These are the different jerseys worn by riders in the Tour de France

Every year, the Tour de France takes over TV screens worldwide. It's the third most-watched sporting event on the planet (yes, really) and unlike other major sports events, the Tour boasts distinctive jerseys to identify key participants to viewers throughout the race. Let's take a look at the jerseys that accompany the riders throughout the 21 stages of the Grande Boucle.

The Tour de France's four iconic jerseys are awarded to the leaders of the race's four classifications at the end of each stage. Each has a unique story and celebrates a different achievement within the sport, as explained below.

01 The yellow jersey

Tadej Pogačar wearing the yellow jersey in 2025 © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

The world-famous Yellow Jersey (Maillot Jaune) is awarded after each stage to the rider leading the Tour de France's general classification — the competitor with the lowest cumulative time across all stages raced so far. At the end of the race's 21 stages, the rider in yellow is crowned the overall winner of the Tour de France.

Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

The Yellow Jersey was not introduced until 1919, 16 years after the first Tour de France. Its colour is a nod to L'Auto, the newspaper that founded the race in 1903. Because the publication was printed on yellow paper, the same colour was chosen for the jersey worn by the overall leader.

The Yellow Jersey has been worn by some of cycling's greatest champions, from Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault to modern stars such as Primož Roglič and 2023 race leader Jai Hindley.

02 The green jersey

The green jersey is awarded to the leader of the Tour de France's points classification. This is a secondary classification, not based on time, but on the number of points obtained in the stages. Points are awarded for high finishes in a stage and for winning intermediate sprints, and the number of points up for grabs each day depends on the classification of the stage – flat, hilly or high mountain. It's primarily regarded as a jersey for the sprinters in the race.

Green Jersey winner Jonathan Milan sprints ahead of Wout van Aert © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

The green jersey was created in 1953 and owes its colour to the sponsor of the time, the clothing store À la Belle Jardinière, which regularly used green in its advertising campaigns.

The fight for the green jersey is usually reserved for the sprinters because the flat stages always offer more points than hilly and mountain stages.

In 2025, Jonathan Milan held off Wout van Aert in a dramatic bunch sprint to secure his maiden Tour de France stage win on Stage 8 – a breakthrough victory that helped pave the way to his Green Jersey triumph

03 The polka dot jersey

The polka dot jersey – better known as the King of the Mountains jersey – has been awarded to the best climber and winner of the mountains classification in the Tour de France since 1933 (although the jersey itself has only existed since 1975). The red polka dot design was chosen as a tribute to the great French cycling champion of the 1920s and 30s, Henri Lemoine, who wore the same jersey.

Tadej Pogačar claimed the Polka Dot Jersey in 2025, showcasing the climbing prowess that has made him one of the defining riders of modern cycling.

The polka dot jersey brings a smile to your face © Ouest-France

A certain number of points are awarded on each classified climb, which are ranked from Category 4 (the least difficult) through to Category 1 and Hors Catégorie (HC), the most challenging ascents. The harder the climb, the more points are available and the more riders score.

An HC climb awards points to the first eight riders over the summit, while a Category 4 climb rewards only the first rider. On selected climbs, the Tour organisers may also award double points, most notably at the race's highest summit, known as the Roof of the Tour.

04 The white jersey

The Maillot Blanche is the jersey for the best young rider in the Tour de France. It rewards the cyclist aged 25 or younger with the best overall ranking. It first appeared in 1975, then disappeared from 1988 to 2000, but is now back.

Florian Lipowitz claimed the white jersey on his Tour de France debut © Maximilian Fries/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2025, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe rider Florian Lipowitz claimed the White Jersey after a sensational Tour de France debut. The German not only topped the young rider classification. but also finished third overall in Paris, marking his arrival among the sport's future Grand Tour contenders.

05 Tour de France jerseys at a glance

Here's a quick overview of what each jersey represents and who won it in 2025.

Jersey Awarded to 2025 Winner Yellow Jersey Leader of the general classification (lowest overall time) Tadej Pogačar Green Jersey Leader of the points classification (sprinters) Jonathan Milan Polka Dot Jersey Leader of the mountains classification (best climber) Tadej Pogačar White Jersey Best young rider (under 26) on general classification Florian Lipowitz