How Elite Athletes Shaped The North Face’s Offtrail Ultra

Unlike the predictable nature of road running, you head into the unknown when hitting the trails and need a shoe that can handle whatever the path has in store for you. A sudden change in the weather can transform a dry, dusty path into a slick bog, while less-trodden and off-piste tracks can throw up surprises around every corner.

“Running off trail is a total mindset shift,” says Tara Fraga, professional trail running and member of The North Face Athlete Team. “I take in more inputs from the world around me. I’m hyper aware of the weather, snow and light conditions because the terrain is so remote.”

This is amplified further when encountering extreme conditions and unknown territories, where trust in equipment becomes integral for any expedition.

Versatility is therefore a must for any trail running shoe, but historically, protection and traction on technical terrain have come at the expense of responsiveness and weight.

The Offtrail Ultra from The North Face shifts the narrative. Built to scramble, descend, corner and cruise – on the trail and beyond it – the shoes have been engineered for athletes who demand speed, precision, and confidence, anywhere in the world.

Expedition gear inspired by the legendary 1990 Trans-Antarctica Expedition, they have been designed for the extreme conditions and unknown terrain in the planet’s remotest reaches, making them around the world-proof and ready for any adventure.

Athlete-Tested Offtrail Ultra © The Red Bulletin X The North Face

Athlete tested

The North Face has an advantage when engineering such a shoe – its roster of professional athletes. Some of the world’s best explorers and trail runners, they thrive on pushing themselves (and their equipment) to their limits and are ideal test subjects for putting prototypes through their paces.

“Adventure running continues to evolve, with athletes pushing deeper into technical terrain and demanding footwear that can move as fast and as confidently as they do,” says Brett Rivers, Senior Global Merchandiser of Performance Footwear at The North Face.

It’s a collaborative process too, and athletes’ feedback has directly influenced the finished product.

“With the Offtrail Ultra, we worked in lock-step with our athletes to innovate a new dual-density midsole design made in one molding process, without needing adhesives to bond the materials together, to provide innovative cushioning built for the demands of mountain running,” adds Rivers. “The result is a responsive and protective underfoot experience that is lighter and more agile in technical terrain.”

Lightweight Design, Maximum Performance © The Red Bulletin X The North Face

Streamlined simplicity

The focal point of the Offtrail Ultra is its dual-density DREAMBOUND superfoam midsole system. At 29mm thick, the nitrogen-infused foam is The North Face’s most responsive, lightweight cushioning solution it has ever produced and enables runners to tackle fjords, forests and flats with ease. The outer layer provides durability and protection, while the inner layer is responsible for the shoe’s relentless rebound, which keeps things feeling fresh, responsive and comfortable from the first mile to the last – a necessity in events where distances stretch into three figures.

The 264g shoe’s lightweight focus extends to the reinforced upper, which combines TPU overlays in high-wear areas for increased abrasion resistance with mesh sections to aid breathability. An integrated, sock-like SCREEGUARD stretch gaiter keeps mud, sand, dust or dirt at bay.

Finished with the updated SURFACE CTRL G2 multi-terrain traction outsole that features 5mm lugs and a scrambling zone at the toe, the Offtrail Ultra is made to be gripped, controlled and fast whether encountering glaciers, gritstone or gravel.

Tested in the World’s Toughest Terrain © The Red Bulletin X The North Face

Expedition proven

The testing undertaken by The North Face’s athletes wasn’t just regular training runs, and the Offtrail Ultra prototypes were used for expeditions across five continents as extreme and varied as Kaytlyn Gerbin’s traversing of New Zealand’s Southern Alps, Tara Fraga’s FKT attempt on Ecuador’s Mt. Cotopaxi (at 5,897m, one of the world’s highest active volcanoes), and Stephanie Case’s polar training camp in Arctic Norway.

“Often you’re forced to choose between a shoe that will do well on snow, or scree, or rock. The Offtrail Ultra fits really well into all of those environments,” says Kaytlyn Gerbin. “Even while you’re constantly changing the rest of your kit, putting on a jacket, crampons or gloves, this shoe is a constant across all conditions.”

The shoe’s success is its “simplicity” according to Zach Miller, mountain ultra runner and 2023 UTMB Mont Blanc runner up. “No plates, no extreme rockers or towering stack heights – just a clean, functional design built for real mountain movement. Even its built-in gaiter is minimalist, offering a snug, sock-like fit that keeps debris out without the fuss of zippers or dials. That simplicity translates to versatility: it climbs, descends, scrambles, corners, and cruises with ease.”

Inspired by the Trans-Antarctica Expedition © The Red Bulletin X The North Face

Continued commitment

The Offtrail Ultra is just the latest addition to The North Face’s Summit Trail Run collection – a commitment to equipping athletes with innovative gear for exploration, endurance, and mountain performance that has driven the brand since its founding six decades ago in 1966.

Both draw inspiration from the iconic 1990 Trans-Antarctica Expedition – an historic seven-month, 3,741-mile crossing by six explorers that raised awareness for the protection of the planet.

As well as being a direct descendent of The North Face kit used during the expedition, the Offtrail Ultra references this heritage through its colour palette – the papaya and canal blue honouring the original gear and keeping runners visible in rugged terrain. The inclusion of the International Flag of Planet Earth on the innersole also pays homage to the original expedition kit’s inclusion of each of the six explorers’ country flags – a reminder that global exploration knows no bounds.

A Legacy of Exploration © The Red Bulletin X The North Face

Find out more at TheNorthFace.com