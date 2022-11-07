Finding focus

At a vast warehouse building on the outskirts of Manchester Airport, planes are still clearly audible as a group of student photographers file into Studio 2 for an experience they’ve long awaited. It’s not the first place you’d picture when thinking of dreams coming true, of defining moments. But as the main players in today’s photoshoot are well aware, the path to success rarely announces itself with much fanfare.

Inside, the studio is a hive of activity. In a room on the other side of a wide corridor, the seven aspiring photographers chat nervously as they anticipate the day ahead. They’re here as part of Red Bull’s Depth of Field project, a summer-long programme aimed at increasing both the diversity of UK photographers and the talent pool of would-be snappers aged between 16 and 25.

Today is the culmination of months of experiences that have pushed the group’s skill sets and broadened their knowledge – and it’ll be their biggest test yet. The students will each create their own bespoke shoot under the tutelage of one of the country’s best photographers, David Sims. And their subject will be one of football’s biggest names: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. The stakes are high.

“We’ve been doing this for a while,” says Sabad Khaire, one of the Depth of Field photographers. “But this feels different. We’ve got our own mood boards, we’ve got our own concepts. This is a big thing. I didn’t sleep that much last night.”

The tangible sense of tension is dissipated by the arrival of Sims. Dressed in trainers and black jeans, he’s relaxed and affable. He asks the students questions about the shoot, and they respond with ideas on lighting and mood boards. Sims tells them he won’t interfere, then laughs that actually they might find him peering over their shoulder at regular points.

The photography pro knows what today’s shoot, working with him and Alexander-Arnold, means for these young creatives, having trodden his own winding path to get here. After leaving school in his native Sheffield in the early ’80s with a “very poor attitude to education” and unsure what to do next, Sims joined a YTS scheme.

“One of the first things I was asked when looking to join that programme was, ‘What can you do?’” says Sims. “My answer was a shrug of the shoulders and the response, ‘Well, I can draw.’ The woman told me that I wasn’t going to get a job drawing, but that she would have a think. She called me back three days later and said, ‘How do you like photography?’ She didn’t need to embellish what she was asking me; I just knew this was my chance.”

Sims ended up at the HQ of a commercial photographic company in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire – a building not unlike the one he’s standing in today – and set off on a path that would lead to his iconic Kate Moss photoshoot for Calvin Klein Underwear in 1993 and ultimately to him becoming one of the most respected fashion photographers on the planet.

Years of high-profile shoots haven’t made Sims immune to the presence of unique talent, though – as a lifelong fan of Liverpool FC, he’s feeling some of the students’ anticipation himself. At this moment, with the minimum of fuss, Alexander-Arnold arrives at the studio. Wearing a grey hoodie and a back-to-front cap, the footballer slips quietly into a chair and is immediately attended to by a make-up artist. “I didn’t even see him come in,” says one of the student snappers, now ready for action. After a brief touch-up, Alexander-Arnold darts out of the studio, followed closely by a stylist, and returns shortly afterwards in his first outfit – a weighty pair of shoes and an impressively large overcoat.

Sims and Alexander-Arnold shake hands before the former sets to work. As Sims snaps away, he and the Liverpool full-back interact easily, talking about football and fashion. The two scenes may seem worlds

apart but, as talents at the top of their respective games, Sims and Alexander-Arnold’s similarities go beyond their shared passion for Liverpool Football Club. As the seven aspirants watch on, Sims shoots in the same manner that Alexander-Arnold crosses a football – as naturally as breathing. As Alexander-Arnold stands deadly still, Sims buzzes around him, transporting himself back in time to his days as an assistant as he shifts lights and lifts reflectors in the manner of a player hoisting aloft a trophy.

Trent Alexander Arnold, shot by Ryan Coleman © Ryan Coleman “Chances like this don’t come around too often,” says the 25-year-old from west London, who envisages working in the music or fashion industry in the future. “The whole experience has been amazing. It really feels like we’ve been working up to this point. This is what I want to do for a career. You work with people like David and Trent and you realise just how far hard work can take you.” Ryan Coleman

Now established and revered in their respective fields, both Sims and Alexander-Arnold are here today because they share a desire to help bring through the next generation of talent. But, says Alexander- Arnold, self-belief is the extra ingredient that can turn chances like this into success.

“The man who says he can and the man who says he can’t are both always right,” says the 24-year-old. “Obviously you need the talent, but if you fully believe you can, and you’re ready to dedicate yourself to it and make those sacrifices, there’s no reason why you can’t achieve, at anything. If you’re a pessimist, I don’t think things will ever work out.

“I never thought I couldn’t [make it in professional football]. I always envisaged myself playing football. It wasn’t like I was being cocky or anything, but I understood the sacrifices that were needed for it to happen. I just always believed. I never doubted it would happen.”

Anyone who has seen Alexander-Arnold’s flying runs down Liverpool’s right wing, or his pinpoint crosses straight to the head or feet of a surging wave of red attackers, will testify that he oozes positivity on the pitch. Off the pitch, it’s an attitude that serves him equally well.

Although he’s now one of the most recognisable faces in British sport, Alexander-Arnold is still the same kid who grew up kicking a football, living and breathing the sport, in the streets around his home in West Derby, a suburb of Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, shot by Kalil Aldabbas © Kalil Aldabbas Born in Damascus, Syria, the 24-year-old came to London as a refugee at the age of 16. “I’ve always been fascinated with how a click of a finger captures the past through my own eyes,” he says, “I took pictures on my way from Syria to the UK, where I was able to share my story through them. My love of photography has given me the opportunity to meet inspiring people, and to explore my creativity and thoughts through art.” Aldabbas made the most of his opportunity to shoot the Liverpool full-back under David Sims’ watchful eye. One of the few to capture Alexander- Arnold’s infectious smile, Aldabbas’s shot reflects the footballer’s love of being in front of the camera. Khalil Aldabbas

“Now I think back to it, all I can remember is pure football,” he says. “I would play lunchtime at school, I’d go home after school and play, and then I’d go to training. Then, after training, I’d go back and we’d play in the house. It may sound like I’m exaggerating, but it was just football, football, football. It was crazy.” Alexander-Arnold chats at regular intervals during the afternoon, his voice occasionally drowned out by the studio sound system. The Liverpool and England star disappears in and out of the studio, returning periodically in a different outfit. Each is carried off with the kind of ease you associate with a footballer who has been a mainstay of his club side since making his debut shortly after his 18th birthday in October 2016.

The camera keeps clicking. Alexander-Arnold keeps his poise. He’s in the zone. If you kicked a football in his direction now, he might control it and pass it back or do some keepy-uppies, but his focus would be maintained squarely on the lens in front of him. He laughs when The Red Bulletin suggests that he seems to enjoy having his photo taken. “You know what,” he says, mischievously, “I do. I really do.”

Sims dispenses continual words of encouragement and advice as he moves around the set. The seven aspirants, wielding their cameras, take it all in.

“This takes me back to my days as an assistant,” Sims says as he nips to the table at the back of the studio for a quick sip of his coffee. “I would never give any photographer an excuse to sack me. Why? Because I knew that outside of whichever room we were working in, there was a queue of people waiting to take my place.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, shot by Isis Boundy © Isis Boundy “I’m happy with that,” says the 24-year-old Londoner of her colourful interpretation of Alexander-Arnold. “It never looks the same through the lens as it does on the monitor, but I like that. We’ve been totally free to express ourselves. It has been a really creative process, which I’ve absolutely loved. I think that’s what excites me the most – being able to gain knowledge in an industry I love.” Isis Boundy

The comparisons with football are easy to draw. If anything, the national sport is even more cut-throat. But healthy competition is also what has made these players masters of their chosen fields.

“It’s rare that Manchester City and Liverpool have a sustained period where they’re losing games, while a lot of other teams will,” says Alexander-Arnold. “That’s what sets us apart. We’re just relentless in what we do – we know what it takes to win, and we demand it from each other. We [Liverpool] wouldn’t be as good a team without them [Man City], and they wouldn’t be as good a team without us. We both push each other every single season to get better.”

And when things don’t go your way, he says, don’t let it blunt your resolve. “For me, win or lose, it’s on to the next one. Learn what you can, but move on. Obviously it hurts a little bit more if it’s a Champions League final [his side lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in this year’s disrupted final in Paris], but as soon as that happened I was like, ‘Right, let’s go and win it next year. It’s the same with the [Premier] League.’”

As Alexander-Arnold waits patiently for his next shoot, having a quick make-up touch-up after another outfit change, he reflects on those who inspired him when he was just a young footballer with big dreams.

“I always loved [Liverpool midfield legend] Steven Gerrard – that was because of the team I supported. But the one player I loved more than anyone else was [France and Arsenal striker] Thierry Henry. He was so fast, so skilful, and he’d score goals. As a kid, that’s everything you ever dreamed of doing. Every week, he’d do something new, and it was just so exciting to watch.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, shot by Ewan Monkley © Ewan Monkley The 20-year-old from Ashford, Kent, has an interest in documentary and commercial photography, and has worked with several rap artists already. He plans to set up his own photography business in the future and leave his current day job as a groundworker. “This has been something completely different,” says Monkley. “I’ve absolutely loved it. There’s a real bond between us; everyone is really supportive of each other, and there’s some real talent among this group. It has given my self- confidence a big boost. I’m also much more confident behind the lens as a result.” Ewan Monkley

It’s testimony to Alexander-Arnold’s character that, even though he’s now one of the best players on the world stage, the thought of being an idol to others still seems strange.

“How do I react when I see a kid with my name the back of Liverpool shirt? I’m split on that,” he says. “Because on one hand I struggle to believe it when I see a kid with my name on their back – it doesn’t quite resonate that I’m their idol, or that they’ve chosen that. At the same time, the other part of me thinks, ‘I know that, and I need to set good example and do the right thing because they’re looking at everything I do.’”

Watching Sims in motion, and the way he inspires the Depth of Field photographers on this big afternoon, brings to mind the work of a manager at football’s highest level. Whether it’s Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool or Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Sims admits to being fascinated by the role and what he can learn from it.

“The intricacies of somebody’s mind that manifest in the way a team works is super-interesting to me, because I know how hard it is to work with a team and train people to a certain objective,” he says. “There’s an art not just to the way the team are communicating in play but also how they take what’s communicated to them; they’re enabled by someone’s artistic brilliance. Can you call strategy art? I think you can.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, shot by Sabad Khaire © Sabad Khaire Khaire has been pointing a camera for more than a decade already. “I’ve always had a creative vision; I want to be able to display to others what I see through my camera lens, and the beauty it captures,” says the 28-year-old from west London. “To work with Trent is a big thing. To have someone like David involved has made me realise just how much work goes in – it’s so much more than just taking a picture. My main aim when shooting was to bring out Trent’s personality in the images and, with David’s help, I was able to direct him, which allowed me to execute my vision.” Sabad Khaire

As afternoon turns into evening, Alexander-Arnold continues to make standing still something of an art form. It makes a change, given the amount of running he has had to do on the pitch since football returned from its COVID-enforced hiatus in summer 2020. His success, and that of Liverpool, has seen his workload increase enormously – a reminder that getting to the top doesn’t mean the workload drops.

“We’ve had this for years,” he says. “We don’t get enough rest. We flagged it up in the off-season, but we don’t really seem to be listened to as much as we should. We understand it’s a business at the end of the day, and that there’s a lot of money goes into it, but it’s our bodies that are under the strain.”

As the interview draws to a close and Alexander-Arnold poses for his final round of photos, Sims, his jumper abandoned, continues to coax and encourage Khaire, the last photographer to take the stand. Her peers look on, all far more relaxed now they’ve completed their own turn in the spotlight, or perhaps due to a new sense of belonging they’ve started to feel in this niche environment.

As the shoot wraps, all the photographers gather for a team picture. It brings to mind the atmosphere that Alexander-Arnold spends the majority of his life a part of. There are no trophies on offer, no raucous post- match dressing-room singalongs. But inspiration? Well, it’s everywhere you look.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, shot by Harry Smith © Harry Smith The 19-year-old from Folkestone, Kent, who dreams of one day running his own design business, opted for a striking black-and-white shot. “The photoshoot was an amazing day of first-hand learning,” he says. “Working with David Sims and his team was eye-opening – we got to see how studio portrait photography really plays out in the moment. I enjoyed working with Trent, too – he’s a very humble and down-to-earth person, which created a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. It was an unforgettable experience, shared with a group of hardworking and dedicated people.” Harry Smith