My Loadout: Veno

Harry ‘Veno’ Pearson is one of the hottest prospects on the competitive Fortnite scene right now.
The Tundra Esports star is already regarded as one of the best players in the business, and arguably the greatest fragger in the world. A remarkable feat considering he started his competitive journey in early 2022.
Since then, he’s won countless cash cups, obtained eight top one placements in the Fortnite Championship series, and signed for Tundra Esports – but best believe he’s just getting started.
I’m called the number one fragger in the world for a reason.
Veno was at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere London along with some other top EU players as they prepared for the upcoming solo LAN event Red Bull Contested, which takes place in June. Get tickets here!
Veno's Build
- Mythic Shotgun
- Legendary SMG
- Katana
- 2 x Chug Splash
See how this complements his style of play below…
What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?
“The chugs. The chugs are the most important thing as it doesn’t matter what kind of fight I get into, as long as I have my chugs – anything can happen. I can win the game, I can play storm, it gives me the ability to make things work in so many different scenarios.”
How does your loadout relate to your style of play?
“The Mythic Shotgun complements me perfectly. I’m known as one of the best aimers, so having this at my disposal means I’m mega confident of winning the game.”
What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?
“This has to be the chugs. However, the Katana is also massively underrated as well – you just have to know how to use it correctly.”