Twist: all there is to know about the freerunning Oliver Twist reboot

Oliver Twist is back – in Red Bull Media House and Sky's co-production, Twist – and he's more dynamic than you've ever seen him before.

Fagin is such an infamous character, it’s going to be great fun playing him Michael Caine, cinematic godfather

Set in modern London, Twist follows its graffiti artist protagonist Oliver as he falls in with the infamous Fagin Gang and becomes central to a huge art robbery they’re planning. The gang are into parkour and freerunning, and they soon spot Twist’s raw athletic ability and decide to train him up. Watch the trailer for a taste of the all-star cast – which includes the legendary Sir Michael Caine – and to glimpse the stunning action scenes coordinated by hyper-creative Red Bull freerunner Dominic Di Tommasso .

Twist is a creative and modern re-telling

In 1838, the world-famous English author Charles Dickens published his second novel, Oliver Twist: a satire about how the desperation of crushing poverty can, with a bit of bad luck, lead to a life of cruelty and crime. Now, 182 years later, the story of London’s favourite thief has been updated and re-imagined by Red Bull House Media and Sky.

In Twist, conceived by writer-director duo The Brothers Lynch (Old Habits, Trial) and directed by Martin Owen (known for previous works Killers Anonymous, Let’s Be Evil and The Intergalactic Adventures Of Max Cloud), our hero is a 21-year-old troublemaking graffiti artist living on the streets of London. He falls in with a crowd of hustlers led by a master criminal called Fagin, who’s planning an audacious heist that will make them all rich. Like the original, their biggest challenge is evading the law. Unlike the original, they’re using the adrenaline-fuelled magic of parkour alongside their bare wits.

The cast is star-studded

Raff Law, son of Jude, plays Oliver in his first major role. He’s handsome, athletic, and looking for a way out of his life on the streets. Pop megastar Rita Ora is Dodge, a charming grifter who spots Oliver’s criminal potential after she steals his skateboard and he gives chase. Once they’ve resolved their differences she introduces him to sidekick Batesy (Attack The Block star Franz Dromeh), gang leader Fagin (two-time Oscar winner and all-round acting godfather Michael Caine), uncontrollable lunatic Sykes (Lena Headey, who played equally uncontrollable lunatic Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones), and Sykes’ beautiful girlfriend Red (Sophie Simnett from Poldark and Daybreak). While on this journey we meet the wise and kind Brownlow (Noel Clarke – Mickey Smith in Doctor Who and director of Kidulthood and Adulthood), and Fagin’s nemesis, the prominent doctor Losberne (Little Britain’s David Walliams). It’s an all-star cast, some of whom vault, roll and climb their way around modern London in the pursuit of priceless art.

There's some incredible freerunning action

At the heart of Twist are the parkour action scenes. These are coordinated by Australian freerunner and Red Bull athlete Dominic Di Tommasso .

Everything that I have seen from the main actors has been super impressive. They are running, jumping and climbing like they have been doing it for years. Raff [Law, Twist] has got the physical ability and prowess to pull off the parkour. Dominic Di Tommaso freerunning

The former ballet dancer, figure skater and Sydney garbage man got into freerunning in 2007 and has been part of the elite parkour crew Team Farang since 2016. If you need a refresher on his genius, let us remind you: this is a man who does things like leap out of a helicopter at 3,000 metres above sea level...

From Dom with Love

...and who ran, jumped and cartwheeled his away around Bruges...

What tourists don't see

...just because he could. His skills, knowledge and choreography are key to the parkour action in Twist, bringing his unique creativity to the streets (and rooftops) of London.

The director has worked with cinematic royalty

The man behind the wheel of Twist is Martin Owen, who’s been making films since 2014’s L.A. Slasher, starring Danny Trejo and Dave Bautista. Owen's last film, 2019’s Killers Anonymous, starred Gary Oldman and Jessica Alba. He’s making a habit of managing all-star casts.

Michael Caine on playing Fagin: “He’s such an infamous character, it’s going to be great fun playing him.”

Lena Headey on playing Sykes: “I couldn’t be more excited. Flipping roles without apology or character-softening is a brilliant way to breathe new life into established materials and bring it to new audiences.”

Raff Law on playing Twist : “I’m excited to play such a well-loved literary character, and I’m looking forward to working with Martin Owen to bring to life his new take on the character in modern-day London.”

What you'll be saying after you've seen the trailer

Please sir, I want some more.

