Tom Pidcock: Man of traction
How did it feel to win on Alpe d’Huez on Bastille Day on your debut Tour?
I don’t think there’s a better stage I could have won. It almost felt too easy, because it all just went so perfectly. Sometimes you get those days when it all comes together. To be honest, I remember the crowds more than the winning itself. It was pretty spectacular, the amount of people. You don’t get that anywhere else, in any other sport.
Tell us about the Link My Ride app. What are you hoping people will get from it?
It was an idea that my friend Jacques [Sauvagnargues, a fellow British road racer] came up with – we were teammates at the time. The app basically makes cycling more accessible for everyone. You can organise group rides all in one place – the route, the time, the place. It makes everything as easy as possible. There’s been such an influx of new cyclists during lockdown, but if I was one of them I wouldn’t know where to start. Link My Ride will neaten everything up. It’s free to download and built for the community.
Did you have a cycling community around you when starting out as a young rider?
Growing up in Yorkshire, the cycling community is really good. We have chain gangs on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and every Saturday there are loads of different groups – all at various levels and riding a whole range of distances – that all end up at the same café. It’s a really good place to develop. For me, there were different levels I could progress through. Honestly, I don’t think there’s a better place I could have grown up to be a cyclist. Riding with people is fun; it’s enjoyable. Cycling is a hobby, a people’s pastime. It’s a social sport, and if you’re riding all the time by yourself, you’re really doing that just for fitness. I think socialising is half the story.
What challenges do amateur cyclists face right now?
I think the biggest thing is road rage and the relationship between drivers and cyclists. The lack of respect, mainly from drivers towards cyclists, but also the other way around. The number of times I’ve seen cyclists just riding in the middle of the road… you can’t do that, you have to be respectful. But then, of course, there are the drivers who just hate cyclists. People get angry, and it’s not nice. On a bike you’re vulnerable, whereas [drivers] are in a big metal box. That’s the biggest challenge. I can see someone new to cycling experience this and think, ‘This isn’t fun.’
There’s a lot of excitement about the new, young generation of cyclists who can do a bit of everything. There’s you, Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel… Why do you think you’re all doing so well right now?
I think it’s probably because Wout and Mathieu have grown up racing together and they push each other. And then I get pushed by them, because they set a level and I’m like, ‘Wow, I want to beat them.’ It’s like leapfrog. Someone is always gonna come along and try to be better. People set a benchmark and it’s there to be beaten.
Do you feel any pressure to specialise in one discipline?
Nah, I do what I want! If I want to, then I will – but to be honest, I’ll [only] be good on a bike if I’m happy. So it’s in nobody’s interests to force me to do anything, because if I’m not happy, I’m not gonna be good.
There’s been speculation about whether you could be a future Tour champion. Has your Tour experience had an impact on your long-term plans?
On the plan? No. But it’s given me confidence and shown me that it’s perfectly reasonable to think that I can win the Tour de France one day.