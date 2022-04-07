How to get involved in Trash Free Trails' Spring Trail Clean

Spring is officially here, which means the riding season is upon us again in earnest. But this April, as well as giving your bike a bit of TLC ahead of all the fun you’ve got planned, Trash Free Trails is asking you to add a small thing to your to-do list to help out in its global Spring Trail Clean .

Named the #1BagChallenge, it really is as simple as it sounds – whenever you’re out riding, running or roaming in April, try and fill a bag of any size with as much single-use pollution as you can find on your travels before disposing of it properly.

Dom Ferris co-founded Trash Free Trails in 2017 © Ben Gerrish

“Outdoor enthusiasts are seasonal beasts, but spring is that moment where we're all smiling at each other in the car parks again, and almost invisibly high fiving. It's a perfect moment to recognise the value of these places for us, and also to do a small symbolic act to get them ready for the season ahead,” says Trash Free Trails’ founder Dom Ferris. “For me, it's the first thing we do each year as a global community. We're looking forward to an amazing year but our first responsibility is to leave a positive trace.”

Founded in 2017, Trash Free Trails aims to reduce single-use pollution on trails and in wild places by 75% by 2025. It runs various initiatives throughout the year and started its Spring Trail Clean campaign in 2018 when it was just Dom organising cleans on his own in Cornwall and Wales. The annual clean-up has grown ever since, from 10 stops in 2019 to what Dom hopes will be thousands of people getting involved this year.

Got a bag? You've got all you need to take part in the Spring Trail Clean © Rupert Barry

“For 2021’s Spring Trail Clean, we asked people to lead big trial cleans and do scientifically robust surveys of the stuff they found. We realised we might have overcomplicated things a bit, and some people might have found it a bit overwhelming” he explains. “From now on, our first spring moment is about simplicity. If we have 10 people doing 10 really detailed Spring Trail Clean surveys or have 10,000 people removing one bag each, what's going to have a more positive impact?”

He adds that the bag used for the #1BagChallenge can be any shape or size – “bin bag, carrier bag, bread bag, handbag, your pocket” – with the emphasis more on taking a positive step to protect and enhance your trails by removing pollution. “By the end of April, you might be doing it every single time you ride, telling stories about it and learnt a bit more about the harm that that plastic does” adds Dom. “At that point, you're ready for our next projects that come later in the year.”

Single-use pollution isn't limited to plastics © Rich Baybutt

When it comes to what constitutes a ‘trail’, Dom says it’s important to remember that it doesn’t have to be a bike park, trail centre or even in the countryside. “Trails are anywhere that you go to achieve the flow state – from mountain bike trails to woods you run through in an urban area – or that place that you go to sit down, breathe and reconnect with nature. Wherever you go to do that – street or summit – can be somewhere that you could do a #1BagChallenge, and your story might inspire someone else to to join in and feel connection to those places.”

For more ‘official’ trail cleans though, Trash Free Trails is co-ordinating a number of events across the UK throughout the whole of April, which can be found on its Komoot page . It is also celebrating the end of the Spring Trail Clean on 30 April with a ‘grand finale’ in Bristol.

The Grand Finale will be taking place in Bristol on 30 April © Sam Dugon

“We want to go and do a big one as a group and it's always nice to celebrate it at the end of the month,” he says. “We get to speak to people about how it went, but also run an event that has features and ideas for what people could do to enhance and improve the impact and enjoyment of their own events. Komoot is creating three different routes we're going to go on, so we will have riders, runners and roamers going out on different routes and we will all converge at certain points.”

To find out more about Trash Free Trails’ Spring Trail Clean, head to trashfreetrails.org