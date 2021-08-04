Discover the Swiss alpine jewels of Interlaken and the Jungfrau

There are mountains, and then there are the Swiss mountains – just that little bit higher, just that little bit more stunning and imposing, almost every with its own legend. Interlaken is the heart and gateway to the Bernese Oberland, home to iconic peaks such as the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau. Hiking or trail running among these soaring giants is a great place to restore harmony to mind, body and soul. There are also plenty of opportunities to stoke the adrenaline levels with numerous adventure sports. Whatever your goals, the Jungfrau region does not disappoint. Lauterbrunnen and Grindelwald provide the ideal base to explore your passions.

Hiking with impressive views across to the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau

Interlaken

Nestled between two alpine lakes and bordered by the impressive mountains of the Bernese Oberland, Interlaken is the adventure capital of Europe. When you see how many adventure sports are on offer, it’s easy to see why. The mountains provide a natural backdrop for hiking and trail running adventures, paragliding flights, as well as epic mountain bike descents.

In the shadow of the 4,078m Schreckhorn: trail running can't get more epic. © Lukas Pilz

Meanwhile, lakes Thun and Brienz offer the perfect place to cool off, whether swimming, standup paddleboarding, wakeboarding or kayaking. And with panoramic views in every direction, it goes without saying that the cycling is both challenging and epic. Visitors benefit from a guest card which offers free travel on public transport and numerous discounts on mountain railways, lakeside journeys and other excursions.

[The area is] the true inspiration for Middle Earth in the Lord of the Rings Trilogy – J.R.R. Tolkien hiked from Interlaken to Lauterbrunnen as a 19-year-old

Jungfrau Region

The Jungfrau region is both instantly recognisable as well as being a hidden secret of the Swiss Alps. The steep-sided Lauterbrunnen valley is home to towering rock faces – a popular site for climbers and BASE jumpers – hanging glaciers and lush alpine pastures, and is a UNESCO-World Heritage site. It is also the true inspiration for Middle Earth in the Lord of the Rings Trilogy – J.R.R. Tolkien hiked from Interlaken to Lauterbrunnen as a 19-year-old. It cannot fail to fire your imagination too.

On the other side of the valley, Grindelwald is situated at the base of the Eiger, one of the world’s most iconic mountains. During the 20th century, its intimidating north face was the scene of some of mountaineering’s greatest epics. Fortunately, you don’t need to put on a rope and crampons to experience this dramatic landscape of snowy peaks and rivers of ice. A ticket aboard the Jungfraujoch mountain train will take you straight to 3,454m, Top of Europe.

Hiking and Trail running in Interlaken and the Jungfrau region

Interlaken offers exhilarating mountain trails and stunning views.

When it comes to exhilarating trails, runners and hikers are simply spoilt for choice. From runnable peaks like the 2,137m Augstmatthorn to lakeside strolls, from flowing forest trails to twisting, technical tracks up high, there is something for every heart rate zone. The village of Beatenberg, 5km to the west of Interlaken, gives access to 200km of mountain and forest trails. The route to the top of the Niederhorn is a classic. Or take the gondola and stay up high, enjoying views across the mountains and over the shimmering waters of Lake Thun.

Hiking Niederhorn:

Map Click here Route 1 Beatenberg valley station to Niederhorn, the easy classic Details 2.5h, 810km ascent

This easy route can be done in both directions. You can take the gondola to the top of Niederhorn and hike back down on easy trails, which will take around two hours. The alternative is to hike up, which takes approximately two and a half hours. In the middle of the tour, you can refuel at the Vorsass mountain restaurant.

Morning coffee atop the Niederhorn, overlooking Lake Thun. © Lukas Pilz Heaven for trail runners: the Güggisgrat route. © Lukas Pilz High alpine trail running near the Niederhorn. © Lukas Pilz Trail runners grab some shade and soak up the view. © Lukas Pilz Swiss cheese: obligatory photo pose on the Niederhorn. © Lukas Pilz

Trail running the Niederhorn

Map Click here Route 1 Güggisgrat route Details 3h 16.5 km, 1110m ascent.

This intermediate route is 16.5km long with 1110m of ascent and descent and is a great trail to explore the region. After the steep climb through the forest, you’ll reach the summit after 800m of ascent. Now comes the highlight of the tour: the Güggisgrat. With its breathtaking views, this flowy ridgeline is heaven for trail runners. You run until you reach the summit of Gemmenalphorn and then traverse back down to the starting point at Beatenberg station.

Jungfrau Region

On the Eiger Ultra Trail: Lake Bach, with views of the Schreckhorn © Lukas Pilz

Lauterbrunnen

Trail running doesn’t get much more spectacular than the countless trails that wind their way around the steep-sided Lauterbrunnen valley.

The diversity of the terrain is a huge draw for trail runners, with everything from easy trails through forests and meadows to technically challenging alpine runs. Some trail running routes are also popular with hikers. The routes at higher elevations can also be covered with snow during the summer months, adding to the alpine adventure.

Schilthorn

The trail to the top of the Schilthorn, 2,970m, follows a knife-edge ridge. The summit itself is home to the revolving panoramic Piz Gloria restaurant, made famous in the Bond movie, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. It’s also home to a museum.

To the Piz Gloria, 2,970m, where one of the James Bond scenes was filmed. © Lukas Pilz

Hiking Schilthorn

Map Click here Route Mürren to Schilthorn Details 5h, 12.7km, 1,500m ascent.

With 1,500m of ascent, this loop is for experienced hikers only. You start in the car-free village of Mürren and follow the path to Rotstockhütte and then to Roter Herd to the top of Schilthorn. It’s high alpine hiking with great views of the glaciers and surrounding mountains, the Eiger being chief among them.

It’s definitely a good idea to stick to the path © Lukas Pilz Following the ridge to the summit of Schilthorn, 2,970m © Lukas Pilz Stopping to enjoy the view on the Inferno race route © Lukas Pilz

Trail running around Schilthorn:

The trail of the Inferno half marathon is a tough uphill half marathon in jaw-dropping surroundings. The 21.1km long trail packs an ascent of 2,175m and is only for the fittest mountain runners.

Stopping to enjoy the view on the Inferno race route.

Grindelwald

Situated at the base of the imposing north face of the Eiger, Grindelwald offers the perfect starting point for some of the best trails in the Alps. There’s something for everyone, whether easy flow trails, technically challenging descents or super-steep ascents – but all in a breathtaking setting. The Eiger Ultra Trail is part of the Ultra Trail World Tour event that is held annually in Grindelwald, and training trails can be found between 1,000m and 3,000m. The perfect place to get into shape or just enjoy exploring a magical world of mountains.

Hiking Bussalp

Map Click here Route First summit station to Bussalp Details 3h 30m, 9.77km, 544m ascent.

This hike offers magnificent views of the Schreckhorn peaks – think glistening glaciers and deep blue mountain lakes reflecting majestic 4,000m peaks. It begins with a well-maintained path that gently leads to the shore of the lake Bachalp. Behind the lake, a mule track leads up towards hut Burgi. Passing two mountain huts, you reach the Gassenboden. The old Faulhorn mountain hotel is only a few hairpin bends further up. The return descends quite steeply through the wide alpine hollow of Bussalp and via Oberläger to reach the Bussalp bus station, from where you can ride back to where you began.

Hikers enjoying the view across to the Eiger north face. © Lukas Pilz Grabbing a selfie during an epic day in the mountains. © Lukas Pilz Easy trails on the Lake Bachalp hiking trail. © Lukas Pilaz

Hiking the Grand Panorama Route

Map Click here Route Grindelwald - Faulhorn - Grindelwald Details 7h, 35km, 2,000m ascent.

Starting in Grindelwald, this long and challenging trail climbs steadily along the foot of the Wetterhorn until it meets the gently undulating Murmeliweg after Grosse Scheidegg. Climb up to the peak of First, 2,184m, then continue to the picturesque Lake Bachalp. The clusters of tourists become scarce as the trail then climbs to the Faulhorn mountain restaurant with its historic summit terrace. A break here is recommended before tackling the steep descent back to Bussalp, from where a bus ride brings you back to the village for a well-earned meal.

Trail running along the Eiger loop. © Lukas Pilz

Where to stay

From spa hotels to family guesthouses to everything in between, hit the link below to organise your accommodation:

Interlaken Click here Jungfrau Region Click here

Riding the lifts

The summer lifts in Interlaken run from mid-April until mid-October, but towards the end of the season, some lifts may only run at weekends. Click here for detailed opening hours of cable cars.

Jungfrau Region

The Grindelwald - First cable car runs all year long. Click here for detailed cable car opening hours.

Further details about the Schilthornbahn can be found here .

Getting there

Interlaken and the Jungfrau region is located in the heart of Switzerland and has great transport connections. It is easy to reach from all directions by car, train, coach or plane.

Check out this page for tips for planning your journey to Interlaken and here for the Jungfrau Region.

When to go

The best hiking and running season is from mid-May until the end of October. The late spring and summer months of June, July and August offer nice and warm temperatures. September and October are a bit cooler with shorter daylight hours, but it’s often less busy, and there’s the added bonus of Autumn’s gorgeous colours.

