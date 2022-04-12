Join Trent Alexander-Arnold's Wings for Life World Run team

Trent Alexander-Arnold is looking for a new set of teammates. Are you up for the challenge?
The Liverpool and England star is doing all he can to encourage sign-ups for this year’s Wings for Life World Run. It's all in the name of a cause that is close to his heart following a meeting with Liverpool fan Emerson Grant, whose life has been affected by spinal injury, in February 2020.
I want to get as many sign-ups for my team as possible
Trent said: “After meeting Emerson Grant in 2020 I have wanted to work out ways to help raise awareness of Wings for Life. I want to get as many sign-ups for my team as possible to raise more money for Wings for Life to support their aim of finding a cure for spinal cord injury.”
As an extra incentive, Trent will be giving away a pair of signed football boots to one lucky member of 'Team Trent' in this year’s Wings for Life World Run App Run.
To be eligible to win the one pair of Trent's signed boots available, follow the step-by-step guide below. You will need to be 18 and over and UK based to be eligible for this competition. The winner will be selected at random and emailed by the 16th May. The winner will have until the 23rd May to claim the prize. If no reply is received, a new winner will be randomly selected from the prize draw.
01
Step by step: How to join Trent's Team in the Wings for Life World Run
- Log in to your Wings for Life World Run account
- Click on the Teams tab in the menu and search 'TEAM TRENT'
- Click on the 'Join the team' tab before 7th May