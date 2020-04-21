Valorant Agent Tier List: Easiest to Hardest to play

Riot Games ’ Valorant is no ordinary FPS , aiming to combine the best elements from already-popular shooter games such as Counter Strike and Overwatch , there’s something in the game for everyone.

But with ten Agents to choose from and each equipped with different abilities, it can get overwhelming when you’re trying to find your footing. If you’re a total beginner or just looking for some information on which agent you should try first then this is the tier list for you.

Here are all the Valorant Agents ranked from easiest to hardest to play.

Unlocked Agents

Valorant’s closed beta allows players to choose from five already-unlocked Agents while five more can be accessed through levelling up or a contract system. Therefore, we have split our ranked list into two parts just in case you don’t have access to all ten agents yet. These are the Agents you can play right from the outset, ranked from easiest to hardest.

Brimstone - Easy

Brimstone has one of the most straight forward kits © Riot Games

Right off the bat, you should definitely test the waters on Brimstone especially if you’re unfamiliar with the game. Brimstone doesn’t just have a straight forward and easy to pick up kit, he’s also a good asset to have on your team.

His signature Ability, Sky Smoke is arguably one of the best smokes in the game, allowing players to drop three smoke grenades across the map without putting yourself in any danger. His Ultimate, Orbital Strike can also be executed from distance and causes an insane amount of damage. In fact, you don’t have to be mechanically gifted to pull off any of his abilities - making him the easiest Agent to pick up straight away.

Sova - Easy

If you’re someone who prefers to play a little bit safer then Sova is your man but unlike Brimstone, Sova is definitely less useful. Sova is equipped with an Owl Drone and a Recon Bolt – both of these having the ability to reveal an enemy’s location without you having to peek.

His Ultimate is easy to execute too – all you have to do is aim and click to fire up to three deadly energy blasts that spears across the entire map, even having the ability to travel through walls so it gives you an extra layer of protection while you’re attacking.

Sage - Easy

Sage is one of the strongest Agents in the game © Riot Games

Sage is one of the strongest Agents out of the entire line up and is also relatively straight forward to pick up. Her Healing Orb can be used on her allies and herself which can often be the difference between winning and losing and not to mention, her Ultimate literally allows her to revive her teammates.

However, the tricky bit comes with her Barrier Orb. She can conjure up a large, solid wall which blocks off her enemies and has the ability to boost her and her teammate up to a higher vantage point. But when it takes a bit of getting used to when it comes to rotating and placing the wall – make sure you remember to use your right click to find your desired positions. While her Ultimate is one of the strongest in the game, you have to be smart when it comes to deciding who to resurrect and when to do it. There’s no point trying to bring someone back to life if it means you have to run across the map and exposing yourself to do so.

Phoenix - Medium

Now, while the first three Agents are relatively easy to play, this is where things get a little more complicated. Phoenix’s kit is incredibly powerful if you want to solo carry but it can also be difficult to get right. His Curveball, which acts like a flashbang can be curved around corners and corridors but it’s not the smoothest ability to pull off and definitely takes time to get used to.

His Ultimate, Run it Back which allows him to be reborn if he is killed during his ability’s duration. However, when you’re in a clutch situation, the enemy can predict where you’ll be resurrecting - camp that spot and kill you right away so timing is absolutely crucial when it comes to using his Ultimate. His Ultimate also has a long casting animation which means you can actually be caught out while using this ability so make sure you’re in a safe spot before you do so.

Jett - Hard

Jett is a difficult Agent to master © Riot Games

We’re really taking it up an notch when it comes to Jett who’s one of the most difficult Agents to get right in the game. While Jett is strong and has a lot of potential for montage plays, she is incredibly unforgiving if you make a mistake.

While her Updraft and signature ability Tailwind can both be used as a defensive or escape tool, when used aggressively, you can leave yourself exposed with very little to fall back on. Her Cloudburst acts as a smoke but it isn’t as strong as some of the other Agents’ smoke abilities but fortunately her Ultimate, Blade Storm is much more straight forward to use. As long as you have a good aim and not put yourself in a bad position you should be able to rack up some kills with her daggers.

Good Jett players are a pain to play against but it isn’t easy to master her especially if you’re not an aggressive player.

Locked Agents

Alongside the five Agents you can pick up right away, there are also five Agents you can unlock as the game progresses. Just like the previous five, we have sorted these in the order of easiest to hardest to play.

Viper - Easy

If you’ve played all five of the available Agents then it’s pretty likely you’ll find her easy to pick up. She shares a lot of similarities with other characters in the game with her Toxic Screen and Snake Bites both almost identical to Phoenix’s abilities.

Her Ultimate, Viper’s Pit is easy to executed too and giving her the ability to take control and block of sites as well as safely plant the spike. But be aware that she needs to use fuel to reactivate some of her abilities meaning you have to be flexible and try your best to complement the rest of your team when playing her.

Raze - Easy

One-shot your enemies with Raze's ultimate © Riot Games

If you have an aggressive playstyle and find Jett’s mobility too difficult to grasp then Raze is perfect for you. All of her abilities are pretty straight forward and it’s easy to take out enemies if you’re not the most gifted shooter. Her Paint Shells acts as cluster grenades that deal an absurd amount of damage and her Ultimate, Showstopper is basically a giant rocket launcher. Both of these abilities have really high kill potential which means you can still apply pressure and be a useful teammate if you’re a completely beginner to FPS games.

However, you can’t just rely on her damage dealing abilities, her Blast Pack is extremely useful but it can be really difficult to get used to the timing and distance your character gets blasted from the explosion. Don’t use them unless you have a decent back up plan to get yourself out of sticky situations.

Breach - Medium

It’s not exactly difficult to execute Breach’s abilities but it is hard to solo carry on him and it becomes almost impossible if you don’t have good communication with your teammates. He definitely packs a punch when it comes to his Signature Ability Fault Lines and Ultimate, Rolling Thunder, both of which can be used to quickly pick off enemies in a confined area or at a bombsite.

But it’s not easy to clear objectives if you’re not in a premade team or aren’t too confident with his kit, making him one of the more difficult Agents to play with in the game.

Cypher - Medium

Now, on the flip side, if you don’t like Jett or Raze and prefer a more defensive playstyle then you should try out Cypher but his lack of advantage on attacking side is precisely the reason that makes him so difficult to master.

His entire kit is designed to make him unstoppable when it comes to defending and these aren’t difficult to learn either. He has a Trapwire which you can just place between two walls, a Spycam which remotely lets you fire a tracking dart on enemies and a Cyber Cage which can once again, be used as a trap.

However, when you’re on the Attacking side these all largely become useless meaning you have to get really creative if you want to have any sort of impact. It’s not too difficult to play Cypher but it’s incredibly difficult to master him on both sides if you want to be useful throughout the entire match.

Omen - Hard

With the exception of his smoke ability, Omen is arguably one of the most unique Agents in the game. He has not one but two Teleporting abilities that allows him to either teleport a short distance or across the entire map to flank his enemies.