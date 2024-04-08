Bold Ambitions

There’s a jaw-dropping video of Tom Pidcock racing down the 2,642m Col du Galibier with the speed and skill of a fighter pilot. It was stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France – the day Pidcock blasted up Alpe d’Huez to become, at the age of 22, the youngest winner of the most iconic stage of the world’s biggest road race.

But that dazzling descent earlier in the 165km stage showed why Pidcock – a unique, multi-threat talent who’s winning an unprecedented mix of road, mountain-bike and cyclo-cross races – is so loved and so feared. He unleashes outrageous moves honed in chaotic off-road races, overtaking and undertaking astonished riders, speeding around hairpin bends and manoeuvring his bike with the cool grace of a figure skater. His top speed that day was 100.8kph.

No terrain is too tough a challenge for 24-year-old Tom Pidcock © JB Liautard Variety is great. It makes you a more rounded rider Tom Pidcock

Today, on a shoot at a bike park in Alicante, Spain, days before a cyclo-cross race in Benidorm, Pidcock is demonstrating the off-road skills that made the epic on-road descent possible. With his choppy hairand boyish grin, the Yorkshireman looks like a normal 24-year-old – until you see him ride. On his white mountain bike, sporting the prestigious rainbow jersey of the world cross-country mountain-bike champion, Pidcock swirls down the track like fast-flowing storm water, his wheels skidding and kicking up dust on bends. Then he slams on the brakes and, with miraculous skill, bunny-hops through a 360° standing turn, before shifting gears and effortlessly grinding up the steep track. Road cyclists can’t do this stuff. And it makes Pidcock a game-changing threat.

“I don’t know how you describe the sensation, but it is like a journey to improve,” reflects Pidcock later at his hotel when we chat about those famous descending skills. “Like, if you’re on a track in a car, every lap you’re trying to get a better line. It is the same with descending: ‘Oh, I just braked a little too hard there.’ Or ‘I could have carried a bit more speed’. Or ‘I should have turned in later’. It’s a great feeling to know your limits and to keep improving.”

Pidcock is forever hunting the sweet spot between risk and reward. “If you’re going off adrenaline, it’s dangerous,” he says. “People think it’s dangerous what I do, but it’s not. It’s all calculated and skill-based, and I know my limits very well. And I get terrified if I start to go beyond my limits. Like, I remember going for a drive in my car once and I was getting a bit carried away, so I pulled straight over and stopped. I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, that’s getting a bit too much.’ My brakes set on fire, because you should never stop a car straight up [hot brakes need airflow to cool them]. So I operate within my capabilities.”

As a reminder to stay composed and tactically sharp in races, Pidcock has ‘Play Your Cards Right’ written across his gloves and bike. But cycling will always throw up hazards. Today he has two black eyes, and a plaster over his nose – the legacy of a crash in a winter cyclo-cross race. Pidcock reveals more scars: “One from my [broken] collarbone [in 2021], a big scar on my knee, and from the Tour de l’Avenir [in 2019] I have three fake teeth.” Pulling up his lip, he reveals a blue scar from his recent crash. “I can’t say Ps very well with my big, fat lip,” he chuckles.

Pidcock’s battle scars include a cracked collarbone and broken teeth © JB Liautard

MULTI-THREAT

Pidcock’s desire to push his limits in races neatly mirrors his bold, ambitious, multidimensional career plan. He has ripped up the cycling rulebook, which says you must specialise to succeed, and forged his own multi-forked path by ambitiously fusing disciplines and skill sets. Pidcock enjoys blasting across mud, grass and gravel in cyclo-cross races and has banked junior (2017), under-23 (2019) and senior (2022) world cyclo-cross titles. His most natural discipline, he says, is cross-country mountain biking, in which he won gold at Tokyo 2020 and a world title in 2023. But Pidcock also relishes the speed and stamina of road races: he won the 184km Strade Bianche in 2023 and, having finished 13th at the 2023 Tour in just his second appearance, is tipped as a future winner of that iconic event.

This summer, Pidcock is targeting the Tour and another mountain-bike gold. “I like to combine them all, because they bring different skills and keep me feeling fresh,” explains Pidcock in his strong Yorkshire accent. “Being an elite athlete, everything is usually about repetition, so the variety is great. And it makes you a more rounded rider.”

Pidcock is a next-generation cyclist. At 170cm (5ft 7in) and 58kg, he fuses a slimline physique – perfect for big climbs and long miles on the road – with muscular, MTB-sculpted thighs that bulge like loaded weapons. Off-road riders struggle to match the speed and endurance that Pidcock hones when riding 3,400km across France on the Tour, and road cyclists can’t live with the instinctive bike-handling skills and explosive surges he’s learnt off-road.

You have to enjoy pain. As soon as you don’t, it’s over Tom Pidcock

But mixing up races also makes him happy. This sense of fun fuelled Pidcock’s childhood rides with his mum Sonja, dad Giles and younger brother Joe, his teenage training sessions around the roads and trails of Yorkshire, and his amateur racing days. And it still drives his pro-racing career today. “I need something new all the time,” Pidcock says. “Now, I can train for a month, staying in the same hotel, or train in an altitude room [at home], and I can commit… But I’ve not yet built up the ability to commit to six months of something.”

To keep things fun and fresh, he races cyclo-cross during the winter, then switches to the road for spring and summer, with MTB races sprinkled in between. Other cyclists find this bizarre, but Pidcock might be onto something. In his 2019 book Range, David Epstein highlights the advantages generalists have over specialists. Drawing on scientific research and case studies, the writer argues that by extending your “sampling period” – the period when athletes explore different interests before specialisation – and widening your skill set, you become a more diverse talent, better primed to learn and blend new skills, adapt to new experiences and experiment creatively, and you become more resistant to burnout.

“Yeah, I completely agree,” nods Pidcock, who is intrigued enough to note down the title of the book. “It means it doesn’t become tedious. But I also kind of thrive off being good at things I enjoy.” Plus, as an independent spirit who lives off-grid in remote Andorra, he likes playing the maverick. Other riders do

the full MTB season, but Pidcock stays fit on the road, then turns up at big races and often ends up winning. “I enjoy being able to get on a mountain bike, not train [specifically], and then win,” he says. “I like being that outsider, that guy who’s not really a mountain biker but is quite good at it.”

Despite his success, for Tom Pidcock it’s not just about winning © JB Liautard

LEAVING A LEGACY

People assume Pidcock must be cocky, but he seems bewildered at the attention he gets. He can be self-deprecating, revealing that he gobbled 10 flapjacks on his 22nd birthday, and giggling “I had an oopsie” after a harmless tumble during the shoot. But he does have a steely determination. “I want to build a legacy,” PIdcock declares. Adding the Tour to his Olympic MTB gold and world cyclo-cross title would represent a historically diverse hat-trick. And winning a world road title would make him the first man to win the world road, cyclo-cross and MTB treble.

This quest for a “legacy” is key to understanding Pidcock. On one level, it represents a deeply personal desire to build a scrapbook of memories. “I’ve kept every bike I’ve won a world title on, with the mud and dust still on it,” he says. “I have a jersey from every team I’ve rode for. And there’s a little cubbyhole in my bedroom at my parents’ house where the wall is covered in [my racing] numbers. So I keep everything.”

The Red Bulletin produces a phone and Pidcock browses iconic photos from his career. One of his favourites is an image showing his triumphant arrival, alone, in the medieval city of Siena at the end of the Strade Bianche – an epic dash across Tuscany. Arm raised in celebration as crowds line the historic Piazza del Campo, Pidcock looks like a gladiator in the Colosseum. “Fond memories,” he purrs. “My first big win on the road. OK, Alpe d’Huez [was good], but this was like, fair and square, I was the strongest. It was a big point. And it always will be.”

This is the kind of memory Pidcock wants to treasure. But building a legacy also means entertaining and inspiring others. “It’s the impact you have on people, the wider picture,” he insists. A natural showman, Pidcock celebrated his 2022 world cyclo-cross title win by lying across his bike in a Superman pose. “I didn’t practise, which is why I’m so wonky,” he laughs when he sees the photo. “But sport is entertainment. It’s not just about winning… as much as I love to win.”

Pidcock certainly entertains in races. He’s a baby-faced assassin, brave and tactically ruthless, slaying rivals with his bold attacks and solo efforts. In Tokyo he started at the back but ended up winning by 20 seconds. Fans love these comic-book heroics. “It’s how I enjoy racing – when you’re just having fun and getting excited by it,” Pidcock says. “It’s difficult for me to concentrate for a full Grand Tour and be patient.”

But he wants to bring his explosive style to the Tour, too. We look at a photo of him blasting up Alpe d’Huez, leaving four-time Tour winner Chris Froome for dead, as wild-eyed fans cheer him on just inches from his face. “The biggest feeling I had was astonishment or amazement at how close people were,” he says. “They’re all drunk and going crazy. It’s amazing to be a part of that, [to see] their love for the sport, and to be part of providing that entertainment.”

Above all, Pidcock wants to be remembered as an all-time great, a true Hall of Famer. Retaining his MTB gold would help. “It (the Olympics) transcends cycling completely,” he insists. “After Tokyo, people and press were turning up at my parents’ house, and I was on the front page of every newspaper.” The only way to top it would be to do it again: “That’s when you become a household name. So it’s that legacy thing again.”

Next stop, Mount Everest: Pidcock’s thirst for adventure is unquenchable © JB Liautard I thrive off being good at being good at things I enjoy

SUMMER GOALS

Naturally, Pidcock’s cycling team – Ineos Grenadiers – want him to prioritise the Tour. “I have professional obligations as the Tour is the biggest thing for the team,” he says. “But obviously I want to win the Olympics. So I have to try to balance both.” Pidcock thrives on this pressure, however. “When I’m under the hammer, when the pressure is really on, that’s when you get the most out of me,” he says. “Because everything has to be perfect.” He broke his collarbone five weeks before Tokyo but “smashed it” in training and arrived in “the best shape of my life”.

So can he win both? “I don’t know,” he admits. He knows he can win gold. But the 2024 Tour may be another stepping stone after his 13th place last year. “This year, I think what’s possible is top five, and a podium if everything goes right.”

There’s a nagging sense that Pidcock can’t juggle disciplines for ever. The Tour is savagely hard, and winners such as Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard (2022, 2023) and Slovenian Tadej Pogačar (2020, 2021) have a full focus on the road all year round. Might this summer be a crossroads? “Yeah, maybe, I don’t know,” Pidcock says. “Of course the Olympics is a big goal, but I’ll still want to go back and try to win it again [in 2028]. So we’ll have to see. [This year] I’ll be 25. I might be more focused on the Tour at maybe 26, and then maybe again I’ll [re]introduce mountain bike.”

It seems that even if Pidcock specialises for the Tour, it may only be a time-limited strategy, not a permanent shift – he just loves his other bikes too much. But there’s logic behind his delay in specialising: he may be a romantic racer but he’s also a realist. “In science and physiology, you don’t peak until 28 or whatever,” Pidcock says. “I’m not at my peak physical condition. But at that [future] point, everything needs to be right so I can get the best out of myself.”

Yes, he may need to focus fully on endurance training for the Tour, but, with zippier bikes and smarter training, the race is only getting faster. “The Tour is very explosive and full-gas [now],” he says. And he doesn’t want to lose unique off-road weapons like his explosive power. Tough decisions lie ahead.

Pidcock may be an outlier, but he’s not alone in his multi-race ambitions. Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel and Belgium’s Wout van Aert, both 29, also successfully mix cyclo-cross and road, and are hunting similar legacies. Do the rivals WhatsApp each other? “Yeah, occasionally, but I wouldn’t say we’re friends,” says Pidcock, putting on his game face. “I think in another life we could be, but not for now. It’s difficult to be friends and rivals.”

PAIN AND PEACE

It’s a reminder that a pro cyclist’s mindset can be intense. Day after day, Pidcock goes on brutal training rides and eats like a monk. “I don’t drink alcohol and I don’t like crap food,” he says. He reserves any treats for breaks in training blocks: “OK, biscuits, chocolate and ice cream, but plain. I like digestives, 70 per cent dark chocolate and normal ice cream, not bubblegum flavour.”

It is getting harder for Pidcock to maintain a sense of fun in training, but on trips home he still rides with old friends. “I’m sure that if we did a [full] training ride, they would get smashed, but we can go for a ride,” he laughs. “I miss my friends, going for a curry, the Leeds chain gang…” Though he always carries ‘home’ with him, in the form of his Whitby Jet earring and Yorkshire rose necklace.

But, in truth, Pidcock finds his life of body-breaking training gloriously satisfying. “You have to enjoy pain,” he insists. “As soon as you don’t enjoy it, it’s over. But within the year your pain threshold changes. When you come towards the end [of a season or training block] and you’re mentally fatigued, you can’t put up with pain. But when you’re fully motivated and fresh, you can take everything.”

This is why Pidcock sporadically disappears off-grid to recharge his batteries – and his pain threshold. “I’m either on or off,” he says. “I can’t be in the middle.” Living in Andorra helps. With more than 500,000 Instagram followers, he couldn’t live in a popular cycling base like Girona: “I’d have to walk around with a hood up.”

In his downtime, Pidcock likes to watch Peaky Blinders and listen to The Killers. He enjoys Indian takeaways and can cook decent crispy-skinned salmon but says his girlfriend Bethany, also from Yorkshire, is the best chef. He unwinds by cleaning his sports cars and walking sausage dogs Chestnut and Acorn.

But his favourite way to decompress is by hiking in the mountains. “I bought a two-person tent weighing 900g, and I’ve got the whole backpacking set-up,” he says. “I’ve only been three times, so the nightly rate is probably the equivalent of a five-star hotel! But it’s so grounding and relaxing; you can almost reset in a day. You walk for four hours, set up the tent, cook dinner… The food’s crap, but it’s nice as you’re in the middle of nowhere.”

Tom Pidcock poses at The Red Bulletin magazine cover shoot, 2024 © JB Liautard

BUCKET LIST

But Pidcock can’t sit still for long. On a ‘relaxing’ holiday in America last year, he even bagged a flight in a fighter jet. “I enjoy climbing and skiing – all these activities that satisfy my adventurous and competitive side,” he says. “As with my descending, I like to be always improving.” Pidcock keeps a bucket list on his phone and starts reeling off his life goals. “I want to climb Mount Everest, join the Mile High Club, get a Guinness World Record, do a Downhill World Cup, do [Alpine enduro race] Megavalanche… I want to jump the train tracks at Whistler Bike Park. I want to go skiing backcountry in Japan…”

This is a fascinating insight from an enigmatic athlete who rarely reveals much about his non-cycling life. From this perspective, Pidcock’s quest for a sporting legacy appears to be just one strand of a much wider desire to enjoy a life rich in epic experiences and adventures. He already daydreams about what he might do in retirement. “I do think about that a lot,” he admits. “You know, if I had all this time, I could do all this…” He would like to open a supercar garage, give more time to his girlfriend, and travel: “I want to go to Cappadocia, Indonesia, New Zealand, the Great Wall of China... I want to go round Africa.”

Tom Pidcock portrait, The Red Bulletin 2024 © JB Liautard

WINNING VISION

But those dreams must wait. Because Pidcock has races to win. He is, at heart, an insatiable competitor. “People say, ‘Why do you not look happy [after a race]?” he says. “The feeling is like, just, I’m at peace. I’m satisfied. Content is the word. I’m just content.” Serial-winning Manchester United footballer Roy Keane famously said that as soon as he won a trophy, he began craving the next. “I’ve always been like that,” Pidcock says. “Always.”

Pidcock’s relentless ambition doesn’t mean he’s not enjoying the ride of his life right now; he clearly is. But staying grounded is the best way to ensure that he achieves the unique legacy he craves. “When I won [the Junior Cyclo-cross World Championship in 2017], which was my biggest goal of my life up until that point, I fell off a cliff because I had nothing else to aim for,” he says. “I realised you can’t be so into highs and lows – it’s not healthy. You need to be more on a plateau. Of course big goals are big, but there always needs to be something afterwards. Otherwise, what next?”