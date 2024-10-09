VALORANT FAQs – 15 commonly asked questions answered

Riot's competitive 5v5 shooter VALORANT remains one of the most popular multiplayer games on PC and now, with its move to console, even more players are discovering it. The game is intense, tactical and rewarding, and has drawn in millions of players with its thrilling gameplay.

But let’s admit this – it's not the easiest game to get into. VALORANT's complex systems are rewarding, but there’s a lot to learn before you really hit your stride with this hero shooter. As such, there are plenty of frequently asked questions that regularly crop up for new players.

Whether you're a VALORANT newbie or a long-time player, there’s likely to be a few gaps in your knowledge. So, in the interest of making your life a little easier, we've collated some of the most regularly posed queries into one handy guide.

01 How to download VALORANT

To get started with this incredible hero shooter, head to the official VALORANT home page and follow the instructions from 'Play for free'. This will include installing the Riot Games launcher and signing up for a Riot account if you don't already have one. To play on console, head to the system's store page and search for VALORANT.

Valorant © Riot Games

02 How to unlock new VALORANT agents

Once you've had a go with the starter agents, your first question will likely be how to access all of the cool characters that make up the 26-agent roster ? You can unlock new agents via three methods: collecting and spending Kingdom Credits earned in-game; taking part in recruitment events; or by buying VALORANT Points. You can find out everything you need to know about each method with our VALORANT agent unlocking guide .

03 How do I get VALORANT Points?

VALORANT Points can be spent on new agents, cosmetics, weapon skins, and more. But how do you obtain them and can you get VALORANT Points for free? They can only be purchased with real-world currency, via the in-game store – so be wary of anyone offering free VALORANT Points, it's most likely a scam.

04 How to change names

Riot Games uses a universal username across all its games, including VALORANT, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and more. You can change your Riot ID by going to your Riot Account, but you can only change your Riot ID every 90 days.

05 How do I remake in VALORANT?

If you're new to VALORANT, you may have heard the term 'remake' thrown around. No, the game isn't based on a long-forgotten IP, it actually refers to a mechanic that allows matches to be restarted if a player drops out. To activate the remake, open the in-game chat and type the phrase 'remake'. Your fellow players will then need to vote on whether the match should be remade or not. To avoid players exploiting this feature, there are very specific conditions that must be met for it to become an option.

06 How can I get a new crosshair?

You can customise your crosshair in VALORANT and making it more visible to you could help improve your gameplay. To change your crosshair from the default design, head to the Settings menu and go to the Display section. Here, you can change the crosshair parameters to your taste. You can also copy a crosshair in VALORANT, so if you see a player using a crosshair that you'd like to try, a simple command will allow you to copy it. While spectating the player, open the chat box and type 'crosshair copy,' or 'cc', and the crosshair design will appear in the crosshair drop-down menu in Settings > Display.

Karmine Corp competes in Red Bull Instalock © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

07 How to uninstall VALORANT

If you'd like a break from the game on PC, you can delete VALORANT by making sure the Riot Games client is closed (you may need to Exit from the programs tray) and then searching for VALORANT from the Windows search bar. Right-click on the game's icon and select 'Uninstall’' To remove all files, go to This PC > HDD > [Username] > Games > Riot Games and delete the VALORANT folder. On consoles, you can uninstall the game from the system's game library.

08 How to hide your account level

If you don't want other players to see how much time you’ve spent in VALORANT, you can hide your account level by editing your player card. In the game, head to the Collections Tab in the menu, click on Player Cards, and then go to the Banners and Level Borders tab. On the Level Borders tab, you should see a box with the text 'Show my account level on my player card'. Uncheck this option and only your friends will be able to see your level.

To master VALORANT, you'll first need to learn its maps © Riot Games

09 How to whisper to other players

If you want to send a message to another player without everyone in the match seeing it, you can send a private 'whisper' message. To do so, open the text chat and press CTRL+Enter to open the whisper window. Type the name of the player, then type your message and hit enter to send.

10 How to increase FPS in VALORANT

Higher frames-per-second means a smoother gameplay experience – and may even help you achieve more wins. The FPS you can achieve boils down to how powerful your PC is, but you can optimise your settings to target higher FPS in the video settings. In the Graphics Quality tab, try changing some of the graphics settings to ‘Medium’ or ‘Low’ and disabling features like Improve Clarity, Experimental Sharpening, Bloom, Distortion and Cast Shadows. Closing other programs running on your PC and updating your graphics drivers may also help to increase FPS.

11 How to use sprays

Sprays are graffiti-like tags that you can apply to the scenery in VALORANT. They have no gameplay benefit, but are great for expressing yourself during matches. Press the T key to use a spray, or hold it down to access the wheel of available sprays.

Could you be the next star of the VALORANT esports scene? © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

12 How to play VALORANT on Mac

Unfortunately, VALORANT has not been ported to Mac computers yet. You can however use a third-party app to install Windows on your Mac and then install VALORANT via this method.

13 How do I plant a spike?

To perfect your spike-planting game in VALORANT, check out our comprehensive Spike Guide .

14 How to improve aim in VALORANT

If you want to improve your aim, check out our VALORANT aiming tips guide .

15 How do I get good at VALORANT?

Yes, Riot's tactical shooter is very challenging for beginner,s but you’ll get there with practice and perseverance. To get a leg up early on, check out our VALORANT tips .

Now that you're familiar with some of the more obscure details of VALORANT, you're free to jump into some matches and climb the ranks. Good luck and have fun, agents.