Tom Pidcock's Tour de France diary

Tom Pidcock needs no introduction, but here’s one anyway. The 23-year-old British cycling star has won big in every bike discipline he’s turned his hand to – whether that’s the Cyclo-cross World Championships , Cross-Country Mountain Biking gold at the 2020 Olympics, or iconic victories in road cycling’s Spring Classics.

In 2022, he added a Tour de France stage to his already illustrious palmarés, leaving the competition in his wake as he descended with panache before flying up Alpe d’Huez to take a stage victory in his debut Tour.

This year, Tom returns to the roads of France for three weeks of full-gas action. Part of a young INEOS Grenadiers team featuring 2019 Tour winner Egan Bernal, he’ll be aiming to help his team improve on Geraint Thomas’ third-place finish in 2022, while also looking to build on his own success.

Follow him throughout the 2023 Tour de France via the diary below.

01 Diary 1: I want to win Stage One

30th June

My preparation for the Tour followed the exact same structure as last year’s – I did the Spring Classics, a couple of mountain bike weekends, took a week to myself, and then went straight into training camp and the Tour de Suisse.

This year though, there have been fewer setbacks – I had concussion after a crash at the Tirreno-Adriatico in March, but otherwise it went pretty well and I felt I was at a higher level.

The Tour de Suisse was not where I wanted to be – I think I was in a weird place coming from altitude training straight to the race – but I didn’t get Covid like last year, and I managed to finish the race, so that’s a nice bonus.

This year’s Tour is only going to be a success if I win a stage Tom Pidcock

The team feels very different this year. The people I'm used to racing around like Luke [Rowe] and G [Geraint Thomas] aren’t here, and we have five Spanish-speaking riders [Egan Bernal, Jonathan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile, Dani Martínez and Carlos Rodríguez] and three English-speaking riders [Tom, Michał Kwiatkowski and Ben Turner].

You can never really compare year on year – it's always just different circumstances and different things going on. While not really big learnings, there are changes I’ll make on nutrition and sleep based on my experience of riding the Tour last year.

It sounds stupid but when you start getting tired, you eat too much. On the bus, if you've got a long transfer, instead of having just pasta and chicken or rice and chicken, you have a wrap and then another one and you overeat. The body absorbs it all and then that's the start of you going downhill. Also, after winning the Alpe d'Huez stage last year , I had two hours sleep, and that messed me up for the rest of the race. I didn’t manage to get to sleep until 3am, and then I woke up at five.

One day I’m targeting is stage 14 from Annemasse to Morzine. Morzine and Les Gets were where I always went on holiday with my family, so it's a place I love. I’ve not had good experiences when racing there on my mountain bike though – before the Olympics, I crashed on the short track and didn't finish the race because I re-pulled my intercostals after I broke my collarbone, and then in the World Championships last year, I got sick the week before and finished fourth. I want to right that wrong. In the Tour, we finish down a descent into Morzine, but we have to go up the Joux Plane first – it's 11.6KM at 8.5%, so it's a pretty big climb.

Ultimately, this year’s Tour is only going to be a success if I win a stage and maybe wear a jersey and make an impact. I think that's what I want to do from stage one – it's a stage that suits me quite well. Targeting the yellow jersey on the first day is ambitious – there are plenty of guys that can win – but the legs are going to do the talking straight from the off.

The Tour de France begins at 6.30am (ET) on Saturday, July 1, in Bilbao, Spain. Tom's tour diaries will be added to this page during the race.