If you’re remotely interested in triathlon, you’re likely aware that Kona is home to the iconic Ironman World Championships – an epic 3.8km swim, 180.2km cycle and 42.2km run across the volcanic landscape of Hawaii’s Big Island. In my time, I’ve done four full-distance Ironman races and countless 70.3 (half-distance) events. It proved the perfect springboard to my present career as an ultrarunner, but had never led me to Kona. So when Apple invited a select group of international athletes to test their Apple Watch Ultra in this adventure paradise – and I made the cut – I jumped at the chance.

So, on the fourth day of this trip, I found myself grinning like an idiot as Josh Crosby and I rode our bikes along a stretch of Ironman’s famous cycle route, the Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway – or ‘Queen K’ as the locals call it – to Waikoloa Village. I’d floated the idea only last night to my new-found buddy Josh, a former world champion rower, Ironman, pro ultra-endurance athlete and now a trainer for Apple’s Fitness+ programme, and after some gentle cajoling he’d agreed to a gravel-bike mission up towards the imposing peak of Mauna Kea.

Colloquially known as ‘Mauna a Wakea’, or the White Mountain, this dormant volcano rises 4,207m from the sea below. While its elevation from ground level is substantially lower than Mount Everest’s 8,849m, Mauna Kea rises around 9,330m from its lowest point in the Hawaiian Trough beneath the Pacific Ocean, making it the planet’s tallest mountain when measured by ‘dry prominence’ (from its base on the Earth’s crust).

The itinerary hadn’t afforded me time to summit this tropical giant, but as we turned off the highway onto gravel paths I was mesmerised by glimpses of its summit peeking through the clouds. “Another time,” I gestured to Josh as we meandered higher through the unforgiving terrain. “Count me in,” he laughed.

Paradise found: the epic view from Kona’s most northerly point © James Poole

The past three days have been a whirlwind of adventure, beginning with a crack-of-dawn solo run north along the coast to Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area. One of my favourite things to do when arriving in any new place is to grab my running shoes, take a glance at a map and head out the door with no plan other than to explore and shake off the jet lag. Soon I was heading north, following sandy beach paths and razor-sharp volcanic rock trails, content with my own company and the joys of seeing the world awaken from its slumber, a tranquillity far removed from my home life in chaotic east London.

I’d planned my route back to civilisation to be relatively easy: I’d keep the Pacific Ocean on my left on the way out and to my right on the way back. However, the Ultra allows you to set waypoints en route, and I was able to follow the breadcrumb trail back to safety – or, in my case, breakfast. Unlike some other adventure-oriented GPS watches, however, it’s not possible to natively upload and follow a GPX route (basically an Excel spreadsheet showing three-dimensional route info, including elevation and topographical details). There are paid apps that fill this gap, but it limits the watch’s potential when heading off the beaten track.

With trail shoes swapped for hiking boots, we headed past Hawi – the Ironman bike-leg turnaround point on the Queen K – and onto the Kohala Forest Reserve and a walk down to its volcanic sand beach. Considering most of our beaches in the UK are golden sand or pebbles, the sight of black sand never fails to amaze. Hiking through the vibrant tropical undergrowth revealed an unspoiled cove and a perfect spot to end the first day’s pursuits.

Over 20-plus years of being involved in adventure sports, I’ve tried a range of activities, from crossing the Gobi Desert to summiting Mont Blanc and surfing glassy left-hand breaks in El Salvador. That said, I’ve always been most at home above water, and my mediocre swimming ability is probably the main reason I no longer compete at Ironman.

Gravel biking above Waikoloa Village © James Poole

Having not strapped a tank to my back in years, I was apprehensive to find myself booked on a trip to try out the Oceanic+ app, a recreational dive computer created in partnership with Huish Outdoors (the diving-tech company founded by scuba pioneer Bob Hollis, who designed some of the earliest dive computers and sadly passed away in January this year, aged 85). Fortunately, I was undertaking snuba – a variant of scuba where the tank floats on a raft above you – removing the need for a refresher course or, in fact, any prior dive experience. And while the length of the hose limits your depth and therefore the chances of getting the bends, there’s still the risk of barotrauma to the ears or lungs even at shallow depths.

Without the burden of gear and technique, we descended to eight metres, deep enough to spot shoals of butterfly fish, bluestripe snapper and parrot fish swimming amid the coral reef. I’d forgotten how cathartic diving is, and as we motored back to the marina I vowed to get my PADI diving certification and spend more time underwater.

As Josh and I returned our Cervelo Áspero gravel bikes to Bikeworks Beach & Sports on Waikoloa Beach Drive, I reflected on these incredible few days of exploration. While everyone’s idea of paradise is different, for those passionate about the outdoors it would hard to argue against Hawaii being anything but the epicentre of adventure. A pyramid of nature from the depths of the Pacific to the snow-topped peak of Mauna Kea, it’s a nirvana for runners, hikers, surfers, cyclists and divers alike. As I board my plane, I can’t help but say out loud, “Mahalo Hawaii,” and, “A hui hou!” Thanks, Hawaii. Until we meet again…

Treasure island: Poole's Hawaiian adventure hotspots

Hawaiian adventure hotspots © TRB

Mauna Kea Kohala Forest Reserve Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area Waikoloa Village Bike Works Beach & sports Queen Ka'ahumanu Highway

Apple Watch Ultra in the water © James Poole

Extreme opinion - An Ultrarunner's take on the Apple Watch Ultra

Over the years, I’ve run a lot of adventure watches through their paces (literally). The user experience of the Apple Watch Ultra compared with the Garmins out there is like night and day, and the build quality is impressive. However, for the kind of multi-day runs I face, it’s not the ideal endurance watch – yet.

First, there’s the battery life. With all its functions on, the Ultra can manage 12 hours of continuous activity – respectable for everyday exercise. And in low-power modeI squeezed 17 hours of activity out of it – plenty for a road marathon, but not for hundred-milers in the mountains. There’s an even more extreme low-power ‘workout’ mode that turns off most run metrics and reduces your GPS and heart-rate readings to every 90 seconds but increases battery to around 60 hours. This made my distance readings inaccurate, although the speed with which it collects your GPS (around two seconds) is stunningly fast.

The 86-decibel siren – a high-tech whistle – is nice, but then, if you’re conscious you could cry out, and if you’re not you can’t activate it anyway. However, the Backtrack and SOS by Satellite features, the latter of which relays your location to emergency contacts (but requires you to have an iPhone 14 or 14 Pro with you), could have saved my life last year.

While running the 550km Speed Project Solo in March 2022, I found myself in a precarious situation on an icy Mount Baldy in California’s San Gabriel mountains, with no mobile reception. Had I fallen, there would have been no way of getting help. Thanks to this, the ability to contact emergency services by satellite is now a standard part of my adventure kit.

James Poole has run some of world’s most challenging foot races including Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, The Speed Project Solo and the Gobi 400, and is a member of The North Face Explorer Team