Travelling to Mars… for beginners

Here on Earth there’s a space mission taking shape as yet more adventurous souls begin their 'analog astronaut' training on earth. They conduct everything they do as if they were already on Mars, hence the term 'analog'.

True-to-life test missions, unconventional experiments and a surprising philosophy – make as many mistakes as you can every day.

The analog astronauts get fully rigged up for every outdoor mission.

Everything is going according to plan in the pressure chamber. The spacesuits are sealed. The oxygen tanks are full. Then comes the big moment... The airlock opens and the astronauts step onto the surface of Mars for the first time. The commander goes first. He turns to face the space station. And then it happens.

He gets a faulty connection in his headset. A high-pitched beep penetrates deep into him. A speaker isn’t working. A deafening whistling noise can’t be switched off. It will shatter his ear-drum if he can’t stop it.

He activates the emergency unlock and hurls his helmet into the sand. Peace at last. There’s still a ringing in his ears, but his ear-drum doesn’t appear to be damaged. Only now does he notice his colleagues’ stricken faces. If this Mars Mission wasn’t just a test and if this wasn’t the desert in Utah, he would now be dead. Again.

Analog astronauts carry out tests for the L.I.F.E. experiment © Paul Santek

Gernot Grömer, 44, has already died many heroic deaths. The astrophysicist from the town of St. Florian in Upper Austria is director of the Austrian Space Forum, the ÖWF. The research institute is a think tank made up of some 200 scientists from 25 countries who look out far beyond the limits of our own planet. Their most exciting undertakings are simulated missions to Mars. These research camps attempt to recreate the actual conditions on Mars as close as is possible on Earth, which means members of the crew having to live together cheek by jowl for weeks at a time, cut off from the outside world in a station that has been deposited somewhere in the middle of an unpopulated, stony desert. They can only venture outside – to gather rock samples or to take measurements – in their spacesuits.

The aim of this test run is to make future expeditions to Mars safer, more efficient and more successful on the back of the findings.

We now know 1,000 ways you can die on Mars Gernot Grömer

Grömer and his team use unconventional methods so that science gains as much as possible for the future from each test expedition. Mistakes aren’t just allowed. They’re sought after. “Anything that goes wrong moves us forward,” Grömer explains. A certain Thomas Edison worked on the same principle some 140 years ago. ‘I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work,’ he is said to have exclaimed before making his breakthrough. Grömer’s variation on the theme is a little pithier. “We now know 1,000 ways you can die on Mars.”

Testing a spacesuit for conditions on Mars © Florian Voggeneder

Learning to be an astronaut

Anyone applying for analog astronaut training needs to be at least 25 years old and no older than 45. You have to be between 165 and 190cm in height and weigh at least 55kg. Training for the Mars simulation lasts five months. It covers theory seminars, a sports programme and practical exercises. Fourteen applicants were taken on as trainees in 2019. Six of them will participate in the 2021 simulation. The others will be deployed elsewhere.

Mars is no cosy travel destination. On cold days, temperatures sink to -110 degrees Celsius. The atmosphere is 95 percent carbon dioxide and so thin that cosmic rays come through almost unfiltered. You’d be better off avoiding going for long strolls. “It’s our job to be paranoid,” says Grömer, “because the tiniest mistake on Mars could have catastrophic consequences.” Which is why Grömer and his team think of all the things that could go wrong on Mars every day and how they should react. What should we do if a sealing ring on the spacesuit becomes porous? What should we do if the radio contact with Earth goes down? What should we do if the doctor, and not one of the members of the crew, gets sick?

We don’t know what surprises lie in store for us up there Gernot Grömer Grömer’s paranoia is the life insurance for each of the explorers who will one day actually fly to Mars. “We don’t know what surprises lie in store for us up there,” says Grömer. “That’s why we have to at least be prepared for the problems that we can already anticipate now.” So the ÖWF scientists don’t just rely on computer simulations or trips to the lab. They head to the deserts of Utah and Oman, to glaciers in the Tyrol and the Dachstein giant ice caves. Teams of six analog astronauts live and do research for up to four weeks at a time in space stations that have been recreated there. They can only leave the aforementioned space stations for research purposes, such as to gather soil samples for analysis, and only then in their spacesuits. Stretching your legs after dinner isn’t an option. Just putting on a suit – they weigh anywhere from 30 to 50kg – takes two members of the crew three hours. There have been 12 missions since 2006. "Every single one was a logistical nightmare,” says Grömer. He then leaves a short dramatic pause before adding, "Thank God!”

The Mission Support Center in Innsbruck is the project's command centre © Claudia Stix

ÖWF scientists don’t love problems just because they’d be bored otherwise, but rather because every mistake, every delay, every technical failing and every human error makes science just that little bit smarter. “Every mistake we make now will save an astronaut’s life in the future because they won’t have to make that mistake,” says Grömer. Which is why errors aren’t just allowed on simulated Mars missions. They’re encouraged. “We’d like to know the consequences of every mistake. Only then can we be ready for them.”

Sometimes the analog astronauts don’t just put themselves in virtual danger for the cause. They put themselves in real danger too. For example: “We think that Mars regularly has violent tornadoes with heavy discharge,” says Grömer. “So we tested our spacesuits’ protective properties against lightning using a 6-megavolt Tesla coil.” To cut a long story short, the suit protected its wearer in the way they hoped it would. “The team member on standby with the defibrillator didn’t have to leap into action.”

It’s our job to be paranoid because the tiniest mistake on Mars could have catastrophic consequences Gernot Grömer

But ÖWF test missions aren’t just about identifying risks. They’re also about making the most of opportunities. The first manned flight to Mars is a chance for us to gain a whole load of new knowledge, because the first people to set foot on Mars won’t just doggedly gather data like the unmanned probes before them. They will interpret the data right there and then and make decisions based on that information. Maybe some tributary valley, say, they stumble across will turn out to be particularly interesting from a geological point of view. In that case, the astronauts would diverge from the original plan and then specifically look for particular rock samples.

But how to identify structures? How to make connections in a barren landscape where everything looks the same? The analog astronau­ts will be training to do exactly that in the Negev Desert in Israel in 2021. The methods they adopt should help the first real Mars mission to operate more efficiently. Because time on Mars will be precious and the resources they take with them will only last for a couple of weeks.

Gernot Grömer © Florian Voggeneder

German micro­biologist Anika Mehlis, 38, will conduct experiments on man and machine as part of the 2021 Mars simulation. We caught up with her with some questions about the project.

For the 2021 Mars simu­lation you’ll be spending four weeks in isolation in the desert in Israel. What will you spend your time doing?

We’ll barely have time to catch our breath. We’ll be performing a number of experiments, plus there’s all the everyday stuff you have to do on top: cooking, repairs.

Describe a typical day.

It will have been strictly planned two or three days in advance. If there are unforeseen problems – a storm making it too dangerous to leave the station, for example – we improvise. Otherwise the astronauts’ jobs are laid out precisely to the quarter-hour.

What do you mean when you say 'analog' astronauts?

That’s what we call the mission participants because they have the same tasks and have to deal with the same problems, analogous to real astronauts.

What tasks do you have as a microbiologist?

On Mars we’ll be looking for DNA or cell fragments. At the same time, we have to make sure we don’t contaminate the surface of Mars ourselves. As an infectious disease specialist, I can deliver valuable knowledge on that front.

So you’re a guinea pig yourself too?

We’re all subjecting ourselves to medical and psychological experiments. We just don’t know how a human will cope with being 200 million km away from Earth.

Anika Mehlis fixes a radio antenna © VOG.Photo

Cardio workouts and counting grains of rice – these are the sort of things 37-year-old physicist, Robert Wild, from Innsbruck, got up to as part of his astronaut training for the 2021 Mars simulation. We had to find out more.

What quality does every prospective astronaut have to have?

You don’t need one particular strength. You need a combination of multiple different strengths. But the basic ones are the ability to work in a team and a technical background.

What are your strengths?

I studied physics in the US. My research areas are matter wave diffraction and ultracold atom quantum mechanics. And I have a good feel for field missions.

What sort of thing does a trainee astronaut have to learn?

There were theoretical seminars, on astronomy and geology, for example. Everyone has their own made-to-measure strength and fitness programme and there are lots of practical exercises.

What sort of practical exercises?

Glove exercises, for one. We practised precision tasks wearing unwieldy gloves. Putting on the spacesuit was a challenge too. With all the safety checks involved, it took two people three hours.

Is it a test of patience?

Our stress tolerance was put to the test in other ways too. One time I had to count and separate white and black grains of rice, against the clock, while being distracted the whole time. So we’ve pushed our stress levels to the limit.

Robert Wild gets to grips with telemetry © VOG.Photo

A wearable spaceship

Serenity, the spacesuit simulator © OEWF - Bernhard Kaliauer Designstudio

The 35kg spacesuit simu­lator Serenity makes outside missions of up to five hours possible. The suit independently measures the wearer’s core body temperature, oxygen supply, heartbeat and brainwave activity, automatically makes audio and video recordings and is designed to withstand temperatures from 0 to 60 degrees Celsius.

A head-up display and simplified keyboard function as the interface between man and computer. This way, the analog astro­nauts can train under real conditions, even though the suit isn’t suited to an actual space mission. You reverse your way into the suit via the newly patented suitport.

Martian habitat

Kepler Station © Florian Voggeneder

The Kepler Station in the Negev Desert in Israel is where the analog astronauts will live and work in October 2021.

Mars FAQs

Collecting samples is one of many expedition tasks © Florian Voggeneder

When will the first manned flight to Mars take place? Somewhere between 2040 and 2050, presumably, dependent on political and technological developments.

How long will it take to get to Mars? Calculations predict a journey of about 200 days in one direction.

What is it about Mars we find so interesting? It has an atmosphere and of all the planets is the most similar to the Earth.

Why was the discovery of liquid water on Mars such a sensation? Because we consider water to be the prerequisite for life. We assume that where there is liquid water, simple life forms could emerge.

Which way to Mars?

Mars is named after the Roman god of war and is located anywhere between 54.5 and 401.3million km away from the Earth. It is seen as the most Earth-like planet and rotates around its axis once every 24h and 37m. Iron oxide dust is what gives the planet its red hue.

Gernot Grömer takes part in a Mars simulation © Florian Voggeneder

Earth vs Mars

Mars is about one-and-a-half times further away from the Sun than the Earth. Its diameter is over half that of the Earth’s, but its mass just one ninth. Mars has polar ice caps, like the Earth does, but has one moon more than we do.

Velocity: 600kph dust storms

The dust storms on Mars can reach speeds of up to 600kph, but due to the low air pressure they don’t cause any serious damage. That was the only serious goof in the 2015 Hollywood block­buster The Martian.

Gravity: 3.711m/s2

Gravitational acceleration on Mars is only a third of that on Earth. That’s not enough for giant leaps, like on the Moon, but would be good for one-handed chin-ups.

Temperature: –55 degrees Celsius

The average temperature on Mars is -55 degrees Celsius. But depending on the season and geographical location, it can rise as high as 20 degrees Celsius or plummet to -110 degrees Celsius.

Robot planet

Mars probe Curiosity © Claudia Stix

Mars is the only planet populated by robots, so to speak. Probes have been landing there since the 1970s. But not a single one has yet made it back.

1971: The pioneers. The first probe passed Mars in 1965 and took 22 photographs. The first earthly object, the landing module of the Soviet probe Mars 3, landed in 1971. The first successful soft landings were made in 1976 by US probes Viking 1 and Viking 2, which, combined, provided more than 50,000 photographs.

2012: Curious Rover. Curiosity is the most famous of the Mars probes. The Mars Science Laboratory’s autonomous rover landed on Mars on behalf of NASA in 2012 and is still conducting research there to this day.

2022: European contribution. The latest mission. In 2022, Europe’s Rosalind Franklin ExoMars rover is due to go looking for signs of life, but it is yet to secure funding.

“The first Mars astronaut has already been born and the first manned mission to Mars will happen in 20 or 30 years,” says Gernot Grömer with conviction. The fact that, as of 2019, we are not yet technically in a position to undertake such a mission is no counter-argument, as far as he is concerned. “OK, so we don’t yet have a heavy-lift rocket on standby in the garage,” he admits. “And we need to press ahead with the development of 3D-printers as we surely won’t be able to survive on Mars without them.”

But those, he says, are solvable problems. “The trouble is the lack of will in the community to forge ahead with space travel. If we all made the effort we could easily find the missing pieces to the puzzle.” He also thinks Austrian politics could be a little bit more ambitious in the area too, especially as Austrian scientists are so active and in the vanguard. And what about the cost? Not that dramatic, Grömer says. “A real Mars mission would cost the average European the price of a Big Mac meal per year,” he adds.A fair price for mankind’s greatest ever adventure, the most ambitious journey in history and potentially the most fascinating discovery of all time, isn’t it? “Finding extra-terrestrial life,” Gernot Grömer explains, “would obviously be the greatest sensation imaginable.” So are the analog astronauts preparing to come face-to-face with little green men? “We won’t have to worry about getting into fist fights with Martians,” says Grömer, “but we will get looking for cells or fragments of cells.”

For there are indicators that life could have existed on Mars. Life, as we know it, is dependent on water. And there was liquid water there once, even if only for a relatively short time a couple of hundred million years ago. It is possible that there were once even rivers and oceans sloshing about on the red planet and bacteria or other simple life forms might well have existed in them.