21st Century Boy

I do. It’s been beautiful. In the process of what you could call a gimmick, or kind of corny, I’ve really learnt that avatars are just a new version of what’s always existed in art. History is full of anonymous creators; there’s a plethora of artists from the past who felt that by putting on a literal mask, they could remove a metaphorical one and express something that was a little risky or a little more real. When I started making music as an avatar, I was able to express sides of myself – my depression, my anxiety, some of my quirks – that even the people around me had never seen… My audience connected deeply with them, and it was freeing. I think that’s the experience of a lot of introverted artists. So avatars are going to become a big wave in the creation of art in the future.