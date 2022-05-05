My Loadout: Tommey

Tommey is a Welsh Warzone player currently living in Texas and is currently a streamer for 100 Thieves, one of the most well known orgs in the world. A multi-talented gamer, he’s won tournaments recently in Halo and CS:GO too. In short, he’s one of the most respected players in the FPS world.

Tommey takes on Jukeyz as he wagers the best of the US in Jukeyz See me in N.A. Watch every episode over on Jukeyz' YouTube now!

01 Tommey's competitive build

Primary weapon: Automaton

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Zac 600

Optic: 3-6x

Stock: Anastacia Padded

Underbarrel: Handstop

Magazine: 75 round

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer

Perk: Tight grip

Perk2: Fully loaded

02 Tommey's aggressive build

Secondary: Owen

Muzzle: Recoil booster

Barrel: Shrouded

Optic: Slate reflector

Stock: Removed

Underbarrel: Handstop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 round mag

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric

Perk: Quick

Perk2: Brace

What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?

The secondary being used as an AR and SMG at the same time as flexible SMG. I also make sure the magazines on both guns are enough to wipe squads.

How does your loadout relate to your style of play?

When I competed I was a flex player, so transitioned that through to Warzone. My loadout is basically a mirror of that to keep flex.

What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?

Stims - they’re buffed in the last update, so now you get a speed boost, fighting against damage taken whilst also healing so it’s a very useful bit of equipment to finesse.

Follow Tommey