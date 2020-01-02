9 UK mountain biking events to enter in 2020

Entering the new year with a belly full of festive celebrations is often accompanied by those all-important New Year's resolutions. To help get you off to a flying start, here’s a comprehensive roundup of some of the best and most challenging mountain bike events happening in the UK for 2020. So, whether you're looking to up your enduro game, pluck up the courage to compete in your first race, or simply try something new, grab your diaries and take a look at what's on offer.

1. Strathpuffer

The top of the course © Andy McCandlish/Red Bull Content Pool

When? January 18-19 2020

Where? Strathpeffer, Scotland | MAP

Strathpuffer, or The Puffer as it is affectionately known, started out as a one-off local event, but 15 years later has taken on a life of its own and has built up a legendary status, attracting competitors from across the globe.

Set in the midst of the Scottish Highlands, the weather is unpredictable to say the least. Competitors should come prepared and expect it all – including gales, rain, hail, sleet, snow and. The event itself is made up of laps of an 11km course, which is slogged out over 24 hours either on your own, in pairs or teams of four, eight or 10.

2. Battle On The Beach

Line up alongside cyclocross and fat bikes in this race with a difference © Anthony Pease

When? April 18-19 2020

Where? Pembrey Country Park, Llanelli, Wales | MAP

Open to all types of bicycles, Battle on the Beach is an annual sell-out event, famed for its unique format and challenging conditions. With three laps covering a total of 45km, this mass start event takes place on the beach of the picturesque Pembrey Country Park in South Wales.

The route is made up of a 5km beach section, 5km singletrack and 5km double-track or forest road, and caters for all categories and ages of riders, including tandem, fatbike and singlespeed.

3. Macavalanche

Fancy taking on a mass start? © No Fuss Events

When? April 25 2020

Where? Glencoe Mountain Resort, Scotland | MAP

If getting to the Alps is a bit of a stretch for you, then worry not as the Macavalanche will give you that gnarly mass-start event you're craving.

Taking place at the stunning Glencoe Mountain Resort in Scotland, the Macavalanche is an epic enduro mass-start event that attracts hundreds of riders each year. With the course details kept tightly under wraps, this is a blind stage event – as if it wasn't going to be challenging enough.

4. London to Brighton Off-Road at Night

When? June 13-14 2020

Where? Kempton Park Racecourse, London | MAP

The London to Brighton Off-Road sportive has become extremely popular over the years, earning its place as an iconic ride for every mountain biker – but how about riding the full 100km route at night?

With a mixture of terrains combining wide fire roads with technical singletrack, you’ll set off from London in the twilight hours, before weaving along the course to arrive on the hilltop above Brighton in time for a spectacular sunrise.

5. MTB Meetup

Fancy a free weekend of riding in Wales? © Chris Davies / Eastwood Media (@cmjdavies / @eastwood_media)

When? July 24-26 2020

Where? OnePlanet Adventure, Coed Llandegla, Wales | MAP

The MTB Meetup is the social gathering of the year. Founded and run by volunteers, the annual pilgrimage to North Wales attracts hundreds of riders, all looking to hang out, ride bikes and enjoy good food.

Over the years, more brands have turned up to showcase their wares, along with professional guides and coaches to lead organised rides and workshops. What's even better about this chilled mountain bike event is that it's totally free to attend.

6. Manx 100

When? July 26 2020

Where? Douglas,Isle of Man | MAP

While riding a single loop around the Isle of Man might sound like a simple enough task to be undertaken, don’t underestimate the difficulty of the Manx 100. Faced with 160 gruelling kilometers and almost 5,000m of ascent, this is an event for anyone who enjoys challenging their own physical ability, stamina and mental strength.

However, if that seems a little too much to bite off for your first year, there are 100km and 50km options to ease you in.

7. Malverns Classic

How far can you get on the legendary lake ride? © Malverns Classic

When? August 28-30 2020

Where? Eastnor Deer Park, Herefordshire | MAP

Racing, demonstrations, live entertainment, pump track and funfair rides – it can only be the Malverns Classic. This rapidly growing event has become one of the biggest mountain bike festivals of the summer.

Whether you fancy a spot of racing, a group ride out or perhaps browsing the massive selection of brands and exhibitors; this is a weekend for bike lovers, families and friends to get out and have a great time.

8. The Beast Unchained

When? September 2020 (TBC)

Where? Coed y Brenin, Wales | MAP

The Beast Unchained is Coed y Brenin’s biggest challenge ride of the year. Beginning on the iconic Beast trail, the course leads you out of the trail centre and into the wild where your stamina, skill and endurance are put to the ultimate test.

The event offers two distances to choose from – 30km or 45km. The 30km option is ideal for those riders new to the event scene or who prefer a shortened ride. But if you have enough fuel in your legs, then how about the 45km epic? Offering a significant undertaking in terms of distance and terrain, this option is perfect for trail-hardened riders.

9. Hopetech Women Enduro

When? October 18 2020

Where? Gisburn Forest, Yorkshire | MAP

Within a few years since its inception, the Hopetech Women Enduro has quickly become the most anticipated women's mountain bike event of the year.