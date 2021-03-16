Meet the man leading the fight against litter on the UK's trails

If anyone knows how to turn the tide against littering, it’s Dom Ferris.

The Welshman headed up the globally successful beach clean programme for Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), a UK-based marine conservation charity, where he was able to witness the ‘Blue Planet effect’ first-hand. Since 2017 though, he’s turned his attention inland.

Dom has always been a keen mountain biker © Dom Ferris

On leaving SAS, Dom made it his mission to protect the UK’s nature trails. He co-founded Trash Free Trails , a non-profit group with the aim of bringing together ‘riders, runners and roamers’ to protect outdoor spaces.

Start small, step outside your front door, do something to protect the environment and you’ll feel better for it Dom Ferris

A keen mountain biker who raced in the National XC Series as a youngster, he says that it was his work on coastal pollution that drew his attention to the ever-increasing issue of littering that he would find while out on a ride.

Four years, 2,500km of cleaned trails and upwards of 10,000 removed items later, thousands of people have joined the ‘Trash Mob’, becoming stewards of their own wild places. Here, he reveals what it means and how you can help…

What’s the ethos at the heart of Trash Free Trails?

Dom Ferris co-founded Trash Free Trails in 2017 © Ben Gerrish

We reconnect people with nature through purposeful adventure and wellbeing. I can count the times in my life when I was not doing well, and it correlated with disconnection from nature. I was rudderless in my twenties, putting all my energy and endurance into the wrong things, and then in my thirties I found my calling with Surfers Against Sewage.

A lot of people feel unanchored and don’t feel like they can contribute meaningfully to life. Start small, step outside your front door, do something to protect the environment and you’ll feel better for it.

What does the ‘Trash Mob’ look like?

The Trash Mob has members across the UK who keep their local spots clean © James MacKeddie

The Trash Mob community is wonderfully diverse. In our ‘A-team’ – the semi-permanent ambassadors who tell us what’s going on in their region – we’ve got an ex-cage fighter from South Wales, an ex-Army Captain who did two tours in Afghanistan and suffers with severe PTSD, and a teacher from a pupil referral unit in Wakefield. Around 50 percent of our ambassadors are women, so it’s a good gender split. We are nature connectors and spark-makers first, environmentalists second.

How do you tackle the sociological problem of littering?

Disconnection is the problem – with the environment, with nature, with the community, with themselves, a lack of self-esteem. In my eyes, most anti-littering campaigns are alienating and disengaging; they don’t work.

Our recent State of the Trails report found Red Bull to be the third most found branded item found on our trails, so it’s obvious we have to work with brands like Red Bull if we want to reach our mission Dom Ferris

What we do is highlight the issue without using blame, shame or aggression or guilt as a tactic. Secondly, we try to offer a solution. Our recent State of the Trails report found Red Bull to be the third most found branded item found on our trails, so it’s obvious we have to work with brands like Red Bull if we want to reach our mission.

What should people know about the impact of littering on the outdoors?

The true impact of litter is still being studied © Paul Box

Scientists have found microplastic particles in 90 percent of soil studied in nature reserves across Switzerland. Another study , by Keep Britain Tidy, found one in eight discarded plastic bottles in Norfolk contained a dead animal. A lot of what we know is worrying, but we still don’t know enough.

Around four to 23 times more plastic pollution enters terrestrial (land-based) ecosystems than it does the marine environment, but unlike oceanic pollution, there’s still little understanding of the impacts of plastic pollution on terrestrial ecosystems.

Is that something you’re looking into as an organisation?

Yeah, we’re working on a five-year research project with Bangor University to study the effects of littering. As part of that, we’re [surveying] four forests for four years to measure the effect of single-use plastic pollution and more.

What’s your biggest goal for Trash Free Trails?

Dom is hoping that there will be a Blue Planet effect for land-based litter © Trash Free Trails

By 2025, we want to reduce litter on UK trails by 75 percent. With my work leading the beach clean programme for SAS, we went from a thousand volunteers to 90,000 volunteers in a decade, so I know anything is possible. The Blue Planet effect is real, it’s measurable; you just need a spike of awareness.

Did you find more littering on trails since 2020’s first lockdown ended?

Definitely. From lockdown to June of last year, 1.3m bikes were sold, which is just nuts. Evidence also shows that the pandemic increased single-use product pollution.

Would more infrastructure help?

Dom travels around the UK organising regular litter picking events © Ben Gerrish

I’m not sure. There’s some good science that suggests signage is a spent force, and the National Trust taking all the bins out of its parks is a move I personally agree with. Bins in the wild just de-wilds it; they make people think they are in an amusement park. Our mantra is ‘Pack it in, pack it out’.

We encourage people to DIO [Do It Ourselves], to enhance an environment and leave a positive trace Dom Ferris

Bottles and cans aside, what are some of the lesser-known objects which can be hazardous to wildlife?

Plastic and glass bottles aren't the only dangers to wildlife © Paul Box

If you pick up discarded gel sachets, you may see a few little holes in the packaging caused by an animal going after the contents. A lot of that plastic is going into the animal’s stomach. Other problems we have on the trails are helium balloons and other transboundary litter that gets caught in the trees, which are really harmful to wildlife as they’re very smothering and retractive by their nature.

What message would you give to prospective Trash Mob members?

I don’t want people to think we’re perfect, or that if they’re not perfect they can’t join in; we try and keep it simple, like tiny plankton in a good ecosystem. We encourage people to DIO [Do It Ourselves], to enhance an environment and leave a positive trace.

What’s the best way for someone to get involved?