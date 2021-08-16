How Tottex is creating opportunities in fashion for London communities

Established in 2018, socially-conscious fashion studio Tottex has been pattern cutting, printing and weaving its way into North London’s vibrant textile community.

The venture was founded by the triple-threat entrepreneur, designer and activist Luis Lopez-Smith in 2018. Since then, it has outgrown its humble beginnings as a small-scale production studio on Seven Sisters Road, and recently launched a brand-new collaborative workspace in Wood Green.

We first met Lopez-Smith as part of 2018's Red Bull Neighbourhood event . Since then, Tottex has made a name for itself as a sportswear atelier studio, giving opportunities to those starting out in the textile industry, as well as working on projects with large sports brands, including Nike. Three years on, we caught up with him again to discover more about his plans for the future...

Hi Luis. First, a bit about you – what is your background?

I was born in Liverpool and grew up in Wales, so I guess I’m a Scouser at heart. I went to a regular state school in Wales, and I speak Welsh, which is quite random. From there I went to university and did fashion, and then straight away did an MA in Menswear at the Royal College.

The textiles studio from when Luis was at The Royal College of Art in 2009 © Luis Lopez-Smith All [textile workers] need are people with access to certain skill sets. That’s something I want to provide, to open doors for people. It’s a giving back thing Luis Lopez-Smith

Were you always interested in fashion?

I kind of fell into it. I was always going to do something creative; I just didn’t know where I was going to land. My uncle said to spend a year doing an art foundation instead of wasting time, so I did. You do all the disciplines and then throw it on a wall and the tutors suggest you do a subject based on the strength of your work. That’s where it all started.

Luis outside his new studio in Wood Green © James North The vibrant textile working community is at the heart of Tottex © Luis Lopez-Smith Luis Lopez-Smith and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr © Luis Lopez-Smith

You've worked with the local Bernie Grant Arts Centre, prisoner rehabilitation scheme Fine Cell Work and young people. Why is this important to you?

I think it’s partly because of my experience. I was very privileged to go to Manchester [University]. I went before it was insanely expensive, and I’m aware that university has now changed. I don’t think it’s completely necessary anymore, in a lot of cases, all [up-and-coming designers] need is people with access to certain skillsets. That’s something I want to provide, to open doors for people. It’s a giving back thing.

Young people in the textile industry seem to be starting out on the back foot. How do spaces like Tottex impact the fashion community?

Having access is the most important bit. When lockdown began, it felt like everyone else came a bit closer to how we worked, which is in isolation. But that’s when I realised the importance of this space.

People were saying, "I wish we could come to the studio and make something like we used to: So, I doubled down, got [this] studio, spent four months building it and now we have this space.

Luis teaching at the new studio in Wood Green © Romel Birch Luis teaching at his brand new studio © Romel Birch Inside the original Seven Sisters Road Studio © Luis Lopez-Smith

Tell us about your new venture...

[The new studio] is going to be a manufacturing and recycling entity, with resources for textile workers. A monthly membership will give access to all the facilities and materials.

I’m also building a resource library with patterns and other cheap bits for people, so they can work and learn quicker. Another stage coming soon – a workshop programme to help people develop skills.

One of Tottex's bright and bold t-shirt designs © Luis Lopez-Smith Textile waste is a huge opportunity to be creative. Design products from your waste and identify others who aren’t as ecologically minded and use their waste too. Luis Lopez-Smith

How important is recycling in fashion?

It’s always been on my mind. My primary school was in this little town called Menai Bridge and we had a marine biology unit there at the local university, so as kids we were really aware of the impact of rubbish and we would go pick up the litter, which has always stuck with me.

Textile waste is a huge opportunity to be creative. Design products from your waste and identify others who aren’t as ecologically minded and use their waste too. Textiles have a quantity issue. I don’t want to give away all of it, because there’s a commercial element, but I’ve done some really interesting recycling projects to deal with textile waste and I’m currently partnering with big venues in Tottenham.

Where would you like to see yourself in the next five years?

Now I’m here, I want to get this studio fully operational and I’m sort of deciding where the next few years are going. It’s going to involve more sites, local manufacturers and offering that service to people, building the brand Tottex, and making some great products. I have people who I want to collaborate with, so now it’s about getting to the stage where I can have those conversations.

The new studio is a collaborate space for all to use, learn and enjoy © Romel Birch Luis' early work at the Royal College of Art in 2009 © Luis Lopez-Smith

What sets your venture apart from other similar businesses?

The scale. I’ve worked in fashion and textiles for over a decade, and that is what I’ve put into this space. It's not a WeWork with sewing machines – not that there's anything wrong with that – but everything in here has a purpose and the community element is also really important. Collaborative projects are already happening, which is kind of the whole point.

I’m also opening the space and doing workshops. There’s one I did last week with Waltham Forest Adult Learning Service – we printed loads of t-shirts and it was just the best day. I want to be able to do more of that.

Do you have an ultimate goal?

I used to not have a personal creative output. That is something I’m addressing. I actually wanted to do a show in 2020, which didn't happen, but it's on the backburner. And with the studio, I’m pleased with the way it’s going – it’s nice to be able to have a space to be creative and free.

Do you have any advice for up-and-coming designers?

Have an element of yourself in it, that’s really important. And make mistakes. People are too scared of making mistakes, but then how would you learn?

Inspired by Luis's story? If you want to get involved, there are plenty of workshops running this summer. Or, if you're not in easy reach of London, there are plenty of resources available online.