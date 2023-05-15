My Loadout: Trippernn

Sebastien ‘Tripernn’ Sommer Kjaer is a highly respected professional player in the world of competitive Fortnite.

The 19-year-old Danish-born talent has been playing competitively since 2018, and was signed by Manchester City in 2023 following some mightily impressive displays.

The most important thing for me is to stay alive! Trippernn

Trippernn was one of an elite group of Fortnite pros bootcamping at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London in preparation for Red Bull Contested .

Below, he shares his perfect loadout going into the final circle...

01 Trippernn’s Build

For Tripernn, the perfect hotbar for the final circle is:

Red Eye Assault Rifle

Havoc Pump Shotgun

Katana

Slurp Juice

Splash Potions

See how this complements his style of play below…

02 What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?

“The most important bits of my loadout have to be the Slurp Juice and the Splashes. It basically comes down to a ‘heal-off’ every single game. It’s massively important to have good healing items because of this.”

03 How does your loadout relate to your style of play?

“My style of play is very personal to me. The most important thing for me is to stay alive. So, making sure I have items such as the splashes and the slurps enable me to do this. The guns speak for themselves, they’re amongst the best in the game at the moment.”

04 What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?

“It’s not in mine personally, but the combat shotgun is MEGA underrated right now. It’s a great item, and if you know hot use it, it can be very dangerous. That’s got to be my choice currently, but it does change frequently.”