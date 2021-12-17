© Leo Francis/Red Bull Content Pool Ultrarunning How I train: Tom Evans

Tom Evans first emerged on the ultrarunning scene at 2017's 251km Marathon des Sables, where he finished third.

Since then, the former Army captain hasn't looked back, and has been winning major races the world over.

Here, he reveals the training methods he uses to stay at the top of his sport.

What does an average training day look like?

"I’ll use my foam roller and have a 15-minute stretch. Then I'll do some headspace sports meditation which helps me get into the training mindset. That lasts for 20 minutes, and around 9.30am I’ll go for a run, which could be anything from an easy hour to a few hours at solid pace. If I run an hour from my front door I can get 500m of elevation, but if I want upwards of 1,000m of elevation gain I’ll drive to the Peak District or Lake District, which aren’t that far. When I get home from a run it's more gym work and maybe another run later on."

How much was your running route a deciding factor when choosing where to live?

"Good question! My fiancé [Sophie Coldwell] is a pro triathlete and based in Loughborough, so we moved in together there. We’re bang in the middle of the country. I’ve got great running from the door, close to an airport too for when I need to travel. It’s a great place to train. The amount of athletes here is handy because if you want to run with people there’s always the option. Getting a Strava segment here is a pretty big deal."

Does sharing your life with another pro athlete help?

"It’s great because the person who you're spending all of your time with understands what you are doing, and the selfish decisions you might have to make, like not seeing friends on a Friday night because you've got a hard session the next day. On the other side of that coin, it can be super tough if one of us is injured and the other one is training really well. Earlier this year, after I got injured, I spoke to my sports psychologist from Red Bull, who said, ‘Look, instead of worrying about your performance, worry about her performance and see it as your performance, see what you can do to help her get even better'."

A lot of the Ethiopians train early so we’d see lots of hyenas on most runs. It's unnerving. You don’t realise how big they are, they’re enormous.

And how did you do that?

"My focus changed from my performance to hers. I did absolutely everything I could do to make her life easier, whether that was getting up earlier to make breakfast before she went swimming, or looking after the dogs and doing all of the cooking. It's all about support."

How else have sport psychologists helped you?

"What I struggle with is switching off and completely relaxing. So I’ve mainly used sports psychologists for finding strategies where I’m not thinking about training, whether that is sports meditation, or sitting in a chair reading a book. I do so much physical recovery, from stretching to the bike to having an ice bath. It’s as important if not more so to have that mental recovery – and having those strategies in place set by my psychologist has been really successful."

How do you realign yourself with sports meditation?

"Every day is different, but you’re thinking about what’s happening now rather than dwelling on the past, getting your body and mind aligned in exactly how it’s feeling that very second. Having thoughts wander around your mind isn’t a bad thing. Realise that you have those distractions entering your mind, note them down in your head, and you'll feel much fresher mentally and physically."

Do you listen to music on the trails?

"Typically, I’d say no, but Red Bull are developing an app that changes the speed of the beat of songs [to match your pace], so every time my foot hits the floor it’s running at a certain cadence. I’m coming back from injury, re-learning how to run and don’t want to get lazy and take long strides. I want shorter strides and more of them so I can set my music to 175bpm. Whether it’s Ed Sheeran or Blink 182 or Adele, it still sounds good but it plays at a faster rate, so you don’t even need to think about technique as your body naturally follows the music."

What have been the biggest exercises in coming back from injury?

"It’s important not to focus on a certain area, so a lot of my work has not been focused around my knee, but around my hips, because if I can have really strong hips and ankles then my knee will look after itself. Lots of hip and glute strength work, single leg so we don’t overemphasise any imbalances. I’ve had to use equipment like the leg press which is a great bit of kit because you can recruit all the muscle fibres that you want and get really good results quickly."

Any other favourite exercises?

"Step downs from a small box. Standing on one leg and bending that leg with your knee as far forward as possible over your toes, tap your other heel on the floor, step back up and the movement when you break it down is exactly the same as running downhill, strengthening your quads and glutes. I’ll carry on doing it for the rest of my running career because it’s an amazing strength exercise. For me there’s no reason to be able to do 200 pull-ups, it’s about having a really strong core and glutes."

What was your hardest-ever training session?

"I was training over in Ethiopia and had joined a local group to do an 18km run which was not particularly long, but it was quick. It was what I’d normally run at sea level, but we were about 3,000m above sea level, so it was way too hard. After about 10k I completely blew up and had nothing left in the tank. But I just had to keep going as a car was picking us up at 18k, so I had to dig pretty deep for the last five miles. Jumping into things you’re not ready to do is pretty standard for a runner. In order to learn a lesson, you’ve got to do it once."

Weren't you also chased by hyenas out there?

"It was a standard occurrence actually, but unnerving. A lot of the Ethiopians train early so we’d see lots of hyenas in the morning, on most runs. You don’t realise how big they are, they’re enormous – you’d think the size of a Labrador, but they’re not! – they’re a bit of a bear, absolutely huge."

