Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to "mind-blowing" Black History Month tribute

To millions of Liverpool fans across the world, Trent Alexander-Arnold , has been a source of pride for some time now. Although for a certain section of his home city, the right-back's presence in Jurgen Klopp's team carries extra significance.

Recently, as part of Football Focus , the BBC helped mark Black History Month with a special segment to highlight just what impact the 23-year-old has had on Liverpool’s historic Black community. Presented by Ngunan Adamu, she speaks to her fellow Liverpudlians about how the defender has helped to change "what a scouser should look like and sound like".

It certainly caught the attention of the man himself, who took to Twitter after its broadcast to say how humbled he was by it all. Now, he's opening up about it some more, revealing the pride he and his household felt watching it for the first time: "I was really taken aback,” he admits. "To hear the voices of the people of my city talking about how my journey has helped and inspired them was mind-blowing.

"My family were immensely proud, we always want to give as much back to the city as possible, and I have a special connection with the minorities of the city as a lot of my family still live in these areas of ethnic minority."

So who exactly was Trent's Black Scouse role model growing up? “I would say my dad was that role model for me, he taught us that education and dedication to anything that we did would lead to success, and to strive to be better than my peer group. He was an example of that growing up for me."

And how did Trent’s family feel seeing the positive effect the Premier League and Champions League winner has had on the city's Black community?

"It’s one thing knowing how successful he is as an athlete and individual," says Tyler, Trent's brother. "But to be appreciated and admired the way he is by the Black community is very special and humbling. It was an achievement in itself. It’s what he’s always wanted to do, inspire the city, inspire the young kids.

“We especially liked the feature of the Mandela 8 Foundation as they do extensive work in the area to help minority families and give young kids a real crack at life, so for us it was great to see them be part of it."

Trent Alexander-Arnold © Greg Coleman / Red Bull Content Pool

However, for Tyler, the film wasn't just about representation for minority communities, it was about bringing everyone together as one. A true Scouse republic: "For me, it’s not about changing the face," he adds. "It’s about representing what being Scouse actually is — passionate, considerate of others and very successful determined people…”

His thoughts are also echoed by Trent, who it's fair to say is relishing his role model status: "I feel a responsibility to the whole city regardless of race or gender, to give the city somebody to look to and say I wanna’ be successful like him one day'."

Well, they'd better get practising sharpish as they've certainly got their work cut out...