Stephanie Gilmore: Year of the goat

I admire Carissa so much. I admire her strength and surfing, and I guess I felt a little bit of guilt because she’d had such a stellar season, then I’d sort of snuck in at the end. It was as if she already had the trophy in her cabinet at home and I’d gone in and said, 'this is mine now'. Now I've had time to let the win sink in though, I see that it was a phenomenal performance that I have to be very proud of. It was an honour to share the water with Carissa and to be able to beat her in that moment. It's very special.