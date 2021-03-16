Wear it better

Flipping the Narrative

Foamlife

What happens when three watersports enthusiasts band together to disrupt the industry they’ve worked in for so long? Pro windsurfer and sales specialist Timo Mullen, sports marketeer Daniel Macaulay and design director Karl Read are longtime friends and colleagues, having worked in adventure sports for years. Over lockdown, they decided the time had come to launch their own empire: a new flip-flop brand that aims to inject a little maverick spirit into the shoe trade while helping the planet (pictured above: the Mully flip flop). Here, Read explains why it’s important to treat sustainability as a long-term promise, rather than a fleeting trend…

Foamlife's flip flops are made from recycled foam © Foamlife

Where did the inspiration come from?

We had wanted to start our own brand, but until now the time was never right. It was important to be part of a product we’re passionate about. As a category, flip flops had gone stale; there wasn’t really anything out there.

How eco-friendly are your shoes?

For year one, we have 25 flip flops in the range, and the majority are made from recycled foam. The toe post uses recycled plastic bottles, and the upper part of the strap is hemp canvas – a really sustainable material – lined with 100 per cent organic cotton. Even the label is made from the same canvas.

What about the packaging?

The flip flops will be hung on a recycled- card hanger and the swing tag made from recycled card attached by paper string. And we’ll use biodegradable bags made from starch. We’re trying to be entirely plastic-free in our packaging.

Is that important to you as a brand?

We’re trying to do everything possible, but I wouldn’t say we’re a ‘sustainable brand’. We don’t want to ‘greenwash’ people and put ourselves out there as this brand that’s saving the day. Comfort and quality are important to us; sustainability is something we’ll keep building on. thefoamlife.com

Carbon Footprints - shoes taking climate-positive strides

Adidas Five Ten

Adidas wants to reduce its virgin polyester usage to zero by 2024 © Adidas/Five Ten

Leading the pace with its running, climbing and MTB shoes, Adidas’ Five Ten range is part of the company’s larger goal to reduce its virgin polyester usage to zero by 2024. Its high-performance Primeblue material uses Parley Ocean Plastic – upcycled waste intercepted on shorelines. Pictured opposite, top: Adidas Five Ten Freerider Pro Primeblue; adidas.co.uk

Allbirds

Allbirds' SweetFoam material is made from recycled sugarcane © Allbirds

In 2018, this NZ footwear brand became a billion-dollar company – proof that caring for the planet can be great for your bottom line. Its SweetFoam material is made from recycled sugarcane – a plant that removes carbon from the atmosphere – and its biomass powers the mill and fertilises future crops. Allbirds even made the formulation patent-free, so countless copycats can use it, too. Pictured, middle: Allbirds Tree Dasher; allbirds.com

Vivobarefoot

Vivobarefoot employs organic cotton and recycled materials © Vivobarefoot

Vivobarefoot’s wide, thin, flexible soles utilise the biomechanics of barefoot running, promoting the foot’s natural strength, movement and regenerative capabilities, and connecting us closer to the earth. This ethos stretches to the British firm’s manufacture, too, employing organic cotton and recycled materials and reducing waste. Pictured, bottom: Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III; vivobarefoot.com

Lighten the load - taking the weight off Earth's resources

Patagonia - The Reseller

The Patagonia Arbor Roll Top Pack © Patagonia

The California-based company is committed to using recycled fabrics and ethical manufacture; last Black Friday, it campaigned against ‘fast-fashion’ practices that foster some of the world’s lowest paid workers and create a staggering excess of waste (according to a 2017 report, on average a whole bin lorry’s worth of textiles is incinerated or sent to landfill every second). Part of the solution is its Worn Wear initiative, which sends trucks on the road to mend people’s Patagonia garments for free. Now online in the US, Worn Wear also accepts items sent in for repair; there’s also the option to trade items in – rewarded with a gift card – for refurbishment and resale. For items beyond repair, The ReCrafted line turns the fabric into new and unique clothes and bags. wornwear.patagonia.com

Finisterre - The Resourceful

Finisterre's Packaway rucksack © FInisterre

When Deborah Luffman started working in fashion in 2004, she was appalled by the amount of waste produced by major high-street brands. After quitting her job with a London-based retailer in 2008, she joined the relatively new Cornish brand Finisterre, promising to create clothing that’s as sustainable as it is fashionable. More than a decade on, her philosophy can be felt in every corner of the business, including the Fabric Use-Up Project, which creates accessories from the leftover material in Finisterre’s factory, including high-quality cuts from its insulation and waterproof jackets. Under Luffman’s direction, the mantra of ‘waste not, want not’ is fundamental to the brand. finisterre.com

GroundTruth Global - The Repurposer

The GroundTruth Rikr 24L Backpack © GroundTruth

Documentary makers Sophia and Georgia Scott know how to deliver important messages. The British siblings have spent the last decade searching for underrepresented stories to shine a light on – a journey that has taken them from Syria to Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Now – alongside sister Nina, a textiles specialist – they have brought the same approach to their company Groundtruth Global, which makes bags and accessories from 100-per-cent- recycled plastic waste. The entire manufacturing process has been made as transparent as possible, with plastic sourced from a recycling plant in Jakarta, made into fabric at a specialist textile mill in Taiwan, then manufactured by an Indonesian family-run business. The brand has already removed more than 480,000 plastic bottles from the environment, repurposing them for its expedition-ready gear. groundtruth.global

Mountain Hardwear Lamina Eco AF - Sleep Soundly

Mountain Hardwear's Lamina Eco AF © Mountain Hardwear

Taking an almost-white sleeping bag on a muddy camping trip seems ill-advised, but – for the planet’s sake – it could be one of the wisest things you do. The shell, lining, insulation, trims and ripstop of the Lamina Eco AF are made from recycled materials, but it’s the lack of colour – or, to be specific, dye – that makes the sleeping bag even more sustainable, vastly reducing the water used in its manufacture. mountainhardwear.eu

Eco sunglasses

Yuma Labs

Yuma Labs Lazio © Yuma Labs

When using the word circular, this Belgian eyewear brand is talking about more than lens design – its frames are made from recycled plastic waste. At the end of their life, return the spectacles so they can be recycled again, putting a halt to virgin plastic. yuma-labs.com

Neubau

Neubau Lotte & Hans © Neabau

Most glasses frames are made from highly polluting acetate. Not these. Instead, they use a bio-based polymer from the oil of castor beans sustainably farmed in India. It’s non-toxic, hypoallergenic and durable, yet biodegradable – and, better still, 30-per- cent lighter than acetate. neubau-eyewear.com

Pala

Pala Nyota © Pala

The recycled and bio-acetate glasses made by this Brighton-based company do more than improve your vision. Pala works with the charity Vision Aid Overseas to help deliver eye tests and glasses to developing countries including Zambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia. palaeyewear.com

FreshForPandas

FreshForPandas Atticus © FreshForPandas

Many eyewear brands apply the term ‘sustainable’ to frames containing just 20-per-cent recycled material, but this British company thinks that’s not enough. So, FreshForPandas uses bamboo – the world’s most renewable material – alongside wood to create truly sustainable glasses. freshforpandas.com

Waterhaul

Waterhaul Harlyn © Waterhaul

More than 640,000 tonnes of fishing nets are lost every year, polluting seas and damaging marine life. This Cornish eyewear brand is helping to reduce that waste by making its frames from 100-per-cent reclaimed fishing-net plastic. waterhaul.co

Respect the Ocean

Mervin Manufacturing

If there’s such a thing as an extreme-sports polymath, it’s Mike Olson – surfer, skater, snowboarder, sort of scientist, and head of R&D at Mervin. He’s been building his own boards since school, then redefining their potential – and their environmental impact – since co-founding his company in 1977. “I wanted to live to 100 years old and realised I’d need to find new health-conscious ways to build boards,” Olson once said of his passion.

The Lib-Tech Lost Hydra surfboard © Mervin Manufacturing

In contrast to the harmony with the sea that surfing instils in surfers, the boards themselves are, in most cases, bad for people and the planet. The polyurethane foam widely used is toxic, as is its resin coating, which, when sanded, gives off lung-damaging particles. Plus, they’re non-biodegradable. Not so with Mervin’s boards, like this one (pictured) made by its Lib-Tech label. Its up-to-50-per-cent-recycled foam core is made using no ozone-depleting agents, the resin isn’t hazardous, and no sanding is employed, plus all off-cuts are recycled to make future boards. And the factory in Washington State is hydroelectric. Most crucially, the end result is more durable than polyurethane, which means fewer broken boards in landfill or lost at sea. mervin.com

Picture Organic Clothing

Neoprene is an amazing material. Invented in 1930, this synthetic rubber is flexible, durable, and even more water resistant than its natural counterpart – one reason why it’s the most commonly used wetsuit material. But it’s also terrible for the environment. Traditionally made from a petroleum extract, it’s highly polluting, and the chemical process involved in its synthesis is energy-intensive. Plus, neoprene is rarely recycled. Picture has been in business since 2008, but the French ethical sportswear company refused to make wetsuits until it was possible to do so in an environmentally sound way.

Picture's Equation FZ 4/3 wetsuit © Picture Organic Clothing

That finally happened in 2017 with its NaturalPrene, made from 85-per-cent natural rubber and 15-per-cent petroleum-free synthetic rubber. Then, in 2019, Picture developed EicoPrene, made using limestone, recycled tyres and zero fossil fuels. The wetsuit here is an 80-per-cent NaturalPrene/EicoPrene mix, its lining is recycled plastic (from around 45 used bottles), and the glue is water-based. But there is a catch: it’s more expensive to make and therefore to sell. The company’s profit margins may be smaller, but it’s a small price to pay to help the world breathe easier. picture-organic-clothing.com

Active Activism

Keen Footwear

Plenty of brands talk loudly about good causes, but few back it up with as much vigour as this Portland-based footwear company, which launched in 2003 with the message ‘Better Takes Action’. Over an 18-year lifespan, Keen has donated almost £14 million to non-profit organisations, but where the brand really shines is in its rapid response to crisis. During the 2020 Australian bushfires, it donated more than 3,000 pairs of work boots to firefighters; also last year, Keen provided 400 pairs of shoes for refugees in tented settlements in Jordan, in support of the Everyday Refugees Foundation’s Beat the Cold campaign.

Keen’s ‘Better Takes Action’ boat tourretrieves litter from waterways © Keen Europe

However, it was when the coronavirus pandemic broke out that the company’s commitment really came to the fore. “The team felt compelled to do something personal for their community,” says Erik Burbank, vice president of Keen Effect, the company’s social and environmental advocacy group. “The Together We Can Help initiative allowed people to nominate those they felt most needed a new pair of shoes at this difficult time. In less than a week, we gave away 100,000 pairs of shoes across the world to help those fighting the crisis.”

These initiatives would be more than enough to satisfy most consciences, but in the past 18 months Keen has also worked with The Conservation Alliance to help pass the Great Outdoors Act, fought to protect US wild rivers, worked to clean up the North Sea, and more. “We believe the world would be a better place if more people stood up and did the right thing,” says Burbank. Proof that actions speak louder than words. keenfootwear.com

Dakine

The world of action sports is a family bonded by a love of the land and sea. Dakine is a brand that innately understands this. Through tangible endeavours such as campaigning for trail maintenance at the Trek Dirt Series mountain-bike camps, and working with non-profit Camber Outdoors for a more inclusive active-outdoors industry, Dakine uses its platform to build and support communities. Working for the past five years with the Surfrider Foundation – which fights to reduce ocean waste and promote beach access for all – Dakine has run beach clean-ups and held classes on the effects of plastic pollution.

Team Dakine surfers tackle Hawaii’s infamous Jaws break © Dakine/Albee Layer

In the political space, it recently worked to get environmental policies heard in the 2020 US election, and provided a social media toolkit to share those policies in the run-up to election day. dakine.com

Animal Magic

ZQ Merino

The woollen coat of the ZQ Merino sheep may be an off-white colour, but it’s also green. The world’s most ethical wool is farmed under the Five Freedoms charter, ensuring these New Zealand sheep live free from hunger, pain, discomfort, injury and environmental constraint. Roaming wild, they’re never live-transported or kept in feed lots, never exposed to GMOs, and mulesing (the controversial practice of removing wool-bearing skin from around the buttocks to preempt infections) is banned. Only accredited farmers who meet these standards can farm ZQ Merinos.

The result is a mutually beneficial relationship where the sheep enjoy happy and fulfilling lives and we have access to an incredible high-performance natural fibre. Happiness for a Merino sheep means dwelling in extreme climates, something the hills of New Zealand has in abundance. Temperatures can range from sweltering to freezing, and the Merino’s coat has evolved perfectly to accommodate that. Thinner and lighter than ordinary wool fibres, Merino is super-soft, non-itchy and has an exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio, yet is breathable and moisture absorbent, staying warm and dry in the cold, and cool in hot weather. It also traps and effectively neutralises odour molecules. And, being natural, Merino uses less energy to manufacture, is biodegradable, and requires less washing than synthetic fabrics, which release plastic microfibres into the water supply. Proof that performance and sustainability can co-exist as easily as humans and sheep. discoverzq.com

Mons Royale

The Mons Royale Icon t-shirt © Mons Royale

Founded by NZ pro freeskier Hamish Acland in 2009 – primarily to create versatile woolly underwear that meant less packing for trips – Mons Royale’s range has expanded to include some of the world’s most stylish and comfortable base layers. monsroyale.com

Ice Breaker

Icebreaker's Merino 260 Tech top © Icebreaker

One of the world’s first adopters of ZQ Merino, founded in 1995 by NZ’s Jeremy Moon with just NZ$25,000 (around £13,000). Today, this leading outdoor-wear brand works with a strong community of farmers and follows fairtrade factory practices. icebreaker.com

Smartwool

Smartwool's Merino 150 Unisex top © Smartwool