Eagles bassist Timothy B Schmit reveals 4 tracks that influenced his craft

The impressive Eagles resumé includes five number-one singles, six Grammy Awards and six number-one albums – one of them being the best-selling album in the United States of all time, Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975).

Timothy B Schmit joined the Californian rock band on bass in 1977, during the tour of the group’s legendary Hotel Califorina album, and he's stayed with them ever since. In 1998 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he's released seven solo albums – the most recent of which, Day by Day, he recorded during breaks in Eagles’ stadium tour schedule.

Here, the 74-year-old picks four songs that had an impact on his formative years.

Rosie & The Originals – Angel Baby (1961)

The group recorded the song independently on a two-track machine © Highland Records

“When I was a kid, they’d throw dances in the school auditorium where the guys would stand one side of the room, and the girls would stay on the other, and everyone feeling awkward. But when this song come on, I lost my inhibitions and asked someone to dance with me. This is a slow dance dream, and raging hormones gave me courage. To this day I love Angel Baby.”

Lenny Welch – Since I Fell For You (1963)

Written in 1945, but Welch’s version reached No4 in the US chart in 1963 © Columbia

“When I’m doing my morning stretches, I put on a station called Seven Inch Soul, where they drop a needle on old soul records like Since I Fell For You that I first heard in 1963. Although I think it was written maybe as early as the ’40s, Lenny’s version is just gorgeous. A true sappy love-song that really speaks to me. It’s perfect for my regimen, too.”

The Beatles – The Word (1965)

The track appears on the band’s sixth album © Parlophpone

“For me, there´s no playlist without a Beatles song. And how do you choose a Beatles song out of so many great ones? The one that popped into my head was from Rubber Soul, an album that I literally wore out. It had something that I’d never heard before, and I can’t even tell you what that is. It´s a combination of the melody, the syncopation, the arrangement. Well, see for yourself…”

The Staples Singers – Respect Yourself (1971)

The Chicago band scored a big crossover hit with this song © Stax

“This is from the R ’n’ B/gospel-world - from The Staples Singers. In the early ’70s it was all over the radio, and there’s a reason for that: there’s something so exciting about this, and something new, actually - from the rhythms to the bass solo to Pops Staples’ guitar, and Mavis Staples’ wonderful singing. The song is Respect Yourself - because you’ve got to!”