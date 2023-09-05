Romain Dumas, Timmy Hansen, Adrien Fourmaux, Dani Pedrosa and Liam Lawson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.
© Alex Carmichael / Carwow / Red Bull Content Pool
F1

See the world's fastest machines go head to head in the Ultimate Race

A five-star line-up of drivers and riders do battle in the drag race to end all drag races. Find out who has the quickest straight-line speed, and which vehicle is the surprise package...
Written by Paul Keith
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Dani Pedrosa

One of the great MotoGP™ riders of the modern era, Dani Pedrosa retired in 2018 after an illustrious career that included 31 wins and 112 podiums.

SpainSpain

Adrien Fourmaux

France’s rising rally star, Adrien Fourmaux, has enjoyed early World Rally Championship success and is all set for further glory.

FranceFrance

Liam Lawson

A rising star of the Red Bull Junior Team, New Zealand's Liam Lawson is currently competing in the Super Formula Championship.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Timmy Hansen

Born into a rallycross family, Timmy Hansen has gone on to establish himself as a master of the discipline in his own right.

SwedenSweden

Summary

  1. 1
    Watch the Ultimate Race
  2. 2
    The Vehicles
  3. 3
    The Drivers
  4. 4
    Who won the Ultimate Race?
If you challenged an F1 car, a MotoGP bike, a rallycross car, a WRC car and an electric supervehicle, the Ford SuperVan 4.2, to a drag race, who do you think would win?
It's not an easy one to call. As everyone knows, F1 cars are the fastest on four wheels, but are they quicker than a MotoGP bike? Modern WRC cars are quick, too, while World Rallycross cars are specifically built for short sprints. And don't write off the Ford SuperVan 4.2 – they're direct drive and very quick off the mark.
Piloting the vehicles are the cream of international motorsport: F1’s newest driver and Red Bull Racing test driver Liam Lawson is at the wheel of the World Championship-winning RB8. MotoGP race-winner and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing development rider Dani Pedrosa takes the RC16. WRX champion Timmy Hansen brings his Team Peugeot-Hansen 208 rallycross car. WRC starlet Adrien Fourmaux is in a Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1. And, as a wildcard, legendary Le Mans-winner Romain Dumas in a Ford SuperVan 4.2, an all-electric beast that he took to the top of the 2023 Pikes Peak Hill Climb.
Ultimate Race reveals which vehicle has the quickest straight-line speed over a quarter-mile (400m) drag strip at a remote airfield location.
01

Watch the Ultimate Race

Over three rounds of three drag-races, who will come out on top? Watch and find out!

6 min

Ultimate Race

See five of the world's fastest machines go head to head in the Ultimate Race

02

The Vehicles

Sebastian Vettel clinches the drivers world championship during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 25, 2012 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Sebastian Vettel wins in Brazil in the RB8

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB8

  • 2012 F1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships
  • Race Starts:
  • Race Wins: 7 (Sebastian Vettel 5, Mark Webber 2)
  • Engine: Renault RS27 2.4 V8
  • Output: 850hp
  • Weight: 640kg
Brad Binder (KTM, South Africa) races during the MotoGP World Championship in Spielberg, Austria on August 15, 2021

Brad Binder wins for KTM

© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

  • Races started: 119
  • Race wins: 5 (Brad Binder 2, Miguel Oliveira 3)
  • Engine: 1,000cc
  • Output: 270hp
  • Weight: 160kg
Timmy Hansen (SWE) of the Hansen World RX Team seen during the FIA World Rallycross Championship in Mettet, Belgium on August 5, 2023.

Timmy Hansen in action

© Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Peugeot 208 RX1e

  • WRX races started: 28
  • Race wins: 7
  • Engine: 1,000cc Turbo
  • Output: 500kW (680bhp)
  • Weight: 1300
  • 0-60mph (0-100km/h): 1.8 seconds
Adrien Fourmaux (FRA) Alexandre Coria (FRA) of team M-SPORT FORD WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Portugal in Porto, Portugal on May 11, 2023.

Adrien Fourmaux in action

© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1

  • Word Championship Rallies started: 28
  • Stage wins: 7
  • Engine: 1.6lt Ecoboost Hybrid Turbo + 100 kW electric motor
  • Output: 550hp
  • Weight: 1260
Romain Dumas in the Ford Supervan 4.2

Romain Dumas in the Ford Supervan 4.2

© Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool

Ford SuperVan 4.2

  • Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Goodwood Festival of Speed Hill Climb
  • Engines: 50kWh battery powering three x STARD UHP 6-phase motors
  • Output: 2,000 hp (1,500 kW)
  • Weight: 1680kg
Romain Dumas, Timmy Hansen, Adrien Fourmaux, Dani Pedrosa and Liam Lawson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.

The Men

© Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool

03

The Drivers

Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Scuderia AlphaTauri walks in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 01, 2023 in Monza, Italy.

Liam Lawson

© Ryan Pierse/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Liam Lawson

  • F1 driver Scuderia AlphaTauri
  • D.o.B: February 11, 2002
  • Nationality: New Zealand
  • F1 starts: 2
Dani Pedrosa (KTM, Spain) seen during the MotoGP World Championship in Spielberg, Austria on August 8, 2021

Dani Pedrosa

© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Dani Pedrosa

  • MotoGP Test Rider
  • D.o.B: September 29, 1985
  • Nationality: Spain
  • MotoGP starts: 219
  • Race wins: 31
Timmy Hansen (SWE) of the Hansen World RX Team seen during the FIA World Rallycross Championship in Mettet, Belgium on August 5, 2023.

Timmy Hansen

© Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Timmy Hansen

  • FIA World Rallycross champion 2019
  • World RX Driver
  • D.o.B: May 12, 1992
  • Nationality: Sweden
  • WRX starts: 101
  • Race wins: 31
Adrien Fourmaux of France poses for a portrait during the first stop of World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo, Monaco on January 18, 2023.

Adrien Fourmaux

© Predrag Vukovic/Red Bull Content Pool

Adrien Formaux

  • WRC Driver
  • D.o.B: May 3, 1995
  • Nationality: France
  • WRC starts: 42
  • Stage wins: 3
Romain Dumas (FRA) seen during the FIA World Rally Championship 2017 in Bastia, France on April 6, 2017

Romain Dumas at Rally Corsica in 2017

© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Romain Dumas

  • World Endurance Champion 2016
  • Racing driver
  • D.o.B: December 14, 1977
  • Nat: France
  • Le Mans 24Hr winner 2010 & 2016
  • WEC starts: 48
  • WEC wins: 5
Matt Jones at the Red Bull Mountain Bike Performance Camp in Machynlleth Mai 2023, Wales

Matt Jones

© Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Matt Jones

  • Mountain bike slopestyle rider
  • D.o.B: August 13, 1994
  • Nationality: British
  • Three-time winner Farm Jam in New Zealand

Mat Watson

  • YouTuber
  • D.o.B: November 21, 1983
  • Nationality: British
  • Chief Content Officer of Carwow, YouTube’s biggest car channel
04

Who won the Ultimate Race?

Red Bull Ultimate Race

Red Bull Ultimate Race

© Red Bull

Romain Dumas, Timmy Hansen, Adrien Fourmaux, Dani Pedrosa and Liam Lawson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.

Drivers, start your engines!

© Alex Carmichael / Carwow / Red Bull Content Pool

Dani Pedrosa, Matt Jones and Mat Watson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.

Dani Pedrosa chats to Matt Jones and Mat Watson

© Alex Carmichael / Carwow / Red Bull Content Pool

Liam Lawson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.

Liam Lawson assesses his RB8

© Alex Carmichael / Carwow / Red Bull Content Pool

Romain Dumas' Ford E-Transit Supervan was a surprise package

© Alex Carmichael / Carwow / Red Bull Content Pool

Over the short distance, no one could beat the mighty Dani Pedrosa. Dani has put in the hard yards developing the KTMs to transform the revolutionary steel-framed bikes into race-winners. He was followed home closely by Liam Lawson in the RB8 in the opening two rounds, but the real shock was the SuperVan beating the F1 car by 0.1 sec in the final heat.

Race One

Dani Pedrosa makes a clean getaway while Mat and Matt make a brilliant start in the WRC car, leaving the World RX and the F1 car in its wake. But within a few yards, Liam Lawson is up to P2 and chasing the KTM, but Pedrosa's lead is unassailable.

Race Two

"How do I put it in neutral?" asks Matt Jones, as he takes over driving duties in the WRC car. It's not a promising start and in his excitement, he activates the handbrake, making Matt everyone's favourite driver of the day. Up front, Pedrosa is over the horizon with Lawson second again pursued by Hansen in third.

Race Three

Matt Jones swaps World Rally power for the bonkers all-out electric power of the Ford Supervan 4.2. It's the surprise package of the race as Pedrosa makes it three from three. Lawson makes his best start but the van is like a rocket, pipping the RB12 to the line.
It was tricky at first not to use too much power so I could get the best traction
Dani Pedrosa
According to Pedrosa, he had even more power in his right hand, but needed to moderate it to make sure his tyre had maximum grip. This gave him the fastest-possible getaway on the slippery surface. “It was tricky at first not to use too much power so I could get the best traction,” said the winner of 31 MotoGP races.

Part of this story

Dani Pedrosa

One of the great MotoGP™ riders of the modern era, Dani Pedrosa retired in 2018 after an illustrious career that included 31 wins and 112 podiums.

SpainSpain

Adrien Fourmaux

France’s rising rally star, Adrien Fourmaux, has enjoyed early World Rally Championship success and is all set for further glory.

FranceFrance

Liam Lawson

A rising star of the Red Bull Junior Team, New Zealand's Liam Lawson is currently competing in the Super Formula Championship.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Timmy Hansen

Born into a rallycross family, Timmy Hansen has gone on to establish himself as a master of the discipline in his own right.

SwedenSweden
F1
Red Bull Motorsports
MotoGP
WRC
Rallycross
Motoring
Formula Racing
Motorbike Road Racing
Rally
Offroad