

If you can’t see where you’re going, you can’t navigate the mountain. Zeal Optics' Lookout Ski and Snowboard Goggles offer anti-fog protection for maximum visibility on the murkiest of days, as well as Observation Deck Technology, which expands your vertical field of view by 20 percent

Trekking up the side of a mountain is sweaty business. The Brage 2.0 Salopette from Klättermusen has two-way ventilation zips on the outer thigh, to cool down your legs on a sunny snow day

Ski touring requires a lot of gear, but you don’t want it to become a burden. Take a backpack that will distribute the weight evenly and give extra protection to your back during a full day on the snow. POC’s Dimension VPD Backpack makes its maximum 22L load feel as light as possible through the use of multiple straps and pockets, and it has a Quick-Access avalanche pocket for added safety

Long days in the backcountry can be rough if you don’t have waterproof kit. Among the most important areas to keep cool and dry are your hands. Try hardwearing gloves like the POW Alpha GTX, which have top-notch insulation and a fleece lining for warmth, with a Waterproof Fly Vent zipper to keep you dry