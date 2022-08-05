6 things we learned about Trent Alexander-Arnold in We Go Again

What do elite footballers do during their time off? And how do they pick themselves up after defeat on the big stage?

In We Go Again, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be reflecting on his past month, at home and on the pitch, throughout the 2022/23 football season.

You can watch Episode 1 below and discover what he did with his downtime this summer. Learn how Trent fared when attending his first-ever wedding, what the mood was in the Liverpool squad immediately before their victory parade, and which sporting World Champion is burning the candle at both ends to get him in his FIFA Ultimate Team .

12 min We Go Again: Episode 1 In the first episode of We Go Again, Trent Alexander-Arnold reflects on the end of last season, the Lionesses success and his ambitions for 2022/23.

No time to watch the video? Here are five things we learned from We Go Again, Episode 1.

01 Trent wasn’t up for a victory parade, but it turned out to be amazing

The fans weren’t celebrating us winning the Champions League, they were celebrating us as a team. It was so special. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Despite winning the FA and League Cups, the end of Liverpool’s season was slightly tempered by missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City and losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

In the immediate aftermath of that UCL loss, manager Jurgen Klopp did his best to puncture the sullen mood in his squad by insisting that they celebrate anyway. It didn’t work at first.

“Everyone was like, ‘we can’t buy into that right now because we’ve just lost’,” Trent reveals. “How often do you lose a game and then go and party?”

Due to parade their trophy haul around Liverpool the next day, there was understandable apprehension in the squad. To their surprise, the mood quickly changed once the open-top bus started moving.

“It was better than when we won [the UCL],” says Trent. “The fans weren’t celebrating us winning the Champions League, they were celebrating us as a team. It was so special.” The moment lifted the team’s spirit. Now, Trent and the team are determined to bring home at least one trophy per season to show their admiration for the fans.

02 Formula 1 fan Trent only has one complaint about the sport...

This summer, Trent attended his first ever Formula 1 event at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. With no exaggeration, he says it was one of the best days of his life. A guest of Oracle Red Bull Racing , Trent had access to the pits where couldn’t wrap his head around the access people can have, especially when drivers are getting in the zone, ready to race. His biggest takeaway, though? It's just too noisy. “Even the guns to take the knobs off the wheels, everything is just super loud,” he says, “There’s no need for everything to be so loud!”

03 He’s keeping a World Champion up at night

Trent was clearly impressed after hearing the news from Max © Mark Thompson / Getty Images He told me: I was up at half one the other night on the PlayStation trying to get your new ultimate team card. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent says that, no matter the sport, he loves meeting other athletes and discovering how they get into a winner’s mindset. He learned a lot more than that when he spoke with Max Verstappen at Silverstone in July. It turns out that the Flying Dutchman has identified a key transfer target for his FUT team… Trent himself! “He told me: I was up at half one the other night on the PlayStation trying to get your new ultimate team card.” Well, whatever you think it takes to retain the Formula 1 World Championship, Max...

04 Trent wants the Lionesses to take pleasure in their glory

Trent is inspired by the Lionesses’ success and wants them to get the respect they deserve for winning their first-ever Euros. “It’s good to see it conclude in such a special way,” says Trent. “Let us just enjoy the inspiration these women have flooded throughout the whole nation – let the Lionesses bask in what they have achieved.” He says the win is phenomenal for English football as it brings a new wave of attention to the sport.

05 This summer, Trent had the best weekend of his life

I don’t know if people know this, but I’m the biggest Adele fan! Trent Alexander-Arnold

The weekend of the British Grand Prix was a big one for Trent – in fact, he says being in the pits at Silverstone was one of the top three moments in his life – but that wasn’t the only half the story of his weekend. The day before being trackside, he was busy being a super-fan to multi-Grammy award-winner Adele in Hyde Park. “I don’t know if people know this, but I’m the biggest Adele fan,” says Trent. “I love Adele – that was the best weekend of my life!”

06 Trent enjoys the freedom he gets from his Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp

With a trophy-laden season for Liverpool behind him, Trent will be working hard for more of the same in 2022/23. He says that having the freedom to, “Just be given that freedom to go out there and play the game,” is one of the things he loves most about playing for his boyhood club. “I don’t like to think of myself as playing in a position. I like to play the game how I feel it needs to be played and that’s doing what I feel is needed to win us the game. Having that freedom and license has always helped me.”

