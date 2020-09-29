Battle Passes are a staple of modern shooters these days, offering cool items, cosmetics, and rewards for nothing more than playing a game you were going to play anyway. Each title offers a slightly different version – and some only drop rewards for those who've purchased the premium passes, of course – but the tiered system is a great addition for those looking for shooters with an extra challenge.

The downside, however, is that if you weren't an early adopter of the game or its battle pass system, there might have been a load of neat weapons and skins you've missed and as the content is seasonal, the opportunity to secure your perfect weapon might have been lost for good. Sob.

Enter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Though it's seasonal battle pass is, er, seasonal, there's still a way to unlock some of the shooter's most prized weapons even if you missed them the first time around... and no, it won't cost you a penny. Honest.

Read on for everything you need to know to unlock battle pass weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Season 1: Holger-26

Holger on to it © Activision

Description : This versatile, fully automatic 5.56mm light machine gun is a hybrid weapon that sits between an LMG and an Assault Rifle. Developed by Forge Tac, it's ideal for the gunsmith enthusiast and its modular design is configurable for a broad range of engagements, making this weapon viable for any operation that comes your way.

Challenge: 2 longshot kills using light machine guns in 25 different matches

To unlock it after the battle pass, you need to get 2 longshot skills with an LMG in 25 different matches. Though not hard it's a lengthy challenge, admittedly, but you'll have more luck if you play on a bigger map like Euphrates Bridge.

Season 1: RAM-7

call-of-duty-modern-warfare-RAM-7 © Activision

Description : Like its Season 1 sibling, the Holger-26, the RAM-7 is another assault rifle and submachine-gun hybrid. Fully automatic bullpop 5.56mm assault rifle from XRK designed to dominate close quarters engagements. Features an optional custom Cronen precision optic and good selection of barrels. The RAM-7 is the ideal rifle for aggressive and determined operators.

Challenge: 2 headshots using assault rifles in 25 different matches

This one's pretty straightforward, right? We all know headshots put down enemies quicker anyway, and as there's no requirement for the shots to be long- or short-ranged, this one should unlock sooner rather than later.

Season 2: Grau 5.56

Grau up © Activision

Description : This modular 5.56 weapon platform is lightweight and manoeuvrable, with exceptional range. Precision engineering and world-class aftermarket barrels give this weapon extreme potential.

Challenge: Get 5 kills in a minute when using an Assault Rifle 25 times

Given this is one of the more difficult challenges – particularly if you're playing Warzone – you might have more luck if you jump into Rumble instead. It's smaller which means you're more likely to encounter groups of players than single ones, plus without armour plates, it's easier to knock enemies down for good. If the Shipment 24/7 playlist is running, this is a breeze.

Season 2: Striker 45

Strike it lucky © Activision

Description : The Striker 45 offers 25-round magazines firing .45 Auto ammunition. The low ammo count is compensated for by the weapon’s natural precision and stability at range, while ammunition attachments for 45 Round Mags and .45 Hollow Point 12 Round Mags make for completely different playstyles. Experiment to find your best customisation.

Challenge: kill two players while sliding in 15 different matches

It's hard enough to control yourself when sliding let alone killing other players, but that's the challenge you must overcome to secure the Striker 45. Again, Warzone players might find this takes a little longer than those who can dive into other modes, but it's not impossible - just time-consuming. Again, shipment 24/7 can make this easier, but just slide around corners a lot and you'll be okay.

Season 3: Renetti

Turn 'em into confetti with the Renetti © Activision

Description : The Renetti is a well-rounded semi-auto 9mm pistol. This unassuming sidearm excels in close range combat and features gunsmithing capabilities unique to the pistol class that permit a variety of engagement strategies.

Challenge: Using a Pistol, Get 2 Headshot kills in 15 different matches

Admittedly pistols aren't everyone's cup of tea, but if you select something that's quick and deadly, you might be surprised at how quickly you can clock up kills for this challenge using a light, easily manoeuvrable weapon that packs a punch.

Season 3: SKS

Sealed with a loving SKS © Activision

Description : the SKS as a lightweight, semi-auto Carbine chambered in 7.62x39mm. This hard hitting and agile Soviet rifle focuses on utility over accuracy and flaunts a faster fire rate than other weapons in its class, while a carefully placed round will eliminate the need for follow up shots entirely. This classic DMR has seen a lot of battles, and its unique gunsmith configurations reflect a diverse service history.

Challenge: Using a Sniper or Marksman Rifle, Get 2 Longshot Kills that are Headshots in 15 different matches

The bigger the map the better for this particular challenge. Again, Warzone isn't the best mode to get this done in, but it's certainly not impossible. Just be as patient and as accurate as you can with those headshots – you'll get there eventually, Operator.

Season 4: Fennec

Features a "buttery smooth" recoil © Activision

Description : An aggressive full-auto submachine gun with buttery smooth recoil and a blazing fast rate of fire that is exceptional for strategic room clearing and holding down the front line.

Challenge: get 5 kills while using an SMG with the Solozero Optics Mini Reflex and Ranger Foregrip in 10 different matches

This is probably one of the hardest challenges to pull off in Warzone. Ideally, you want to be exploring Modern Warfare's other modes like Shoot the Ship 24/7 which is closer quarters (if you don't own the full game, keep an eye out for Free to Play weekends that periodically offer tasters sessions for all modes). And it should go without saying, but don't forget to equip the Solozero Optics Mini Reflex and Ranger Foregrip before you start fighting.

Season 4: AMAX

call-of-duty-modern-warfare-amax © Activision

Description : This lightweight 7.62 x 39mm full auto assault rifle is compact and powerful. Built exclusively for military use, the standard issue rifle is deadly at mid range combat and easily configured for a variety of assault tactics.

Challenge: get 3 Gunbutt kills while using an Assault Rifle in 10 different matches

Again, a tight, busy map and a mode like Shoot the Ship 24/7 is probably going to be best here, but if you're playing Warzone, make sure you have your favourite AR on with your mobility stats dialled all the way up. Get up close and personal and don't be afraid of getting your hands dirty – sometimes it pays to get right up in your enemy's face, Operator.

Season 5: ISO SMG

ISO baby © Activision

Description : Precision crafted 9mm sub machine gun with a fast rate of fire. This lightweight and reliable firearm is designed to control the close-ranged battlefield.

Challenge: TBC when Season 6 goes live, but for now, work on levelling up your battle pass

Season 5: AN-94

94 reasons to love it © Activision

Description : Cutting edge 5.45x39mm Russian assault rifle with a unique hyperburst feature. The initial shot from each trigger pull fires a rapid 2-round burst before perceived recoil is felt, creating a tightly grouped cluster with increased damage potential. This mechanism is fed by a canted magazine, and a reciprocating receiver helps keep control of the recoil.

Challenge: get 2 hipfire kills while using an Assault Rifle in 7 different matches