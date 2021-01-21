How I Train: Tom Pidcock

Tom Pidcock is just 21 years old but already he is, or has been, a World Champion in cyclocross, cross-country mountain bike, e-mountain bike and time trial.

Throw in impressive wins and results in road cycling , and there aren't many bike-based disciplines he doesn't excel in.

While genetics obviously play a role in his precocious talent, there's an awful lot of hard graft that has taken him from having promising potential to the top of numerous podiums.

Here’s a look at the process this work takes, highlighting the specifics of training, some keys to success, and the clarity and confidence of Tom’s mind.

As a rider competing in three disciplines, where do you start with your training plan?

Pidcock is ready to race, whatever the terrain © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

It’s more up to my coach to make the plan. I’m happy to hand over because I think I communicate well if there’s something specific that I want to do but in general I just hand it over.

Obviously before each season we plan the races that I will do, then you know the points when you’ll have little rests or where the races are. That’s important – you need end points and checkpoints, and I like training set for the next two weeks so I know what I’m doing.

Do you transition training from one discipline to the next or break, re-set and start from scratch?

My core team around me obviously help in a motivational and reassuring way, but in the deeper way it’s only me that can figure out my own head Tom Pidcock Cyclocross

It depends on what’s been happening. I think every year I have maybe four-to-six weeks off in total but I split that up. Before, I’ve had a big break in June but then only a week after the cross season, then maybe only two weeks at the end of the year. It really depends on the schedule, but I think it’s important to have a big break and re-set now and then. This year, I build into 'cross, then have a short break before working towards the Classics and then another short break before the Olympics so that’s more continuous.

Are you a rider that does a lot of training off the bike, like conditioning and mental work?

With gym work, I am now. This morning I did two-and-a-half hours in the gym working on my hip stability and things like that. But before, no, because I find it boring and I can’t be bothered! But when you have someone telling you what to do then it’s better, and you’ve got to do it, haven’t you? I do think it helps – I’ve done it a bit before at home with some generic exercises – but as a cyclist you have to find the motivation because it’s kind of a different sport and it appeals to different people.

For mental training, I had a psychologist at one point but I don’t think it works at all for me. I think I know myself very well and I figure out my head myself. My core team around me obviously help in a motivational and reassuring way, but in the deeper way it’s only me that can figure out my own head. I’m very in control, I think.

In terms of hours spent on the bike, is there a difference between cyclocross, mountain bike and road – does skills training influence this?

Training for road comes with a heavy load © Tom Pidcock

I would say there is more volume in road but I don’t think it varies that much. On the MTB I don’t do specific skills training; you just go out and you’re doing it anyway. In 'cross, yes it does account for some training time. I skills train in the sand and for the feeling of riding off road and doing efforts off road, because it’s a different sort of effort – you’re not always pedalling but cornering and going over stumps and things. But I don't really do specific skills sessions, they are more just part of general training.

Talk us through your basic training schedule for the week leading into a cyclocross race...

Monday: one hour

Tuesday/Thursday: one would be a five-hour endurance ride and the other four hours with efforts

Wednesday: ‘cross training with a ride there and back, so maybe around five hours in total

Friday: one-to-two hours with motor pacing

Saturday: an hour and a half on course

Sunday: I would ride the course in the morning for half an hour, complete a 20-minute warm-up and then race

What’s your favourite training day, and your worst kind of training day?

Tom prefers training in a group to going solo © Charlie Crowhurst / Red Bull Content Pool

Favourite is just going out for a long ride in the sun. The worst is the same but when it’s cold and wet and I’m on my own. That’s just grim!

Is there one aspect of training that is the most critical for you?

The one thing is that when you do everything really well, you can really tell the difference. If you can back up 30-hour weeks and you do everything right, that’s when I get in shape – in proper shape!

If you had to give just one piece of advice to young cyclists about training, what would it be?