All Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 Remastered levels ranked from worst to best

The second Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater built on everything the original achieved. Granted, it went in a slightly more hip-hop direction than its predecessor, so some players may have been left wanting more ska trumpets and hardcore shouting, but on the gameplay side, things only got better.

Lovingly recreated by Vicarious Visions and Activision, the new take on the game is even better than the original. Whilst the original title introduced manuals for players eager to chain more moves together, the new version has reverts, manuals, and more all in place – meaning the maps are more accessible than ever before.

Similarly to the original game, there are some real classics and some dubious entries when it comes to level design, so let’s run down – from worst to best – all the levels in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 Remastered.

Spoiler Warning: There are two secret levels listed in the guide below.

10. Skate Street

Skate Street isn't a bad level – it's just not the best in THPS 2 © Activision

Good ol' Plywood Paradise. Skatestreet is loosely based on a real world skatepark that you can visit in Ventura, California. The game's interpretation of the park is closer to the original setup in 1998 than anything else, but it offers vert skaters a good place to show off their chops.

Flanked by two secret areas, the skatepark is fun but quite repetitive: in Online modes, you'll see people using the same four bits of kit to really ramp up their scores (no pun intended) and some of the gaps aren't as creative as others in the game. A solid entry, but nothing particularly special.

9. Chopper Drop

Chopper Drop is a fun gimmick, but is limited in its scope © Activision

Earning three Gold Medals (that's one per Competition) in THPS 2 will unlock Chopper Drop – a really simple level that may well be the smallest arena in the whole Tony Hawk's Pro Skater franchise.

As the name implies, you drop in off helicopter to land in a a ridiculously huge halfpipe, and if you get some good air you can start adding distance-based Gaps into your combo chains. This scores low simply because it's so simple: creative players will enjoy this, but there's not a lot of real estate to get your teeth into.

8. Marseille

Marseille is a fun skatepark, but limited in its variety © Activision

This French level recreates the famous Marseille Skatepark almost note for note. If you see the in-game version of the map compared to an actual shot of the iconic park, you'll recognise it instantly. Initially, you'll think the best chance at scoring here is all in the bowls and quarter pipes, but soon you'll start to realise the rails, edges, and cheeky gaps that are packed into every corner of this concrete heaven.

With a sub-par secret area (knock the tree near the eastern edge of the map over to reveal a secret fountain room) and a claustrophobic central arena, we're scoring this one lower not because it's bad... but because it's just not as good as some of the others.

7. NY City

NY City is a level of three very distinct sections © Activision

A nice, big level with three major areas for players to conquer: the Pit, the railroad and Brooklyn Banks. Most THPS 2 levels have a sort of 'flow' that connects them up and lends to big, seamless combos. NY City, though, definitely feels like three mini levels knitted together – for better and for worse.

The best of these three zones is a hidden area you can only get to by grinding the train tracks through a tunnel. Various hazards (taxi drivers, bodies of water, actual trains) circle the map, too, making it a dangerous place to skate if you're not paying attention. Some of the big rails and ramps in the secret area make the effort of getting there more than worth it, though.

6. Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, the skate park is where you'll spend most of your days © Activision

The Philadelphia level is something of an amalgam of two famous skate spots located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Merging the best bits of both FDR Skatepark and JFK Plaza (also known as the Love Park), the level gives you a lot to explore – if you know how to make the most of it. Drain that fountain by hitting the valves on the secret roof and you've got another toy to play with!

Some good step gaps and a hard-as-nails wire grind dominate the main arena, but get up a small stairwell and grind a powerline, and boom: you're in an honest-to-God skate park. Here, you can chain some big verts into some interesting transfers and score huge chains. Just stay away from the boring backstreets and this level is a charmer.

5. Bullring

The Bullring may be infuriating in some ways, but it's phenomenal in others © Activision

This location – based on 'The Bullring by the Sea' in Tijuana, Mexico – is inspired by Tony Hawk's massive project that was featured in the Birdhouse 'The End' film. Hawk's team rented the stadium for 14 days; building a ramp in over 10 days and filming the video over the remaining four.

The central ramp in the level, then, is based on reality. The other elements you'll play in the game have been added to make it a more involving level. There are gaps (high wires to balconies, balconies to ramps) that proffer huge point bonuses... just make sure you don't go sailing into the seating or the roaming bull and losing your hard-earned combo.

4. Skate Heaven

Can you find Tony Hawk's backyard in Skate Heaven? © Activision

This one isn't actually based on a real location since, well, it takes place in outer space. And the voice of – assumedly – God can be heard chiding you when you bail. The level is a mishmash of various skating landmarks: Tony Hawk's actual backyard, the Carlsbad staircase, the Wallows and more besides.

For a player, this is a great place to really master the game: the level has all the tools necessary to really get to grips with grinding, manuals, big vert tricks, flatland styles and more besides. Grind the neon rail, jump into the volcano within 45 seconds and descend to what's thought to be Skate Hell to get the full experience of this level.

3. Hangar

Hangar is another great tutorial level in the THPS franchise © Activision

It's like Warehouse all over again: a safe, easy zone where you can learn the mechanics, get to grips with your special moves, and really start to understand the fibers that hold the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater formula together. Nice and bright, like a school gymnasium, this is a great place to (figuratively) cut your teeth if you're new to the game.

Once you've started fondling the tools and better understanding how to own the rink, it's time to get creative: link Chopper gaps together, open up the secret areas that flank the long, thin level and do map grinds around the perimeter. It's a playground, and what it lacks for in diversity it makes up for in accesibility.

2. Venice

Venice at sunset is a very pretty level – especially in 4K © Actvision

Sadly, the real-world park Venice is based on no longer exists: it was flattened about six months before the launch of the original THPS 2. Whilst a new park was eventually built over the demolition site, it's not quite the same as the one we see in-game.

As such, this level is something of a monument: a digital memorial to a park we'll never get to skate in real life. Brimming with peculiar little Gaps, some lovely big verts (with tricky transfers!), and some amazing roof opportunities, Venice is a classic park that's reappeared in a few other games since THPS 2. Keep your eye out for Ollie, the Magic Bum.

1. School II

School II continued the trend of school levels being the bomb in THPS games © Activision

There's a lot to love about School II. Whether it's Jack Black roaming around the grounds in his security buggy, yelling at you about being a nuisance, or the ludicrous rail grinds you have to do in order to complete the level's hardest Get There, there's something for all comers.