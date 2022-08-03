Clean up the great British outdoors with Trash Free Trails this summer

Trash Free Trails are a mountain bike collective who aim to protect the great outdoors. By 2025, their goal is to have reduced single-use pollution in wild places across Britain by 75 per cent.

Trash Free Trails are a mountain bike collective who aim to protect the great outdoors. By 2025, their goal is to have reduced single-use pollution in wild places across Britain by 75 per cent.

This August, Trash Free Trails is leading the way to a cleaner environment by campaigning to get people – you included – outdoors and collecting litter.

