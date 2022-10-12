Tom Pidcock: Man of traction

Growing up in Yorkshire, the cycling community is really good. We have chain gangs on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and every Saturday there are loads of different groups – all at various levels and riding a whole range of distances – that all end up at the same café. It’s a really good place to develop. For me, there were different levels I could progress through. Honestly, I don’t think there’s a better place I could have grown up to be a cyclist. Riding with people is fun; it’s enjoyable. Cycling is a hobby, a people’s pastime. It’s a social sport, and if you’re riding all the time by yourself, you’re really doing that just for fitness. I think socialising is half the story.