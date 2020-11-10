When British rapper Stefflon Don arrived on the scene in 2016, heads were turned. Her flow on the debut mixtape Real Ting was seamless, with lyrics that blended Jamaican patois, East London slang and US hip hop references. And, in contrast to the down-to-earth attitude of most UK rap, she presented herself as glamorous and brazen, a superstar in the making.

In November that year, she was longlisted in the BBC’s newcomer poll Sound of 2017. Four months later, she signed a £1.2m deal with a major label, and in August 2017 her single Hurtin’ Me, with US rapper French Montana, reached number seven in the UK Singles Chart. Since then, the 28-year-old – real name Stephanie Allen – has won MOBO and NME Awards; worked with artists including Sean Paul, Nile Rodgers, Charli XCX , Skepta, Drake and Mariah Carey; and in 2018 became the first British artist ever to make legendary US hip hop magazine XXL’s annual Freshman List.

Born in Birmingham to Jamaican parents, the rapper moved with her family to Rotterdam in the Netherlands when she was five, before settling back in the UK – in Hackney – at 14. As a result, Stefflon Don’s music is a blend of dancehall, grime, R&B and house, her rhymes incorporating influences from London, Jamaica, Holland and America. She says that growing up among different cultures opened her mind and broadened her music and, in that sense, is the secret to her success.

Red alert: Stefflon Don never looks less than 100 per cent © Salim Adam

Americans would say, ‘I love when you [Brits] talk, but when someone’s rapping I can’t take you serious. I feel like you eat crumpets and drink tea all day'

The Red Bulletin: You have an unmistakable East London snarl, but you also use Jamaican patois and US slang. You even rap in Dutch...

Stefflon Don: That’s because of my diverse upbringing. I spent most of my childhood in Rotterdam. People there speak American English, and I grew up in a Jamaican household. On top of that, I had white friends, Turkish friends, Moroccan friends. People are really accommodating there, so I’d learn a lot about their cultures, about their traditions, their food, their music.

What were the musical influences you picked up there?

So, Holland used to control Suriname [the South American country was under Dutch rule between 1667 and 1975] and the Surinamese culture has a heavy influence in Rotterdam – similar to the influence of Jamaican culture in London. The language they speak [in Suriname] is a mix of Spanish, French, Dutch and English. Growing up there, I used to listen to Surinamese songs all the time; we’d also use their slang words. I think it even left a mark on my pronunciation: I was in Spain the other day and some locals thought I was from there. I’m not even fluent in Spanish!

Do you think being fluent in Dutch has had an impact on your rapping skills?

Definitely. When I’m speaking Dutch, I talk really fast. Because of that, I’m quick on the tongue when I rap. That was a big advantage when I started out.

You’re known for your eclectic musical style – on your new mixtape, Island 54, you even add Afrobeats to the mix. Wouldn’t music executives rather you stick to one thing so you don’t overwhelm your fanbase?

Well, I feel like there are certain artists you can put on any track – whether it’s a Latin track or a slow jam or an alternative song – because their voice is like an instrument. They hold a certain sound through their voice, and I feel like I’ve got that. On my next single, I’m actually speaking Yoruba [a language spoken mostly in West Africa]. I think the audience is going to be shocked – it’s totally different again. But, for me, this is something that I’ve always been experimenting with. As an artist, I just feel so free.

Thank God I was just born with confidence. When the [other]kids used to try me – and they would try me a lot – I always stood my ground Stefflon Don

Two years ago, you made history as the first UK artist to be named on XXL magazine’s Freshman List. Do you think your global perspective is the reason the US audience has embraced you more than other UK MCs?

Definitely! I feel only now Americans are more accepting of the British accent on a rap track. Before that, it was like, “I love when you guys talk, but when someone’s rapping I can’t take you serious. I feel like you eat crumpets and drink tea all day.” Literally, that’s what they would say to me! But when they heard my songs, they’d always say, “OK, so you don’t really sound that British.” And again, that comes from growing up in Holland, where I used to speak American English. Rapping with a real British accent was actually a challenge for me in the beginning.

That reminds me of something your brother, drill artist Dutchavelli, said in a recent interview about your family moving back to the UK from Rotterdam: “I had an accent and there were lots of words I didn’t know. It messed up school for me.” Can you relate to that?

When I came back, I had the weirdest accent. I was torn between American English and Jamaican patois. I told people here that I was from Jamaica. They were like, “You’re not Jamaican. What kind of accent is this?” It was very difficult.

How did you gain acceptance?

Thank God I was just born with confidence. When the kids used to try me – and they would try me a lot – I always stood my ground. And I think anywhere in life, if someone tries you and you continue to stand your ground, they just have to respect you. After a while, they were so confused at how confident I was, and that’s what made them like me.

How can others achieve that level of confidence? Any advice?

Stay away from people who belittle you, whether it’s friends or family. Just don’t be around people who make you feel less confident. Or at least try not to ask them for advice if you know that they’re not going to have your corner. You have to realise that nobody has the answers to everything. Believe in yourself – that’s how you gain confidence.

Someone who gave you advice early on in your career is Drake. He said, “Make sure that, whatever you do, your opponent is scared of you.” Is that something you still live by?

Yes, 100 per cent. In anything you do, whether you’re a plumber or a carpenter or a gamer, you should always want to be the best. Else why do it? Coming up rapping, I was in so many situations where there was a beat playing and it was like, ‘OK, who’s going to rap on it?’ And I was always ready in those situations. I always made sure that I had many lyrics ready, so whoever was on the mic I would destroy them.

Don suggested Instagram remove the 'like' feature from photo comments © Salim Adam

In anything you do, you should always want to be the best. Else why do it? Stefflon Don Ruthless… Yeah, I’ve always had that mentality. I want to make people want to rewrite their bars. Because sometimes I used to feel that way. I’d hear certain females rap and I’d think, “Oh my God, what I’ve written is not as good. I need to go back and rewrite my shit.” That’s how I want people to feel when they hear me. Because that’s how you keep a healthy conversation, that’s how you push each other. If people aren’t challenging one another, if they just follow others, then we’re stuck. And that’s what has been happening for a while. No one is really trying to be the best. I see a lot of followers. I see a lot of people who think, “Oh, this works, this charted. Let me do something similar.” Why do you think that is? As an artist, the way you’re criticised today is different from when I first came up. Back then, there were no Instagram trolls. I wasn’t scared to fail by putting out videos that might not be what I want them to be – I just had to do it, because that’s all I could afford. I can’t imagine how it is for young artists today with so many eyes on them; so many eyes of people who don’t know what they are talking about, projecting their insecurities on others on social media. Platforms like Instagram are responsible for a lack of creativity in the new generation of artists. And even for established ones, it’s very hard to really say what they want to say, or express how they feel. Sounds like you’re talking from personal experience… I used to record my family on Snapchat a lot. I would always speak my mind on certain topics that got me in trouble a couple of times. [In 2018, she apologised for tweets from 2013 in which she said “dark-skinned” girls would change their skin colour if they could]. I got in trouble for stuff I didn’t mean in that way, and things were taken out of context. It made me feel like, “Do you even deserve to really know who I am if you going to take small parts and use them to make it seem like I am this person that I’m not?” That is what the internet has become now. People are looking at your image and thinking, “What can I pick up [on] that’s wrong?” And the second thing is, “Let me see the comments,” to find what narrative is being pushed. You’re not supposed to be yourself. You’re not supposed to be a self-thinker. It’s all about playing it safe, about following others. And I really just want to break away from that.

Is there a way to make the internet a place of positivity again?

I actually had a couple of meetings with one of the heads of Instagram, and one thing I requested was to take the likes off the comments.

What do you mean?

There was a time when you could comment on posts, but you wouldn’t get likes on your comment. Now that people are more extreme and meaner in their comments because they want to stand out in order to get likes, it’s like a competition. As a result, you look at your post and realise that 3,000 people liked a really hateful comment about you. It feels awful! I don’t think people realise how detrimental Instagram is for us and the next generation. Everyone is tiptoeing around [the issue] and saying, “Oh yeah, it’s bad.” But people are so insecure because of this, people don’t create because of this, people don’t share new ideas because of this. It’s a very serious thing and I wish more people would speak up more about it and demand change.

With that said, what’s your strategy for staying sane?

I’m so blessed that I have my family. I bought a big house and my [11-year-old] son, most of my six siblings and my mom live with me. That’s the main reason why I’m OK. Also, I consider myself lucky that I didn’t come up in the social media age. I have a sense of reality. I know what it means to be original. I know what it means to not really give a fuck about what no one says. And no one can take that away from me.