Stephanie Gilmore: Year of the goat
Congratulations on winning your eighth world championship!
Thank you. I'm pretty stoked. I'm still tripping out that it happened.
What made that win particularly special?
I won it with new format, where it's all on you. You’ve got to show up, do the work, and be in the water one on one — which was great. To be in the water twice against Carissa in one day, after I'd already beaten the rest of the pack was the hardest challenge that I've ever encountered in my career. To come through and keep enough energy and mental strength to get through that day… Thinking back on my career, I've had a lot of great wins, but that was the greatest.
You had quite an emotional moment in the water.
I was just in disbelief that I’d been able to make it, that I’d won. You really pour your heart into these moments and when you're able to achieve the dream — your goal — your just overcome with emotion. The first thing I did do was just cry. Or actually, I think I screamed some profanity.
Carissa paddled over to congratulate you and you seemed to have a special moment together.
I admire Carissa so much. I admire her strength and surfing, and I guess I felt a little bit of guilt because she’d had such a stellar season, then I’d sort of snuck in at the end. It was as if she already had the trophy in her cabinet at home and I’d gone in and said, 'this is mine now'. Now I've had time to let the win sink in though, I see that it was a phenomenal performance that I have to be very proud of. It was an honour to share the water with Carissa and to be able to beat her in that moment. It's very special.
Do the athletes on the Women’s Tour support each other?
The Women's Tour has a special bond where we're competing against each other, but we all understand that we're also in a collective progression together. We know that if we're able to support each other, we can take the sport to bigger and better heights and that’s great for everyone. It's a nice camaraderie to have between each other.
You’re officially the Greatest of All Time. How does it feel to have the most world titles in the history of women’s surfing?
I've always wanted to win that eighth title. I can't deny that it’s always been a goal of mine. And previously sitting at equal seven with Lane [pro surfer Lane Beachley has seven world titles, the second highest amount after Gilmore] was also awesome. I admire Lane and Lisa Anderson and Rita Zambo and all the women who came before me to pave the way and to show me what was possible and can't thank them enough for being my leaders. But still, I am competitive in my nature, and from young age I've always wanted these titles, to hold that number eight.
You've said that the title of ‘greatest’ doesn’t sit easily with you.
I think in surfing, because our playing field is always changing and there are so many different waves that I've never surfed and conditions that constantly challenge me, it feels hard to take the title of ‘greatest of all time’. The first thing I thought of when I won the title was the mistakes that I’d made and my poor performance in Tahiti and places that I know I have so much room to improve. That's just like my natural reaction to these moments — there's always room to improve. That's what keeps me coming back.
That kind of thinking is what makes a world champion.
Definitely. Kelly Slater is a great role model in that respect. He's 50 years old and he's already performed well in every type of wave you can imagine, but he still continually shows up and feels like he has something to learn and something to give. If you can continually evolve who you are as a human and an athlete, that’s a special thing to have. It's bad to ever feel like you've reached the best of the best and you're at the top. I'm not sure that's really a goal anyone should have in life.
What has been the highlight of winning the 2022 World Title?
A lot of the surfers on the tour has said that seeing me have not such a great year, then come back and still win gave them like a real boost of confidence to think, “I could actually do this too, I could win a world title.” To know that I'm able to inspire not only random people, but also my peers, has been important.