Tom Evans just redefined what it means to be ‘on the comeback trail’
I’d urge anyone – if they're struggling – to set themselves a goal, then find out exactly what they need to do in order to achieve it.
I had a fall about 6 hours into the race and fractured my finger.
How did you feel when you discovered you needed an operation on your knee?
I’ve always struggled with my right knee from when I first started running. For me, what caused the big injury was COVID because I had less treatment and was running more on the road at a faster speed which doesn’t agree with my body. Just before the 2021 British Marathon Trials I was having injections to stop the pain, but this just made things worse. Following this I spent three months rehabbing without running. Afterwards I went on my first run and within 15 seconds I felt the exact same sharp shooting pain in my knee. This was the defining moment where I knew something had to change.
Two weeks before UTMB 2021 I had a scan and the surgeon said I needed surgical intervention otherwise the problem wasn’t going to go away, so this was a very clear-cut situation. I had surgery the following week and was told I’d be back running at a reasonable level within six months. This left six months to train and prepare for UTMB 2022 – it's not really ideal… but I made it work and had to train smarter than I ever had done before. Not thinking what’s the most amount of training I can do, but actually what’s the least amount of training I can get away with to help achieve my goals.
You really need to let go of your ego and get right down to the bottom of the ladder before you start climbing back up again
How did you cope with the injury, mentally?
To motivate myself was pretty easy as I knew exactly what I wanted to do and that was to get back to performing at the highest level in the biggest races on the international stage. My motivation was never in question. Yes, there were ups and downs and times where I thought I couldn’t do it, but it’s moments like this you just need to trust the process and believe in yourself. Also you mustn’t be afraid to ask for help as I genuinely couldn’t have done this without my friends, my family and [my partner] Sophie. In life you have setbacks, but if you surround yourself with the right people then you’re able to achieve anything you set your mind to.
While you were recovering from surgery how did you keep yourself ticking over?
The last 12 months of training have been broken down into three different stages. The first three months were surgeon led, with basic exercises I could do which weren't going to cause further injury. The second phase was physio led which was focusing on restoring the range of movement in my knee, ankle and hip. The third and final phase was when I actually start thinking about fitness. The early stages you really need to let go of your ego and get right down to the bottom of the ladder before you start climbing back up again.
How did you feel when you crossed the finish line at UTMB?
It was an incredibly emotional finish; the emotions of the last 12 months just came out. I owed it to myself to give absolutely 100 percent because things have been much harder during training and rehabilitation and I came out with a result. I had to pinch myself that 12 months ago I was lying on a hospital bed and yet there I was standing on the podium at UTMB. It was a dream come true and would be for any aspiring trail and ultra runner.
Did you manage to execute your race plan?
The race itself panned out almost exactly how I thought it was going to. My game plan was always to be involved with the front group as long as I didn’t go out crazy fast. You have to run comfortably within yourself during these races. Within the first three hours I naturally got myself into the front of the race and felt pretty comfortable that I was running within my ability. I kept it steady throughout the night, running with Zach Miller. If didn't take any unnecessary risks [and kept] myself within contention of the podium. When I got to Vallorcine with around 18km to go I was within touching distance of Jim Walmsley, who was in third place, so I decided to put the hammer down and see what I was able to do. I kept reminding myself that I’d worked so hard and never to give up; I was rewarded for it. I realise in the long run of the sport that there’s never any guarantees and you can have the best training block, but things can still go wrong. You can’t take these things for granted.
Did you have any setbacks?
I had a fall about six hours into the race and fractured my finger. That was a bit of a low point, but I think with any endurance sport you want to try and limit the highs and lows. There’s a saying not to let the highs go to your head and not to let the lows go to your heart. You want to stay somewhere in the middle and keep it nice and controlled. 106 miles is a long way and things can go right, things can go wrong. You just have to roll with the punches and make sure you’re thereabouts.
How does this result figure in the context of your ultra-running career?
It’s definitely up there for me, and not just for the race itself. It’s been the last 12 months that I’ve proven to myself (and hopefully) others that you can have huge setbacks, but that those setbacks don’t define you. It’s how you come back and what you go on to achieve; whether it’s finishing on the podium at UTMB or completing a Parkrun, it doesn’t matter. Your goal is your goal. I’d urge anyone – if they're struggling – to set themselves a goal, then find out exactly what they need to do in order to achieve it. Whatever it is just find a way to do it because the journey will be amazing and the outcome is just the best reward for putting in all the hard work.
It’s important to take time off and recover from events like UTMB
What’s next for you?
I’m getting married in November this year which is super exciting so there’s a lot of focus on that and enjoying some time off away from the trails. It’s important to take time off and recover from events like UTMB, as this way you can reflect on, learn and move on from them. I’ve also just accepted my golden ticket into the Western States 100 in 2023. I will approach this in the same way I approached UTMB and that’s to ask myself, 'What do I need to do in order to achieve my best result?' It looks set to be a faster end to this year and then on to some more runnable, faster trails early next year, before a really specific block at altitude in the US preparing for Western States.