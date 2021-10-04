How to get involved with Trash Free Trails’ Halloween Trail Clean Tour

Since its founding in 2017, Trash Free Trails has been on a mission to clean up the UK’s nature trails. The non-profit aims to reduce single-use pollution on trails and in wild places by 75% by 2025, and does everything from organising events to helping out with academic-led research to help it reach its targets.

It has made an impressive start too. In just four years, it has cleaned 2,500km of trails and picked up more than 10,000 items from the trailside. This October, it’s hoping to make even more of an impact with its Halloween Trail Clean Tour. And it’s relying on riders, runners and roamers to help out with clearing their local spot.

The Spring Trail Clean in Bristol © Sam Dugon

“We know some trail destinations are more haunted by single use pollution than others,” says Trash Free Trails founder Dom Ferris. “There are those places that are a draw for thousands of people a week, or just the spots that need some extra love to bring them back to their full potential. Unfortunately, the scale of the task can be totally overwhelming for a small group or an individual with a black bag and half a day to do a trail clean.

The Halloween Trail Clean Tour is about making an immediate impact in a way that creates a sustainable model of trail stewardship in areas where that is currently missing Dom Ferris, Trash Free Trails

“We also know that, for obvious reasons, we haven’t been out on the ground supporting you anywhere as much as we would like. It’s been a tough 18 months for everyone and we want to help pay back all the hard effort you guys have been putting in solo and in small groups.

“That’s why this year's Halloween Trail Clean Tour is going to be a little different to our usual DIO philosophy. We are looking to lend a hand and blitz seven of the most haunted trail destinations across the UK.”

Single use pollutants are unfortunately very common on mountain bike trails © Chris Goodman

Running between October 22-31, the tour will see the Trash Free Trails’ team visit seven sites across England, Wales and Scotland. As well as the Trashbusters van, 4x4 and trash trailers, the team will be on hand with litter-picking equipment and never-ending good vibes as they clear each spot of single-use products.

“The Halloween Trail Clean tour isn’t just about that single week,” adds Ferris. “It’s about making an immediate impact in a way that creates a sustainable model of trail stewardship in areas where that is currently missing. It is about building communities and relationships between local trail users. And of course, it is about removing ecologically, socially and economically significant amounts of SUP from our outdoor spaces.”

And if you can’t see your local spot in the list of locations, why not organise a trail clean of your own? The Trash Free Trails site has plenty of information on how to organise a safe, effective and enjoyable clean, while you can contact your local ambassador for help and support if required.

Trash Free Trails’ Halloween Trail Clean Tour dates and locations