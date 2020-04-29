Ultrarunner Tom Evans is taking on the Three Peaks Challenge on a treadmill

Ultrarunner Tom Evans likes lumpy terrain. This is, after all, the man who has won the Coastal Challenge (34,000ft+) and the Tarawera 100km (10,134ft). However, with no races or travelling on the cards for the foreseeable future, the record-breaking ultrarunner has set his sights on a different, but still lumpy, challenge much closer to home.

On Thursday, April 30, Tom will attempt to complete the Three Peaks Challenge: summiting and descending Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mt Snowdon in one continuous run – from his treadmill.

On Thursday, April 30, Tom will attempt to complete the Three Peaks Challenge on his treadmill.

The iconic outdoor challenge – which sees walkers and runners take on the highest respective peak in Scotland, England and Wales in one go, driving in between each mountain – achieves an elevation of around 3,064m or 10,052ft. This isn't dissimilar to the accumulated ascent Evans covered earlier this year during the Ultra Trail World Tour’s Tarawera 100km, in which he broke the course record – but this time, he’ll be covering it in just 23 miles and without the views.

Tom Evans racing the Costa Rica Coastal Challenge in 2018 © Honza Zak

Evans hopes to complete the challenge in six hours – the most time he’s ever spent on the treadmill.

“I’m actually really looking forward to it. If you’d said to me six months ago that I’d be running the Three Peaks Challenge inside, I would have told you I can’t think of anything worse. But, actually, it’s nice to set myself goals and build up a little bit of a challenge!”

Bringing the outdoors in

Tom's virtual challenge will begin with a 1,335m climb up Ben Nevis © Liliaen / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty

So why the Three Peaks Challenge? Evans had big plans to complete the mountainous outdoor challenge this summer, with the aim of setting a new fastest time record. But when his outdoor plans curtailed, he decided that he would turn to the treadmill instead to complete the 40km, 3,000m+/- feat, following the running order he’d planned for the summer. “I’m doing it North to South, Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and then Snowdon. I wanted to keep the goal to keep myself focussed and motivated,” says Evans. “I’d much rather be doing it outside, but needs must!”

Unlike the outdoor challenge, there won’t be any driving between the mountains. “Usually, you get a huge break in between each mountain because the driving takes significantly longer than the walking or running,” Evans explains. Instead, he’s planning to take five to 10-minute breaks at the bottom of each mountain.

I’ve never done anything like this before, so it’s a bit of an unknown. If I get my nutrition wrong, it could end up taking eight or nine hours – and nine hours on the treadmill does not sound like fun! Tom Evans

To replicate the real experience as much as he can, Evans has worked out the average elevation details which he’ll set on his treadmill. “The first climb I’m going to do is Ben Nevis, which is 8.8km from the car park where you start to the top, and a climb of 1,335m, which is an average gradient of 15.1 percent.” The descents are trickier to recreate, as the maximum decline his treadmill reaches is minus six percent. “I’ll run the correct distance for the downhills but maybe not the exact descending elevation. But for me, it’s more about the climbing than the descending,” he admits.

With his treadmill able to produce a 45% gradient, the feat will be savage © Tom Evans

Evans plans to run by feel, rather than a pacing strategy. “I’ve drawn up a little plan of roughly what speed I think I’ll be running, but pace doesn’t really matter. If I feel good, I’ll pick up the pace. If I’m not so good, I’ll drop the pace,” he says.

Although it’s a big challenge, Evans is treating it as a long training run and hasn’t changed his training schedule particularly. “I did a big session on Tuesday and I still biked and ran on Wednesday. Yes, it’s a challenge, but it’s just another training run. I’ll still train like normal on Friday.”

The mental game

The talented ultrarunner is used to running for hours outside in some of the world’s most beautiful trail race settings, but on a treadmill? For six hours? “I think I’ve done about 90 minutes on a treadmill before, and I was so bored,” he laughs. “The longest I’ve ever run outside is for 15 hours and it went so fast, but mentally this will be tougher because it’s just you, the treadmill, the constant noise of it. You’re not in any nature, there’s nothing to distract you, you’re just staring at the same place on the wall for hours,” he says.

“For me, one of the best things about being on the trails is that you have all these incredible things around you, so that when things are getting tough, you can look up; you can enjoy nature and the mountains around you. Doing it on a treadmill you can just stop at any point – I think mentally that will be tough.”

To shake up the scenery, Tom will perform part of his challenge on Zwift © Tom Evans

Evans is hopeful his top secret cheesy playlist (“It’s very pop-y, very embarrassing") will help him power through the challenge, along with chats with his athlete girlfriend Sophie, “and possibly a bit of Zwift to look at something different.”

His breaks, where Evans will be live-streaming, sharing how he’s feeling and answering some questions on social media, will hopefully help him re-energise. “I might also do a bit of stretching, maybe some foam rolling. I really don’t know how my body is going to respond to this, so I’ll have to be flexible. Doing so much climbing, it’s likely that my calves, hamstrings and glutes might be a bit sore. I also might need to refuel, so we just have to play it by ear.”

Fuelling 10,000ft of climbing

Evans has trained for 30 hours a week for the last three weeks, so his diet is already carb-heavy, but he’ll tweak this 24-hours prior to the challenge by following his pre-race plan. “My stomach is usually pretty good, but just to reduce any risks, I’ll cut out fibre and it will be predominantly carb-y. We have a pizza oven at home, so the night before, I’ll have pizza. It’s the perfect pre-race, pre-challenge meal – it’s got everything you could possibly need,” he says.

On the morning of his challenge, Evans will eat three hours before his challenge kicks off. “I’ll have my normal pre-race breakfast of a bagel with some peanut butter and a banana, or some oats with some honey and a banana.”

Tom plans to start using Red Bull just before he reaches the halfway point © Ian Corless / Red Bull Content Pool

During the challenge, he will stick to his usual nutrition plan, taking on liquid calories and carbs. “I’ll sip away on a sports drink or squash every 5-10 minutes and I’ll try and take on somewhere between 60-80g of carbs per hour. However, when I’m climbing, this typically ends up coming down to zero. I’ve never done anything like this before, so it’s a bit of an unknown. If I get my nutrition wrong, it could end up taking eight or nine hours – and nine hours on the treadmill does not sound like fun!”

Caffeine also plays a big role in Evans’ fuelling. “Red Bull plays a huge part in my plan; the caffeine gives me that concentration, that focus, and in a challenge like this, Red Bull is going to be even more important than it is on the trails. It will be fundamental for me on the climbs, and I’ll start using it halfway up the second ascent – on Scafell Pike.”

Watch live

You can watch Tom taking on the challenge via the player at the top of this article. You can also keep up with Tom’s challenge live via his YouTube Channel and his Instagram . “I’ll be doing a little talk to the camera, letting people know how I’m getting on and how I’m feeling,” he explains.