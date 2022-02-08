Ski tour in style with this cool kit

Resort skiing is great, but there’s nothing like escaping to the backcountry to ride virgin powder and walk lesser-travelled trekking routes. Ski touring – a combination of cross-country ski trekking and alpine downhill – is the perfect way to explore the mountains, but requires different skills and equipment to your average day on the slopes. Here’s some of the best gear to take out with you…
Model wears: Roxy Celesty Beanie, roxy-uk.co.uk; POC Devour Glacial Sunglasses, pocsports.com; Helly Hansen Odin 9 Worlds Infinity Shell Jacket, Powderqueen Bib Pants and HH Fleece Touch Glove Liners, hellyhansen.com; K2 Mindbender 110 Alliance Ski Boots, k2snow.com; Black Diamond Cirque 35 Pack, Expedition 2 Ski Poles and Impulse 98 Skis, blackdiamondequipment.com
- Ski touring involves uphill climbs as well as downhill rides, so skis with hybrid binding are essential. Black Diamond’s Impulse 98 Skis offer both smooth resort riding and bindings for when you have to go cross-country
- The most important word to remember when dressing for ski touring? Layering. Wear a good base layer and pack a mid-layer in your bag. A shell jacket, such as Helly Hansen’s Odin 9 Worlds Infinity, offers protection against extreme wind and snow without bulkiness, and its underarm vents are a must-have for intense treks
- A pole with a long grip and a wide basket is perfect for the backcountry. Choose adjustable poles that can be extended for uphill travel and shortened for downhill turns. Black Diamond’s Expedition 2 Ski Poles are made from a lightweight aluminium – stiff enough for trekking and skiing, but not too heavy to carry
- Stiff boots make hard work of ski trekking, but footwear specifically designed for touring will alleviate some of that effort. In walk mode, K2’s Mindbender 110 Alliance Ski Boots give power and flexibility on backcountry treks, and more control on downhill turns
Model wears: BBCO Roam Recycled Beanie, bbcoheadwear.com; Zeal Optics Lookout Ski and Snowboard Goggles, zealoptics.com; Klättermusen Brage 2.0 Shell Jacket and Brage 2.0 Salopette, klattermusen.com; K2 Mindbender 130 Ski Boots, k2snow.com; POW Alpha GTX Gloves, powgloves.com; POC Dimension VPD Backpack, pocsports.com; Black Diamond Expedition 2 Ski Poles and Impulse 104 Skis, blackdiamondequipment.com
- If you can’t see where you’re going, you can’t navigate the mountain. Zeal Optics' Lookout Ski and Snowboard Goggles offer anti-fog protection for maximum visibility on the murkiest of days, as well as Observation Deck Technology, which expands your vertical field of view by 20 percent
- Trekking up the side of a mountain is sweaty business. The Brage 2.0 Salopette from Klättermusen has two-way ventilation zips on the outer thigh, to cool down your legs on a sunny snow day
- Ski touring requires a lot of gear, but you don’t want it to become a burden. Take a backpack that will distribute the weight evenly and give extra protection to your back during a full day on the snow. POC’s Dimension VPD Backpack makes its maximum 22L load feel as light as possible through the use of multiple straps and pockets, and it has a Quick-Access avalanche pocket for added safety
- Long days in the backcountry can be rough if you don’t have waterproof kit. Among the most important areas to keep cool and dry are your hands. Try hardwearing gloves like the POW Alpha GTX, which have top-notch insulation and a fleece lining for warmth, with a Waterproof Fly Vent zipper to keep you dry
- Just because a ski is built for uphill travel, that doesn’t mean it can’t still charge through the powder on the way down. Black Diamond’s Impulse 104 Skis are all-mountain hardwear for freeriders who love speed and like to stay nimble on sharp downhill turns