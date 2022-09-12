Tom Evans just redefined what it means to be ‘on the comeback trail’

Tom Evans: I’ve always struggled with my right knee from when I first started running. For me, what caused the big injury was COVID because I had less treatment and was running more on the road at a faster speed which doesn’t agree with my body. Just before the 2021 British Marathon Trials I was having injections to stop the pain, but this just made things worse. Following this I spent three months rehabbing without running. Afterwards I went on my first run and within 15 seconds I felt the exact same sharp shooting pain in my knee. This was the defining moment where I knew something had to change.

Two weeks before UTMB 2021 I had a scan and the surgeon said I needed surgical intervention otherwise the problem wasn’t going to go away, so this was a very clear-cut situation. I had surgery the following week and was told I’d be back running at a reasonable level within six months. This left six months to train and prepare for UTMB 2022 – it's not really ideal… but I made it work and had to train smarter than I ever had done before. Not thinking what’s the most amount of training I can do, but actually what’s the least amount of training I can get away with to help achieve my goals.