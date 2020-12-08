Victoria Evans' mission to become the fastest female to row the Atlantic

In February, London-based sports lawyer Victoria Evans will attempt to become the fastest solo female ever to row the Atlantic. What makes this all the more notable is that, until six years ago, the 33-year-old avoided sport completely. Until 18 months ago, she’d never rowed a boat. But, after discovering sport at 27, Evans’ life was transformed, and now she’s taking on this challenge to raise £50,000 for the charity Women in Sport , to help others experience the same benefits.

Despite huge setbacks to her fundraising because of COVID-19, having to give up her job to train full-time, and missing out on valuable months of on-water training due to lockdown, Evans is feeling positive. Come a good weather window in February 2021, she’ll be setting off from Gran Canaria on the completely unsupported mission in her 7m by 1.4m boat. She’ll cross almost 5,000km of ocean, following the Trade Winds I route from east to west, in her attempt to beat the current world record of 49 days, seven hours and 15 minutes.

When she crosses the finish line in Port St Charles, Barbados, she’ll become part of a very select group – fewer than 15 women have made the journey successfully – and will have dealt with isolation, physical exertion and potential peril en route. For Evans, that’s part of the appeal.

Evans will row, eat and sleep in True Blue for 40-plus days © Jane Stockdale

The Red Bulletin: In the Atlantic, you could face 12m waves. Can you really prep for that in the UK?

Victoria Evans: Everyone tells you rowing on a tideway in the UK is harder than rowing the Atlantic, because there’s so much to think about in terms of where you anchor, whether there’s any traffic, what the wind and tide are doing… On the Atlantic, you deal with fatigue and the bigger conditions. We’ve ended up with such bad weather in the UK that we’ve done the necessary wave work off the south and east coasts. At one point it was, like, 27 knots [50kph] of wind, gusting 35 [65kph], which is a lot in a one-person rowing boat. But I loved it. The idea is that you row as you see a wave coming in, then while you’re in the trough of it you get yourself into a position where you take a big pull and surf the wave. That’s such a great feeling. It’s like hitting a golf ball really well; that feeling of, “I nailed that.”

You’re aiming to raise £50K for Women in Sport. Why that cause?

They do a lot of research into the barriers preventing women getting into sport, and a lot of lobbying. Women are statistically more inactive than men. There are so many factors playing into that, whether socio-economic, cultural etc. I don’t think there’s a quick fix where you set a shining example and everyone gets into sport. It’s about more than encouraging women and girls to get active – it’s about looking at why they’re not active in the first place. There needs to be a culture shift to show women are capable of these kind of sporting endeavours and it’s not a male-only domain.

Sport has let me redefine what I’m capable of Victoria Evans Have you always been sporty? No. Sport used to seem like this other, unobtainable world. I was self-conscious and unfit. What changed things was living with a friend who’d signed up to do some running. I started running, too, then I did a half marathon with her. At 27, it blew my mind that I was able to run 13 miles in two hours. Then I moved to Switzerland to work for [European football governing body] UEFA. It’s so sporty there. I was integrated into a friendship group with all these amazing active women. Weekends were spent hiking, skiing or cycling. I climbed Mont Blanc, Kilimanjaro, and San Paradiso in Italy, all in the space of five weeks. A total change, then… Absolutely. I’d had a pretty tough time as a kid, which resulted in all sorts of issues – I had an eating disorder for a long time, and I had depression. Sport gave me that forum to build my confidence, and a reason to look after myself. It has completely turned my life around. It’s been transformational in the sense it’s allowed me to redefine what I’m capable of. It teaches you discipline, and the rewards from putting in effort. And you achieve things you didn’t think possible. Suddenly I thought maybe there were things within my reach that I hadn’t previously considered.

"Everyone has their own ocean to cross," says Evans © Jane Stockdale

Like rowing the Atlantic…

Everyone has their own ocean to cross. It might not even be an actual ocean – it could be anything. For me, it’s setting the example that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. I’m a corporate lawyer who didn’t like sport, so I never thought I’d be doing this. It’s just so outside my previous definition of who I was.

Why a rowing challenge?

When I moved back to England in 2018, I looked at what outdoor sports I could do in the UK. I’d just met someone who was about to do the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge [an ocean race from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua and Barbuda in the West Indies] and it sparked my interest. I followed the race that year and it built from there. I didn’t actually set foot in a rowing club until after I’d signed up for the crossing! I’d never rowed at all when I decided to do it. But rowing is all about strength and height – it’s the perfect sport for me.

What appeals most to you about taking on such a huge challenge?

Making an ocean crossing is pretty intimidating in all forms, but doing it solo adds a whole new dimension of dealing with the psychology of solitude and having only yourself to rely on. But that’s also the appeal for me: exploring. On Mont Blanc, I was constantly fighting that voice saying, “This is too hard. I’d quite like to turn around and have a sandwich.” The process of pushing yourself and beating that voice in your head is what appeals to me about adventure sport, and it’s something I’m quite good at. You can be the fittest person, but if you don’t have that mental resilience, you won’t finish. Doing the row solo offers the ultimate opportunity to explore where you go in those moments. The adversity I encountered in my younger years has actually set me up perfectly for this – it gave me resilience.

Spending time alone, you face up to who you are Victoria Evans At times during this challenge, the closest human to you will be in outer space. How will you deal with total isolation? I lived on my own for the first time when I went to Switzerland, and I hated it at first. But if you force yourself to spend time alone, you face up to yourself and who you are. This is already the hardest thing I’ve ever done, though, and I haven’t even started yet. It requires a lot of commitment and self-belief and picking yourself back up when every sponsorship opportunity has gone because of a recession. I really do believe that absolutely anything is within reach if you want it enough. I didn’t think I could run a half-marathon or hike 400 miles [640km] or do a triathlon, but I have. Self-belief comes from setting goals you don’t think are achievable and succeeding in them, realising that you set your own limits in life. How are you physically preparing? I’m working with a former Olympic pentathlete, Greg Whyte. He’s been doing my land-based training and set me six-week training blocks based on various goals. For the first one, while I was locked down, I used a rowing machine at high intensity to build my CO2 capacity. Now, I’m doing strength training and high-intensity stuff to maintain my base-level fitness, and that involves on-the-water training now I’m able to get back in the boat. You can be super-fit, but ultimately you need to know how the boat works and reacts in different conditions. Nothing beats time on the water. What will you have with you? First and foremost, my boat. I actually bought a boat, then decided to use a different one. The first boat was eight-by-two metres, and the new one is even smaller. It’s a slightly different set-up in terms of cabin and rowing position, which makes a big difference to life at sea. She’s an R10 [made by British firm Rannoch Adventure] called True Blue. What can you fit inside? It’ll clearly be minimal! This challenge is entirely unsupported, so you carry everything you need to sustain yourself for two months. In terms of loose equipment, you take a life raft and a para anchor – it’s a parachute you can put out the front of the boat if the weather is dragging you in the wrong direction. You also carry safety equipment – such as an electronic positioning beacon, in case you need to send out a distress call – plus a well-stocked medical kit and all your food. And you take a watermaker, and a Jetboil to cook with. As this is a record attempt, there can’t be any excess weight. By the time I set off, I need to know exactly how much water and gas I’ll need to cook my dehydrated food, so I take the exact number of gas cannisters. And I need to know how many days a tube of toothpaste lasts! It all counts.

And will you have a schedule each day, or just play it by ear?

I’m working with a company called Firstbeat and a sleep scientist named Sophie Bostock. We’re monitoring my heart-rate variability and sleep to determine my circadian rhythm, how much rest and recovery I need, and when is the best time to sleep. There’s no such a thing as a fixed schedule for a solo rower; you have to work with the conditions. You can’t simply row in a straight line all the way, because of the weather. You have to be thinking through the bigger picture, forecasting and looking two steps ahead to factor in what you’re about to face. There’s certainly much more to it than just getting in a boat and rowing for two months. A lot of macho men try this, thinking their strength is enough. But actually you really need to know your boat and have spent a lot of time in it before setting off.

What’s your biggest fear?

Cleaning the underside of the boat could be daunting – getting into 5km-deep water on your own, with all the marine wildlife that’s there, with no one on deck to check you’ve got back on board safely. I’ll have to do that once a week. I’m also scared about getting rolled in bad weather. I’ll be doing inversion tests, which is where we put the boat in the water and flip it, with me inside, to check that it rights itself. It’s intimidating right now as I don’t have any experience of it. But I imagine that if it happens a lot, you just… get used to it? [Laughs.]

How fast do you think you’ll do it?

I’m just aiming to beat the record, so anything under 49 days, seven hours, 15 minutes I’ll be happy with. It’s so dependent on the weather. This is something only 10 women have done on their own – there’s another girl going for it this winter before me, so maybe there will be 11. It’s such a gargantuan challenge that it will feel like an amazing achievement, record or no record.

Will you be ready?

I feel a lot more ready after the last few proper training rows. There’s been a big progression in terms of focus and my knowledge of how to be at sea rather than just how to row. It’s the first time I’ve felt, “Yep, I’ll be ready when I set off.”