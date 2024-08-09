Summer camp

#1 Pumped-up protection (Header Image)

DometicHub Perfect for: fuss-freeversatility

Say goodbye to fumbling with tent poles. This box-shaped shelter has an inflatable frame that can be pumped up from one valve so it’s pitched and protecting you from the elements in seconds. Its modular design and long list of accessories make it multifunctional, whether you’re just after a free-standing canopy in case of bad weather, a decked-out tent with an annex for sleeping, or a means of adding space to your 4x4 or camper van. The Hub’s lightweight material is woven from a recycled plastic-bottle yarn that’s more durable than steel and fibreglass poles, while it covers all bases by featuring UV protection and waterproofing, making it ideal for the UK’s unpredictable conditions. dometic.com

Summer camping gear © Tim Kent

#2 Transformative top box

TentBox Classic 2.0 Perfect for: affordable getaways

TentBox Classic 2.0 © Tim Kent

Dreamt of a camper but dread the eye-watering investment? This ideal alternative transforms a car or van into your very own motorhome. The TentBox Classic 2.0 may look like any other top box when not in use – it can even be used to store overnight essentials like pillows and bedding – but, once at your destination, automatic gas-powered struts turn the ABS shell into a roof-bar-mounted bedroom in less than a minute. Inside, it’s roomy enough for two, plus all your gear, and the dual-layer foam mattress guarantees a good night’s sleep. Its elevated position means you don’t have to worry if it’s wet and muddy underfoot, and the four-season design makes spontaneous, year-round adventure possible. tentbox.com

Summer camping gear © Tim Kent

#3 The towable tent

Thule Outset Perfect for: off-grid adventuring

The towable tent © Tim Kent

Being expert in all things trailers, bike racks and car-mounted awnings, Thule knows a thing or two about exploring the outdoors, so it’s worth paying attention when the Swedish firm enters the towable tent space. The Outset is its compact, creative solution to a tent that can attach to a towbar – ideal if your car has no roof rack, or if it’s already transporting a storage box or bikes. A built-in stand gives this two-person shelter above- ground positioning, allowing you to pitch on rough or uneven terrain without needing a new back the next morning. Unlike a roof-mounted tent, it can also be unhitched from a car when in use, enabling you to come and go from your base without having to pack up camp each time. thule.com

Summer camping gear © Tim Kent

