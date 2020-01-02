9 UK mountain biking events to enter in 2020
© Anthony Pease Photography
Start the year anew and set yourself a two-wheeled challenge.
Entering the new year with a belly full of festive celebrations is often accompanied by those all-important New Year's resolutions. To help get you off to a flying start, here’s a comprehensive roundup of some of the best and most challenging mountain bike events happening in the UK for 2020. So, whether you're looking to up your enduro game, pluck up the courage to compete in your first race, or simply try something new, grab your diaries and take a look at what's on offer.
1. Strathpuffer
When? January 18-19 2020
Where? Strathpeffer, Scotland | MAP
Strathpuffer, or The Puffer as it is affectionately known, started out as a one-off local event, but 15 years later has taken on a life of its own and has built up a legendary status, attracting competitors from across the globe.
Set in the midst of the Scottish Highlands, the weather is unpredictable to say the least. Competitors should come prepared and expect it all – including gales, rain, hail, sleet, snow and. The event itself is made up of laps of an 11km course, which is slogged out over 24 hours either on your own, in pairs or teams of four, eight or 10.
2. Battle On The Beach
When? April 18-19 2020
Where? Pembrey Country Park, Llanelli, Wales | MAP
Open to all types of bicycles, Battle on the Beach is an annual sell-out event, famed for its unique format and challenging conditions. With three laps covering a total of 45km, this mass start event takes place on the beach of the picturesque Pembrey Country Park in South Wales.
The route is made up of a 5km beach section, 5km singletrack and 5km double-track or forest road, and caters for all categories and ages of riders, including tandem, fatbike and singlespeed.
3. Macavalanche
When? April 25 2020
Where? Glencoe Mountain Resort, Scotland | MAP
If getting to the Alps is a bit of a stretch for you, then worry not as the Macavalanche will give you that gnarly mass-start event you're craving.
Taking place at the stunning Glencoe Mountain Resort in Scotland, the Macavalanche is an epic enduro mass-start event that attracts hundreds of riders each year. With the course details kept tightly under wraps, this is a blind stage event – as if it wasn't going to be challenging enough.
4. London to Brighton Off-Road at Night
When? June 13-14 2020
Where? Kempton Park Racecourse, London | MAP
The London to Brighton Off-Road sportive has become extremely popular over the years, earning its place as an iconic ride for every mountain biker – but how about riding the full 100km route at night?
With a mixture of terrains combining wide fire roads with technical singletrack, you’ll set off from London in the twilight hours, before weaving along the course to arrive on the hilltop above Brighton in time for a spectacular sunrise.
5. MTB Meetup
When? July 24-26 2020
Where? OnePlanet Adventure, Coed Llandegla, Wales | MAP
The MTB Meetup is the social gathering of the year. Founded and run by volunteers, the annual pilgrimage to North Wales attracts hundreds of riders, all looking to hang out, ride bikes and enjoy good food.
Over the years, more brands have turned up to showcase their wares, along with professional guides and coaches to lead organised rides and workshops. What's even better about this chilled mountain bike event is that it's totally free to attend.
6. Manx 100
When? July 26 2020
Where? Douglas,Isle of Man | MAP
While riding a single loop around the Isle of Man might sound like a simple enough task to be undertaken, don’t underestimate the difficulty of the Manx 100. Faced with 160 gruelling kilometers and almost 5,000m of ascent, this is an event for anyone who enjoys challenging their own physical ability, stamina and mental strength.
However, if that seems a little too much to bite off for your first year, there are 100km and 50km options to ease you in.
7. Malverns Classic
When? August 28-30 2020
Where? Eastnor Deer Park, Herefordshire | MAP
Racing, demonstrations, live entertainment, pump track and funfair rides – it can only be the Malverns Classic. This rapidly growing event has become one of the biggest mountain bike festivals of the summer.
Whether you fancy a spot of racing, a group ride out or perhaps browsing the massive selection of brands and exhibitors; this is a weekend for bike lovers, families and friends to get out and have a great time.
8. The Beast Unchained
When? September 2020 (TBC)
Where? Coed y Brenin, Wales | MAP
The Beast Unchained is Coed y Brenin’s biggest challenge ride of the year. Beginning on the iconic Beast trail, the course leads you out of the trail centre and into the wild where your stamina, skill and endurance are put to the ultimate test.
The event offers two distances to choose from – 30km or 45km. The 30km option is ideal for those riders new to the event scene or who prefer a shortened ride. But if you have enough fuel in your legs, then how about the 45km epic? Offering a significant undertaking in terms of distance and terrain, this option is perfect for trail-hardened riders.
9. Hopetech Women Enduro
When? October 18 2020
Where? Gisburn Forest, Yorkshire | MAP
Within a few years since its inception, the Hopetech Women Enduro has quickly become the most anticipated women's mountain bike event of the year.
Set in the heart of Gisburn Forest, the race consists of a 16km lap with three timed trail centre-surfaced stages, so there will be plenty of time to socialise, ride bikes and check out the event village. This event is perfect for novices who want to try racing for the first time but is also fun for the experienced racer, too.