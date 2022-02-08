A beginner's guide to sport climbing in Greece

My chalked-up hand has a death grip on a rail of orange limestone. I can feel the lactate burning in my forearm as I press my feet down onto the table-sized stalactite below me. I lean out into the void above a 30m drop and stretch up my left hand to grab the next stalactite. To maintain tension, I'm bracing my core muscles so much that I forget to breathe.

We're scaling Axium, a grade 6c+ (or medium-high difficulty) route to the top of the Ghost Kitchen crag, just one of an incredible array of evocatively named sport climbs on the Greek island of Kalymnos that, until recently, formed a semi-secret playground for the cognoscenti and serious pro-climbers.

I suck in a ragged breath and my fingers lock into a tiny pocket in the rock. To make the next move, I have to lift my right foot high onto a dubious, sloping foothold and rock my weight over and onto it. But my body feels horribly compressed and my arms are going numb. My fingers begin to uncurl of their own accord and a single cry escapes my lips. "Falling!" I shout.

My body drops into space and the rope attached to my harness goes tight, caught by the carabiner clipped to the bolt in the rock. I'm swinging helplessly and, as I twist in the breeze, I'm afforded snapshot after snapshot of incredible views: the roof of an orange bowl of rock seemingly scooped out by some enraged ancient titan, meadows of wild thyme and the sparkling azure water of the Aegean Sea.

On the rocks © Getty As I twist in the breeze I’m afforded an incredible view Matt Ray

Sport climbing in this magical corner of the Dodecanese only began in earnest in the 1990s, with the discovery that Kalymnos's profusion of tufas – limestone deposits that provide handholds – present a unique challenge to even experienced outdoor climbers.

The island’s latest (2019) Climbing Guidebook lists an astounding total of 3,400 sport climbing routes – almost 700 have been added since 2015 – across sectors (crags) with names such as 'Secret Garden’ and ‘Spartan Wall’, and more are being added all the time.

As well as steeper overhanging climbs, there are many vertical and slabby (off-vertical) routes dotted with pockets and crimps. These are often more approachable for novices, which means it's not unusual to meet indoor climbers here who have travelled from the UK for their first experience of outdoor climbing.

For me, Kalymnos is a chance to put my own skills to the test. Sport climbing is the safest of all climbing variants, using pre-installed stainless-steel bolts to clip the rope into. In the French grading system, which ranks the difficulty of climbs with numbers and further categorises them with additional letters and plus symbols depending on their severity, Kalymnos's routes vary from four to nine.

There are plenty of climbs for beginners to improve on, while for me, with a few years of sport climbing under my belt, Ghost Kitchen (6c+) provides plenty to think about, as over the past two years I've either had to stop climbing or been forced to head indoors and climb in gyms. Kalymnos's eights and nines, meanwhile, prove testing enough that the climbing elite view the island as a perfect proving ground.

World Cup lead climbing winner Stefano Ghisolfi on Atena Wall (6b+) © Getty Premium When you’re focusing on a goal, you cannot feel the fear and it helps with your motivation Stefano Ghisolfi

Italian Stefano Ghisolfi is the current IFSC World Cup winner in lead climbing and is considered to be one of the top three climbers on the planet, alongside Czech Adam Ondra – the 2014 IFSC World Champion in both lead climbing and bouldering – and Germany’s Alex Megos, the first person to climb a 9a route on-sight (without prior practice).

Ghisolfi, a 15-time World Cup medal winner, is on Kalymnos to climb Sector Odyssey – a crag just outside the island's climbing epicentre, the village of Masouri – which has everything from rookie climbs to the 8b Gaia route. Before tackling that daunting task, the 28-year-old takes time out to climb with me and impart advice on how to overcome the fear of falling and the self-imposed pressure to succeed.

"Even when I'm trying to finish a route, I will set an intermediate goal," says Ghisolfi. This might be as simple as 'get to the next bolt', but it provides an immediate focus and breaks down the challenge into manageable phases. "When you're focusing on a goal, you cannot feel the fear and it helps with your motivation."

For seasoned climbers, there are experiences unique to Kalymnos. Michael Piccolruaz, who competed at the 2020 Olympics, admits that on his first climb among the forest of stalactites in the roof of the natural amphitheatre of the Grand Grotto cave, he got lost. "It's so steep and overhanging that you don't know whether to traverse the stalactite to the left or the right. It's a real adventure."

Having gained a deserved reputation among elite climbers and enthusiasts, Kalymnos has a buzzing climbing scene. It's chiefly centred around Masouri and its beach, but stretches across the whole island and beyond, taking in post-climb swims at 'Pirate Beach' (Kalamies) and extending to the crags of Telendos, an islet that sits off the west coast.

And there's no need to worry about arriving solo. Even if you travel by yourself in the peak autumn and spring seasons, you can usually find a climbing partner via Facebook Groups, Telegram chats, or even chalk your details on the message board outside Sofrano Snack Bar. All the crags are just a hired scooter ride and a walk away.

An epic place for climbing © Getty You need to learn how to rest on the large holds, shake your arms out and slow down Loukas Dourdourekas

Back at Sector Odyssey, climbing coach and rescue team member Loukas Dourdourekas (the first Greek to achieve an 8c+ climb) is also on hand with advice on converting indoor climbing instincts to outdoor rock. "Indoors, the footholds are very specific and quite large," explains Dourdourekas. "Outdoors, we have a lot more options for moves using the feet and you need to learn to trust the small footholds."

I start to look for previously dismissed opportunities and I'm surprised to find I can actually support my weight on a small hold protruding from the rock, using what amounts to a single toe. After I attempt to charge up a 30m route without pausing, Dourdourekas spots another classic error. "You need to learn how to rest on the large holds, shake your arms out and slow down."

Learning from stronger climbers is an age-old tradition and it's something I remember on my next attempt at Axium. This time, I actively look for anywhere to pause and shake out on the 35m-high puzzle of tufas, while using good 'tufa technique', turning sideways to the wall, to keep my arms as straight as possible.

By the time I get to the crux, I've turned back the 'pump clock' and I now have the strength and endurance to pull through, stepping past my previous fall and clipping safely into the anchor with a whoop of triumph. My body floods with endorphins and I turn, smiling, to take in the view of the sea. And from the top it's all the sweeter.