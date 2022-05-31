4 songs that inspired Yusuf/Cat Stevens

The formula for a good song is pretty straightforward: a catchy melody plus profound lyrics about peace, love and spirituality. At least, that’s how it seems to Yusuf/Cat Stevens – the current stage name of the musician who started out as Cat Stevens, then became Yusuf Islam in 1978 after converting to the Muslim faith.

It’s an approach he applied with melodious skill on the ’70s folk anthems Wild World, Moonshadow and Morning Has Broken. After an absence of almost three decades, he returned to music in 2006 to continue his mission, using his songs as a means of enlightenment and creating a bridge between Western and Eastern cultures. Here, he picks four tracks that influenced his songwriting

Booker T & the MGs – Green Onions (1962)

“Growing up in the West End of London [he lived above the family restaurant, just a short walk from Oxford Street], there were clubs and everything, and the big thing then was R&B. Back then, R&B was the development of the blues, but it became more accessible, and there were some instrumentals that just drove me wild. This track was one of them. I would always dance to this – I love it.“

The Beatles – There’s a Place (1963)

“It would be impossible not to mention the impact of The Beatles – but what songs represent The Beatles for me? Well, one of them is about a place, which I think is a [theme that links] all the songs I love. There’s a Place was written [primarily] by John Lennon, and I adore it because, for me, it depicts the destination we all want to end up in: that one place where everything is fine.

Stevie Wonder – Saturn (1976)

“Stevie is one of my favourite artists, and he turned everything around when he came out of his shell. He did something musically that was incomparable. I love Saturn [from A Something’s Extra, a bonus EP included with his Songs in the Key of Life album]. It’s about how we’re destroying this world, and how some people are thinking of leaving it to find a better place, but there ain’t going to be one.”

Michael Jackson – Earth Song (1995)

“Now, I actually never heard this song when it was first released, because I’d left [the music industry] and I wasn’t really into it. I didn’t know what was going on at that time. But when I finally got round to listening to what had been happening in music while I was away… I’ve got to say, Michael Jackson just did it. ‘Oh my God,’ I thought to myself. ‘What a brilliant tune.’”