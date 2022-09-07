More than a bright idea: Solar Desalination Skylight

Henry Glogau always wanted to use his design skills to address real world problems. So after graduating in Architecture in 2018, instead of looking for his first job in his native New Zealand he decided to take a more daring next step. The young designer moved to Denmark, joined the Royal Danish Academy, and turned his focus exclusively to developing architecture in extreme environments. “I think as architects and designers,” says the 26-year-old, “we sometimes sit in the comfort of our own home or studio without actually going out there and understanding the conditions or local context of the people that we're designing for.”

Glogau’s studies took him as far as remotest Alaska, but when he travelled to the Chilean coastal community of Nueva Esperanza, in Mejillones, in 2019, he found a real opportunity to put his untraditional ethos to the test. Here water prices are the highest in Latin America, so Glogau looked at what was free and in unlimited supply: sunlight and seawater. Informed by the needs of the local community, he designed and created the Solar Desalination Skylight. The low-tech home device filters sea water to create free drinking water, then uses the leftover salt brine waste to generate energy and power the built-in ceiling skylight. “These informal settlement camps [in Mejillones] don't have access to basic resources - water, electricity, and sanitation.” says Glogau. “So the initial idea was born through thinking about the challenges within those extreme conditions.”

Henry Glogau, architect at the green innovation unit of Copenhagen's 3XN

With a circular ceiling light base, Glogau’s device works through a simple method of evaporation and desalination, producing 540ml of purified water every 12 hours. Solar panels on the device charge during the day and the leftover salt brine is used to create the device’s salt batteries, which produce 9.53 volts each day in combination with the saved solar power. “We need to think of ways in which we can work with challenging ecosystems, rather than always trying to fight and be resilient against it,” says Glogau of his simple design. “Many of the best ideas were made hundreds and hundreds of years ago. I think we don't always have to reinvent the wheel.”

Gloglau has now begun work on developing new improved versions of his solar skylight prototype and is teaching the Nueva Esperanza community to create the device for themselves. His "recipe” kit and workshops allow them to create a solar desalination skylight from accessible materials such as recycled bottles, cans, knives, and tape.

“I'm looking to create a finished product, but to also create these hybrid versions which can literally be made from a recipe book,” he says. “So, you could open a manual and create it with whatever resources you have available. Different people have different intentions for design. For me, it's about open sourcing this idea and making it as accessible for as many people as possible.”