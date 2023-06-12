Swimmer Tom Dean has set himself the epic goal of winning more medals at a single Games than any other British Olympian. It’s a mission that’s as outrageous as it is courageous: in stretching his body to execute this ambitious haul in Paris next year, Dean could jeopardise his defence of the two golds won at Tokyo 2020 – 200m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay. But with refreshing boldness, he’s willing to risk it all for the chance to achieve something truly spectacular.

His decision may be creating headlines and raising eyebrows, but Dean is smart enough to analyse the probabilities, equations and fractions upon which sporting dreams are made. Long before he hunted Olympic records, Dean excelled in ‘Maths Olympiads’ for his school team. Skilled with numbers and processes, he later began a mechanical engineering degree at the University of Bath, before deferring to focus on Tokyo 2020. And today, as he bids to smash the British record of four medals won at a single Olympics, it’s with numbers that Dean dissects his superhuman mission.

“We work for four years for one minute and 45 seconds of racing at the Olympics, and that’s just for the 200m free[style] – the ratio is nuts,” laughs Dean, who won the event at Tokyo 2020 by just four hundredths of a second. “It’s insane and daunting. But it means every detail has to add up. Already, for me, it’s been 15 years of work, of saying no to things, of waking up at 5am, clocking on at 7am on Monday morning and doing a 7,000m aerobic session, then a VO2 max session in the evening, with my heart rate above 180bpm, for two hours. I just did an Australia training camp – 10 swims a week for four weeks – and we touched a quarter of a million metres.”

Tom Dean: Olympic Gold medalist © David Clerihew

At the British Swimming Performance Centre in Bath, Dean inhabits a complex matrix of information, driven by video monitoring, blood tests, power data and biomechanical analysis. Eat 6,000 calories a day (2.4 times the recommended norm for a man). Smash 60,000m in a week (the equivalent of swimming from Croydon, on the outskirts of London, to the northern edges of Brighton). Consume 25mg of iron (triple the guidance for men) to build the oxygen-carrying capacity of your blood cells. Deadlift 165kg (close to the average weight of an adult male lion). If all the numbers add up, Dean might – just – achieve his lofty aim of winning as many as seven medals in a single Olympics.

This is why his maths skills are now such a significant sporting weapon; they’re part of a toolkit that’s been proven to unlock success by making the most of all his talents, quirks and interests. Watching boxing bouts teaches Dean about tactics and confidence; listening to politics podcasts sharpens his analytical brain; and getting his geek on by crunching his training data turns his mind-bending ambition from a fantasy into a targetable, achievable reality.

“My background in maths and engineering really helps,” he says. “I track my heart-rate variability, blood oxygen percentage, respiratory rate…. If my Omega-3 dips, that impacts my recovery. Lower creatine levels affect my gym scores. And as I understand the data, I can push myself harder, because I can see the results reflected in the numbers. Paris is a 700-piece jigsaw, and every piece is a step closer to my goal.”

Tom Dean, shot for The Red Bulletin, 2023 © David Clerihew For me, it's 100 per cent or nothing. I don't see the point of doing 95 per cent.

Thinking bigger

The Red Bulletin’s photoshoot with Dean takes place at Portishead Open Air Pool, a retro-kitsch world of pastel-painted walls, not far from his home in Bath. It’s strange seeing an Olympian – all six-pack and sculpted biceps – at such an ordinary venue. When Dean, lithe and powerful, torpedoes through the water, a lifeguard is duty-bound to come outside to make sure the double Olympic champion doesn’t drown. Up close, his aquatic movements blend elegance and brutality: his agile kicks evoke the fluid, flowing form of a dolphin, and his arms display methodical, almost mechanised power. The cold, chlorinated water soon turns his skin red – proof that Dean is made of the same blood vessels, muscle and sinew as the rest of us.

After changing, Dean sits on a sofa in the café as kids and pensioners begin the public swim session. He’s come a long way since Tokyo, where his second gold – in the relay with James Guy, Duncan Scott and Matt Richards – made him the first male British swimmer in 113 years to win two at the same Games. Scott later raised that to four – the current overall British record. But Dean doesn’t distance himself from ordinary swim culture. After Tokyo, he did swim clinics at his old club, Maidenhead Marlins, and even turned out for a club relay race. “I sometimes join in a public session when I’m home [in Berkshire] for the Christmas holidays, too,” says Dean. “And I’ll always have someone pull me aside and say, ‘Young man, you should think about joining a local swimming club. You’re quite good!’ And I say, ‘Well, thank you. That’s very kind.’”

In an Olympic final you’re so dialled in, the first part of the swim is almost meditative

The story says a lot about Dean and how he blends heroic sporting achievements with humility and humour. Standing 1.93m (6ft 4in) tall, Dean is an imposing but affable presence, quick to laugh. He talks of his interest in badminton and politics, then stops. “People will think you’re interviewing a 66-year-old!” he jokes, before sharing that he enjoys listening to Skepta, Kano and Loyle Carner. And he’s enjoying the ride. “The Olympics can change your life,” he says. “I got to go to Wimbledon, I did A Question of Sport, and I watched a Liverpool match from the director’s box and met Kenny Dalglish. It was so, so cool.”

But Dean is wiser than his years. He gives talks to business leaders about success and habits. In January last year, he was awarded an MBE. He hosts his own swimming podcast, The Weekly Freestyle, with impressive poise. And he’s still determined to finish his degree. But that will have to wait because, after Tokyo, Dean wants more. A lot more. And that’s why he conjured up this colossal medal target. Where’s his absolute limit? He’s striving to find out.

“It’s about re-evaluating after a success,” he says. “After Tokyo, I wanted to know how far I can push my body. I thought, ‘Let’s really push this, put everything on the line, maybe even the gold medals… but for the pursuit of a greater goal, to see how many medals I can win.’ For me, it’s 100 per cent or nothing. I don’t see the point of doing 95 per cent.” He knows it won’t be easy, but he frames his mission as a “story”: to achieve today, you first need to think about the future. “I want to know that my story is what I wanted it to be,” he explains. “It’s like writing your biography. This ambition is an insane journey. But I hope that one day I’ll write the final chapter by becoming the most decorated GB athlete ever.’’

For Dean, this might actually be possible. At the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games last summer, he completed a stunning haul of seven medals, with gold in the 4x100m medley and silvers in the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 200m medley, 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle, and 4x100m mixed freestyle – a new English record. The World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, this July will be another stepping stone to Paris.

But doesn’t he worry that he’s taking on too much? At the Olympics, Dean will be competing against athletes who, with fewer events, are fresher and more rested. “It can be daunting trying to break new ground,” he admits. “I believe it will happen. It might not, but I believe in myself. That’s why I’m confident to say, ‘This is what I want to do!’ There’s no arrogance. It’s just confidence in what I’m capable of, and the work I do.” But why risk defending those Olympic titles? “That’s sport,” he shrugs. “We’ve got a chance to make history here. I do have that voice [of doubt] – I think everyone does. But I never like to shy away from things. I want to give myself the best possible chance of achieving what I want to achieve.”

As he speaks, Dean glances at the other swimmers. His goal is deeply personal, but it’s also about those he wants to inspire and entertain. “We’re in the sports industry, and it’s the nature of sport for there to be a ‘will he or won’t he?’ That’s why people follow the storylines. And that’s why I don’t wear headphones when I’m walking to the pool: I don’t like to pretend the crowd isn’t there. It is there! And in Paris I’ll walk out and show them what I’m capable of.”

Deep impact: Dean has his sights set on an incredible seven-medals in Paris © David Clerihew

Diving in

Dean can thank his mum Jacquie for his passion for the sport: she took all her kids swimming as babies, then ferried them to training as they progressed. Dean is the second eldest of five, and his siblings Connie, Nancy, Alfie and Will are talented swimmers and athletes, too. “We moved to Maidenhead [from London] when I was eight, and we’d swim then go to my granny’s for a Sunday roast,” he says. “It was just fun. But it builds up and builds up.”

Dean played football and rugby at Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow, but preferred swimming’s brutal fairness: “It’s so black and white. The harder you work, the more gains you get. It’s inputs and outputs.”

Paul Lloyd, Dean’s influential coach at Maidenhead Marlins, says the young swimmer was an unpolished diamond: “Tom was always a talented athlete with a natural feel for the water. But at first he wasn’t massively self-motivated.” This might seem surprising given where he is today, but it proves you can ingrain new qualities. Dean gained his work ethic from his sister Connie, a successful national swimmer who secured a scholarship in the US at Duke University in North Carolina. “I was ready to call it a day when I was 13,” recalls Dean. “You’re a teenager, your mates are going to parties, and nobody from my school swam. But Connie was an inspiration. I said to Paul, ‘I want what Connie has!’ And he said, ‘You’ve got to work like her, then! Do one session, get the most out of it, and move on.’ It flipped a switch in my head.”

Maidenhead wasn’t an obvious breeding ground for Olympic glory. “Imagine leaving school early to go to a leisure centre on your own and being coached in the centre lane alongside toddler groups and aqua aerobics classes for the 50-plus,” says Lloyd. “Tom showed with talent and drive you can succeed in a less-than-perfect environment.”

Dean’s hero was US swimmer Michael Phelps, who won eight gold medals at Beijing 2008. “I’ve gained even greater respect for [Phelps] as I’m now doing multi-event myself,” he says. “He’s amazing for what he did, but also for taking sport to that new level.” Dean’s own first big moment came when, aged 17, he won the 200m medley at the European Junior Swimming Championships in 2017. “I realised, ‘Wow, I can give this a real crack!’ The question then becomes: why not me?”

There’s no better feeling than walking home from a session absolutely spent, starving

Aged 18, he was invited to Bath and thrived, taking gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2018 European Aquatics Championships in Glasgow; three years later, at the rescheduled 2020 event in Budapest, he won three golds, two silvers and a bronze. But Dean knows success is fragile. Two bouts of COVID in a short space of time, just months before Tokyo, left him bed-ridden for weeks. He had to learn to convert hard times into motivational fuel. “I flipped the COVID experience and made it positive. At first, it was, ‘Why have I been dealt these cards?’ But I realised that now every session had to be 100 per cent, not one per cent less. When I give business talks today, I say, ‘You need to have the ability to hit that higher level.’”

After the edgy build-up, Dean’s first Olympic gold shocked him. “At the medal ceremony, the lady who was chaperoning me said, ‘Tom Dean, please stand on the spot that says Olympic Gold Medallist.’ That’s when it hit me like a tonne of bricks. I stood on the podium and it was just a wave of ecstasy, joy and emotion.”

Tom Dean during a training session, 2023 © David Clerihew

Killer instinct

Though Dean enjoyed the post-Olympic parties, his success drained his motivation. “I was like, ‘Where do I go from here?’” he says. “I didn’t want to swim.” He was still out of the pool 12 weeks later. Then one day he saw some race results and his competitive edge returned. “I thought, ‘I could beat that!’ I knew I wanted that feeling back.”

Dean feeds off goals, and after his incredible success in Tokyo he needed a bigger one. “I started looking at how far I could go. I’d be 24 in Paris – prime age. So we added up the events: 200 free, 200 IM [individual medley], maybe 100 free, and let’s add the 4x100 free, 4x200m free, 4x100m medley… And we thought, ‘That’s six! Maybe the mixed [4x100m freestyle] relay, too?’ It took me back to that moment at the European Juniors: why not me?”

When asked what personal qualities make such a goal possible, Dean is quick to respond. “My capacity for work,” he says. “I do a hard session, then back it up with another. And another. One thing I take pride in is that I’m never off pace.” He credits this to his work with Lloyd, who devised killer sets like 30x100m swims with ever-shifting rests and speeds. Dean knows pushing your limits is the only way to reach full potential. “I’m a passionate believer in progression, not instant success,” says Lloyd. “You need to do 100 per cent of what you’re capable of, year on year. When Tom kept pushing his limit, that’s when he got really excited.”

Dean’s regime for Paris 2024 is brutal. To prep for multiple events, he does 10 swim sessions and four gym sessions a week, plus core work and physio. “About 99 per cent of what we do isn’t glamorous, it’s just hard work and high-level habits,” he says. His hardest sessions are lactate efforts, which often leave swimmers vomiting. “You produce lactic acid in your muscles from a hard set, then sit poolside and let the acid build, then do another repetition, so you’re essentially training pain,” says Dean. “But there’s no better feeling than walking home from a session absolutely spent, on your ass, starving, feeling like you’ve been hit by a train. It hurts so much. But I always think, ‘I’ll benefit from that.’”

What about those high-level habits? Through dedication in the gym, Dean has added 4kg of muscle to improve his power and durability, and he does shoulder capacity work to enhance the angles and efficiency of his arm movements in the water. “There are no slip-ups. I’m having the right snack when I’m walking from the pool to the gym. And if my hips are too tight, it causes lower back problems that limit the range of my fly kicks, so I do a hip health routine. It’s easy to skip one rep in the gym when the Olympics are so far away, but it’s about having that connection – between today and your future goals – that links the two together.”

Dean is supported by a huge team at British Swimming and the UK Sports Institute, including coach Dave McNulty, biomechanist and performance analysis expert Victoria Jones, senior physiologist and technical lead Clare Lobb, strength coach Andy Elkins, nutritionist Rich Chessor and psychologist Tom Bates. It’s a science-driven world: Lobb analyses Dean’s lactate levels with blood tests; Jones uses underwater cameras to analyse his technique.

Described by staff as “engaged”, “inquisitive” and “sharp”, Dean loves connecting the data and finding patterns. “My biomechanist tracks my power through my stroke and might say, ‘Because your gym scores have gone up here, which correlates with your increased protein intake, your power at this point of the stroke is now more efficient.’ And if I do underwater camera work, they might notice a flaw in a specific part of my arm movement, so that goes to my strength coach and we work on it in the gym.”

Dean specialises in freestyle (front crawl) because it suits his physique: he has an arm span of 2m (6ft 8in, greater than the height of Michael Jordan) and 30cm-long, size-13 feet. But for his multi-medal mission he has to excel in the other strokes of the medley (butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke) too. “I’ve been working on my backstroke and my breaststroke turns,” he says. But every technical tweak must become instinctive. “That becomes even more important when he has a lot of different events to think about,” says biomechanics expert Jones.

Dean must fuel his training with a 6,000-calorie daily diet (see below), plus key nutrient targets such as a high Omega-3 intake of 4-6g per day to aid recovery. “Swimming is intensely repetitive,” says nutritionist Chessor, “and the wear and tear across joint and muscle tissue means we need to repair that inflammation.”

His race schedule will be brutal, too. At Tokyo 2020, Dean swam five times (heat, semi-final and final ofthe 200m; heat and final of the 4x200m). At the Commonwealth Games last year – a tester for Paris – he raced 13 times. In Paris, pursuing seven medals, that could be 17: a 240-per-cent increase on Tokyo. “You’re getting up for it emotionally and physically going for it, so you’re taking caffeine for focus,” says Dean. “But then you need to recover and sleep. So you have to work out every detail.” For example, he could swim in a final one evening, then a heat the next morning, so that’s simulated in training. In September, Chessor will get the Olympic cafeteria menu and work out a meal plan: “The dining hall has everything, whether that’s temptation, indulgence, or frustration because you can’t get what you want,” the nutritionist says.

Taking on multiple events brings unique psychological challenges, too. Dean is working to “strip back emotions” between events so if one race goes badly he can refocus. “We teach athletes to redirect emotional energy and attention to the next task,” says psychologist Bates. Dean adds, “I use a lot of routines, too, so everything’s regimented and there’s no room for emotion.”

Away from training, he likes to decompress with his siblings: Connie is studying medicine at Oxford, Alfie is a rower at Durham, Nancy is a personal trainer, and swim-mad Will might soon come to Bath, too. But the truth is that Dean doesn’t want to avoid pressure but to confront it. “People say, ‘You’ve got a target on your back now you’ve won the Olympics.’ Good! It means I must have done something to deserve that. Let’s hope I get a bigger target on my back in the future.”

Portishead Lido, April 2023 © David Clerihew

Be your best

Despite the scale of Dean’s new ambitions, his first coach is confident. “We discussed it when we went for a coffee,” says Lloyd. “I said, ‘People will get concerned, but you have to be in control of your own destiny. You’ll be driven to win as many as possible. And even if you don’t, no one will know in ten years’ time whether they’re gold, silver and bronze. Whatever your limit is, just make sure you achieve it.’”

Many athletes prefer to announce low-key goals, insisting they just want to do their best. Dean is much bolder. But psychologist Bates has taught him the difference between distress (a debilitating, negative stress) and eustress (a positive, challenging stress that inspires success). When Dean feels a tingle in his body before a race, this is eustress. “I’m ready to tap into that higher level,” he says.

There remain many obstacles. Will his rivals outsmart him? Will his coaches select him for so many events? And the athletes he must beat to win individual medals are also teammates he’s dependent upon for those relay medals. “It is strange,” he admits. “James Guy and Duncan Scott are close pals, but at some point you have to switch it off. For five minutes, in the finals, they are just another competitor. But then we are teammates again.”

Next summer Dean will dive into the pool in Paris again and again, in pursuit of sporting immortality. He’s unsure what will happen. But he does know that if you work hard at something, the feeling of reaching your full potential is irresistible. “In an Olympic final you’re so dialled in, the first part of the swim is almost meditative, like you’re floating through the water,” he reflects. “As you feel every sinew, you know exactly where every muscle and joint is located, and you have this connectivity. That’s the ‘flow state’. You sit back like a passenger in your own body. Then the pain kicks in and you’re gunning for the home straight in agony. But you think, ‘This was four years in the making. I don’t have a single chink in my armour.’”