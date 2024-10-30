Tom Pidcock - How I Train

Tom Pidcock at UCI XCO World Championship © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Were there any pivotal moments early on that made you realise you could compete at a high level?

I've always said that I knew this was what I wanted to do, and I did not doubt that I wouldn't be able to get here or how I'd achieve it.

In a previous interview, you expressed faith in consistent, steady progress. Has this always been the case, or is it something you have learned to develop throughout your career?

It wasn't really a choice; it's just how I am, how I perceive the process, and how I think things should be.

How has your mindset towards training evolved with your career over the years?

Obviously, when you're younger, you just enjoy riding your bike. When I got older and into the U23 category, it became a lot more serious, and you're always trying to find the extra things that will make you faster.

How much influence have genetics had over your progression as an athlete?

Cycling is a sport you can't do if you're not fit. I work very hard, and I know a lot of other riders who work equally as hard. You can be talented, but you need to work bloody hard if you want to be successful. Cycling comes naturally to me. I find that very natural and easy, more so than other people, but if I were more naturally talented, I would probably be even faster.

What does a typical training day look like during your peak season?

It varies greatly. I do a lot of gym work in the pre-season, and during back-to-back weekends of racing, I'll try to fit in a gym session during the week for maintenance. It helps me be

Tom Pidcock Training © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

How does your training approach and intensity differ in the lead-up to a race?

The intensity goes up, but the volume remains the same. Pre-season is a time for building a base, and it's more a case of maintaining that during the season.

How do you balance your training across all your different disciplines?

I'm training 95% on the road, and I don't really change my training much. A typical training week might look like this:

Monday - 4 hours of VO2 efforts, followed by a 45-minute gym session.

Tuesday - A 5-hour zone 3 aerobic session.

Wednesday - A 20-30 minute walk/run and 6 hours endurance on the bike.

Thursday - Rest.

Then, I'll repeat that block for the remainder of the week, except I might have a specific session on Friday.

How do you balance on-bike and off-bike training?

I much prefer to be on the bike. I'm not a fan of the gym, really. Getting into it is hard, but it's okay once you're in a routine. Then, it's all about discipline. I get on with it and don't attach too much emotion to it - I know it's something I have to do.

What people are you working with to help you with your training and racing performance?

I've had knee pain for two or three years, so I do a lot of work with physiotherapy and strength and conditioning. I work with masseuses and have a trainer who oversees everything. In terms of psychology, I worked with a psychologist in the past, but I found I have a pretty good understanding of my head, and sport is just entertainment at the end of the day—I prefer not to overthink it.

Tom Pidcock Training © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Are you using any particular tools or technology to aid your training and performance tracking?

Not really. I keep it simple. I focus on the basics that are important - working hard and not distracting myself with all these different things. You might make some small gains doing that, but you'll lose out elsewhere.

When heading into a race, what steps are you taking to prepare yourself mentally?

Going into a race, you're aware of certain benchmarks you've set in training, and you build confidence knowing what you did in the past. You build a mental checklist proving you're ready, and it tends to put me in a pretty good headspace.

What keeps you motivated during the toughest moments of racing or a particularly gruelling training session?

To be honest, it's not too much of an emotional process. I've been training for so long now, and you're putting in the work with an objective in mind. When you can smell the win, you can really go deep, and the win is the most important thing to me.

Have there been any particularly frustrating or challenging chapters or moments during your career, and if so, how have you learned to overcome these?

There was an injury to my knee, which was definitely performance-impacting, and it affected my sprint, but it's gotten much better. It is still niggling, but having faith in the process and the small steps to recovery helps push through it.

What recovery techniques are you using daily training and at the races?

I use massages and compression boots and focus on my nutrition. Sleep is super important and can always be better - I have a mattress that heats and cools the bed to help me sleep better.

With such a busy schedule, how important is it for you to balance your training and life outside of your career?

I think it's important to have some balance. I'm generally quite sober, but having a bit of balance in your time off ensures that you don't go off the rails when the off-season arrives. I still like to keep fit during the off-season, running and walking, but it's important to reset the body and recover so you can go again.

You can't expect more than what you can deliver, but as long as you're constantly improving, you're going in the right direction, and seeing consistent gains really helps. Tom Pidcock

What advice would you give young, aspiring athletes looking to make a career in professional cycling?

You have to enjoy and believe in what you're doing. It can't be somebody else's dream you're going after. You can't expect more than what you can deliver, but as long as you're constantly improving, you're going in the right direction, and seeing consistent gains really helps.