Stefanos Tsitsipas: Learning to go with the flow
What’s your most significant mental strength
Patience. I think this is something that this generation lacks. Especially with social media, they’re very impatient and want everything done right here, right now.
Have you always been a patient person, or is it a skill you’ve honed?
I was a pretty hyper kid, but I learned with time to become slower-paced, to think about my intentions. It’s important to know when to let go, to reflect, and to appreciate the small things you’ve been able to contribute to what you’re trying to do, even if it’s [only] adding one per cent. Some people want big results too soon. Of course, sometimes it’s difficult to manage that and be consistent in that kind of mindset, but in difficult moments I remind myself I’m here for the journey, not the destination.
How does patience improve your game on the court?
There were two times when I found myself in the same situation with the same opponent, but [it was] a different Stefanos each time. The first time I faced Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open in the semi-finals [in 2019], I was really impatient. I remember thinking, “OK, I’m playing against one of the best. I really need to prove myself with big shots and go for it.” [He lost to Nadal in straight sets.] Two years later, I faced him again at the same tournament, this time in the quarter-finals. After going two sets down, I understood what I was doing wrong. I remember coming to an agreement with myself, saying, “OK, you’re going to become patient. You’re going to wait. You’re going to spend every single minute on the court enjoying the play and just make it a fun game.” It turned out to be one of the best comebacks in my career so far. [Tsitsipas fought back to take a surprise victory in five sets.]
How did that performance feel?
How can I describe it? It felt like I was in a cage and someone decided to unlock it. I suddenly felt free. Every decision I went for felt right. It’s what I like to call flow. I was able to reach that flow by decreasing my expectations. It was a pure fight. It was all mental. It was excruciating, physically and mentally – I don’t think I’ve ever played at such high focus levels for so long. Everything felt like it made sense. It’s like a drug when you’re able to experience it – it brings you to another level. You’re not playing with your skill any more, you’re playing with your soul.
Can you find your flow whenever you want?
I had this conversation with my mental trainer: how can we get into that flow state more often? The answer, surprisingly, is that you just have to let go. You can’t think you want to be in the flow state, or you’ll never reach it. It happens gradually, it builds up. It’s a climax you reach when you stop overthinking and just act, using more of your instinct.
How much of your game is mental as opposed to physical?
I haven’t lost many matches because of my physical condition; most have been because of the things going through my mind. Physically, many players are at the same level. I think [the difference] has to do a lot with mental preparation. You need food for your body to be physically fit, but also food for your brain to be mentally fit. Tennis is a very mental sport.
Do you have a mental goal?
To be the most positive guy on Earth, I guess. I have my days when I’m a little bit negative – I think we all do.
Can you always remain that positive as a competitor?
That’s a tricky question. Criticism is important – I like receiving it. When I was younger, I was very sensitive to it, but as I’ve got older I think it’s essential. It’s the only way you can achieve perfection. I mean, perfection doesn’t really exist, but you can get close. That also comes with your attitude to what you do. If you do it with love and care, if you wake up every morning and do the best things to succeed in what you do, with people who are chasing that same dream, anything is possible. With your mind, you can achieve everything you want in life. That’s where it all starts. It all starts with an idea.