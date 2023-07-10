Wout van Aert is somehow not tired. He recently clambered off his bike after a five-hour ride in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Granada, southern Spain, spinning and churning up 3,500m of climbing in summer-like heat. But let’s not get dramatic; for the Belgian professional cyclist, this is an unremarkable training effort, a seemingly inconsequential building block. But these sorts of rides, piled together with intention, enable him to be a central figure at the most consequential races.

It’s the middle of May, roughly a month after Van Aert completed a campaign in the prestigious one-day Spring Classics. But rather than head to the beach to recharge his batteries with a novel and a cocktail, the racer just got back to work. There’s always a looming goal – in this case, Van Aert has joined the other members of Team Jumbo-Visma to begin his build-up for this year’s Tour de France, which departs from the Basque city of Bilbao on July 1.

“To be honest, I also like to go to the beach, but it’s the middle of the season,” notes Van Aert, 28, when asked about his current training objectives. “Here’s the serious restart of preparation towards summer, and there are different accents necessary for a race like the Tour de France versus what I need for one-day races. But at this camp we’re creating a stable base for the whole summer.”

Professional bike racing is rooted in time-tested traditions, and one trend that has defined the sport’s modern era is specialisation. For decades, as the stakes have risen and training methods have advanced, the biggest races in every discipline have been dominated by riders who lean into their specific strengths, whether it’s climbing or sprinting, time-trialling or racing off-road.

Van Aert is one of a handful of riders who have taken this paradigm and smashed it to pieces. The Belgian entered the public eye as a cyclo-cross phenom, a rider with the gifts and work ethic to win world championships in that discipline, which demands technical skills and intense power. And he did just that.

But in the past five years Van Aert has kept pushing the envelope, finding success in a mind-boggling range of racing endeavours. He’s become a key protagonist at the hardest Spring Classics. And he’s made a surprising impact at the Tour de France, the most celebrated bike race on the planet, winning stages in every conceivable scenario – in other words, beating the specialists at their specialities.

Van Aert says that his astounding versatility cannot be fully explained by his talents and work ethic. “The biggest thing is that I never limited myself – I’ve never thought that’s impossible,” he says, reflecting on his unexpected breakthroughs at the Tour de France. “I was just always open-minded, always wanting to give it a go. A lot of people don’t try it, because they think they can’t.”

This bike-racing legend, like so many others, begins in the Belgian region of Flanders. Van Aert was born and raised in Herentals, a small city near Antwerp. In Flanders, bike racing is hugely popular, arguably even bigger than football. Van Aert’s father was an amateur racer, and the boy entered his first race at the age of six. Despite falling and finishing last, the youngster was hooked.

Van Aert, who as an adolescent was already turning heads with his raw power and tactical intelligence, formally arrived as a world-class talent in 2012, when he finished second in the Junior Men’s race at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in West Flanders. Standing next to him on the podium was a Dutch teenager named Mathieu van der Poel, who had finished the race eight seconds earlier. Thus began a rivalry that continues to sizzle today, one already acknowledged as among the greatest in cycling history.

Every year that van Aert has ridden the Tour, a teammate has finished on the podium.

The two teenagers would grow up to dominate cyclo-cross on the global stage, continually pushing each other to the extreme. To date, Van Aert has won three World Championships and three World Cup season titles, but those stats fail to fully capture his generational talent. He clearly was on track to establish himself as an all-time cyclo-cross legend.

But he was destined for bigger success. “It was definitely not a plan – it just came quite naturally,” says Van Aert, discussing his transition to road racing. “When I was just a cyclo-cross rider, I did some races on the road as a preparation and I felt I had a good level on the road, too. So I thought, ‘Why not try some Spring Classics?’”

When asked to synopsise the differences between cyclo-cross and road racing, Van Aert offers a brief tutorial. “A cyclo-cross race is about one hour, and it’s flat-out from the gun,” he begins. “A lot of the time, it’s a battle against yourself, trying to do to the course as fast as possible without any mistakes.”

Road races are a different beast. “They can go up to six or seven hours,” Van Aert continues. “There are more easy parts in between where you need to draft and save yourself for the finale. But there’s always a point where the race explodes. So you definitely need a bigger engine, because it’s so long. It’s more about fatigue resistance – often, it comes down to who has a tiny bit more left in the finale.”

Commentators and professional racers doubted that van Aert would have the stamina to factor into the final moments of the big Spring Classics, especially against seasoned road-racing specialists who were used to the longer distances and hadn’t raced an intense cyclo-cross calendar from September to February.

The pundits were wrong. In 2018, his first attempt at a road racing campaign, Van Aert finished in the top 10 at big Spring Classics like Strade Bianche, Gent-Wevelgem and the iconic Tour of Flanders. And after showing steady improvement the following year, he notched a breakout year in 2020, winning Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, and finishing second at the Tour of Flanders and the UCI World Championships. In just three years, he blossomed from an intriguing question mark on the road into a proven superstar.

Van Aert laughs when asked about his first participation in the Tour de France, saying it was “basically by accident”. One of his Jumbo- Visma teammates withdrew soon before the race began, and the Belgian was inserted on the roster with little warning. Nonetheless, the 2019 Tour began well. On Stage 10, Van Aert came into the final kilometre with a select pack of 30 riders, then outmuscled several elite sprinters for the win.

Immediately, Van Aert saw how winning a Tour de France stage is unlike winning any other race: “It’s the biggest race in the world and you can feel it on everything. If you have a big performance, you have media straight after the finish, until you go to bed. I remember getting so many messages and calls; it felt like the whole world was watching.”

It’s the biggest race in the world and you can feel it on everything.

But the party ended a few days later with a catastrophic crash in a time trial. Van Aert clipped a poorly placed barrier on a tight turn and suffered a deep cut in his thigh. The bloody injury ended his season – he couldn’t walk until autumn – and threatened the arc of his career. But fortunately he was able to make a full recovery.

Now, several years later, Van Aert has 10 stage wins at the Tour – a remarkable tally given the variety of the terrain he has triumphed on, and the way he has ridden in service of teammates vying for the overall title. Jumbo-Visma is the most dominant team in the sport – on par with Red Bull Racing in Formula 1 – so the pursuit of personal glory must be balanced with team responsibilities. Every year that Van Aert has ridden the Tour, a teammate has finished the race on the podium.

When asked to pick his most thrilling Tour victories, Van Aert singles out two performances. The first came during Stage 11 of the 2021 Tour, on a route that straddled the hulking Mont Ventoux twice. For a larger rider who’s known more for his power than for his sustained climbing ability, the achievement was startling.

His original plan was simply to get into the day’s breakaway and see what happened. But, as the day unfolded, he dropped his breakaway companions one by one and held off the charging general classification competitors for the win. “I mean, also for me it was kind of a surprise I could win the stage like that,” he admits.

And last year Van Aert had another electrifying win, on Stage Four. For two days he’d worn the yellow jersey, given to the rider with the lowest overall time at the Tour. “Riding in the yellow jersey was for sure a childhood dream of mine,” he says. “But it’s not really common that the yellow jersey can attack and then win the race solo.” But that’s just what Van Aert did, pedalling with such ferocity near the top of a punchy climb late on that he dropped everyone and rode alone to the line. As he approached the finish, he flapped his arms like a bird, radiating pure joy.

Van Aert ended the 2022 Tour de France with three stage wins, the green jersey (given to the best sprinter) and the combativity award, honouring his relentless aggression – and best of all, his Jumbo- Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard ended the race in the yellow jersey. “Those kinds of achievements make me feel most proud,” Van Aert says. “Doing something special means more to me than trying to win certain races three or four times. I’m more interested in unexpected challenges.”

But life is complicated, even for a wildly talented world champion. This year’s Spring Classics season captured the challenges Van Aert must wrestle with – and the poise with which he manages them. It’s hard to possess greatness and shoulder the expectation that you will always prevail, especially if you’re always competing against others who possess ethereal talent, train obsessively and relentlessly fight for victory.

Van Aert was self-aware enough to seek the counsel of a mental coach, Rudy Heylen, when he was a teenager. He’d buckled under the weight of pressure in championship races and understood that he needed guidance. “I felt like it was harder at that time to deal with the stress of a championship,” Van Aert says. “One of the most important things Rudi taught me is to focus on controlling the controllables. It’s a waste of energy to think about the weather or your competitors.

And so I started using the mantra Ik, fiets, focus [I, ride, focus] as a trick to keep my focus on myself instead of thinking it’s hard or there’s still five laps or I made a mistake there.”

This mental training helped enormously, enabling Van Aert to win more big races, to contextualise those that didn’t go his way, and to remain focused on the things he can control, like his tactical savvy and his dedication to training. Fittingly, when Van Aert co-wrote a memoir in 2017 detailing his approach to cyclo-cross glory, he entitled it Ik Fiets Focus. “Yeah, it’s easy to say,” he admits, “but it’s not easy to do.”

Consider his 2023 Spring Classics campaign. One would not be exaggerating to say that in the history of bike racing Van Aert might have assembled the most impressive results that could be labelled as a disappointment. In the five races that defined his spring, he finished third, first, second, fourth and third. He failed to win the three most important – Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders and Paris- Roubaix – but was in the mix in the closing moments of all of them, seconds or one small misfortune away from victory, beaten by longtime rival Van der Poel or another generational talent, Tajec Pogačar. In these iconic races, the three riders were operating on a different level to everyone else.

“It’s special to be at the end of the race always with the same guys,” says Van Aert, acknowledging the meaning of these rivalries. “To be one of them it’s already something big – and both Matteau and Tajec are exceptional athletes.”

Van Aert’s rivalry with Van der Poel inspired much public debate this spring. As they sat on a backstage couch before the podium presentation at Milan-San Remo, TV coverage captured obvious awkward tension between the two men. Van Aert later acknowledged that he would never consider his big rival a friend. And now, sitting in Spain two months later, he’s pondering how competition and friendship play out on the racecourse.

“I really think it’s important to respect everyone who is competing, especially your biggest rivals,” Van Aert says. “It’s important to be able to shake hands after the race, because your rivals are training 100 per cent and then giving 100 per cent to race at such a high level. But I think friendship is something else, and it would be impossible to fight against a friend.”

Van Aert’s feelings about friendship and the deeper meaning of competition played out two weeks later at Gent-Wevelgem. There, Van Aert appeared to be the strongest rider but ended up out front for the final 50km with his French teammate Christophe Laporte. In horrible weather, the two held off a pack of pursuers, and in the final moments Van Aert allowed Laporte to cross the line first. Several icons of Belgian cycling criticised the gesture, opining that true champions shouldn’t offer such gifts.

But Van Aert couldn’t care less whether he retires with one Gent-Wevelgem title – he won in 2021 – or five. “For me, it feels like we won this race together, and I was surprised that there was so much talk about it,” he says. “Me and Christophe are good friends, so it wouldn’t feel nice to race for it against each other.

I think for Christophe this victory meant a lot more than for me, and it was amazing to dominate the field with a teammate and ride in front for 50K. I have no regrets. It will always be a special day for me.” The toughest pill to swallow came at the last race of his Spring Classics campaign, Paris-Roubaix. There, Van Aert showed signs of being the strongest rider, but he suffered a late puncture that allowed Van der Poel to ride solo and uncontested to victory. Van Aert admits that he initially absorbed his third-place finish as “a bit of a disappointment”. It’s hard to face so much external pressure and lose such a pivotal race after a mechanical issue. But a week later, after reflecting on his priorities and his mantra about controlling the controllables and letting go of everything else, he saw things differently.

“Now, I’m just proud of the level I reached,” he reflects. “It’s important to realise, as an athlete, that things don’t go always exactly the way you want them to go, but the things I had in my own control I did 100 per cent.” (Fittingly, rather than go to the beach, Van Aert went on a three-day bikepacking adventure with some mates, riding dirt roads from Flanders to Champagne, staying active without studying any power data.)

As our interview winds down, Van Aert pauses to describe the legacy he hopes to leave behind after his racing days are over. Sure, there are still big races to win, he says, but he’s not looking to build a monumental Wikipedia entry; he wants to race with class and heart and panache. “I really like challenges, and it’s an even better feeling when you achieve something that everybody thinks is impossible,” Van Aert says. “I want to be known as someone who tried to do special things.”